ProSearch Named RelativityOne Migration Partner

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, and Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, announce today that ProSearch has been named a RelativityOne Approved Data Migration Partner.



ProSearch earned the designation by meeting a strict set of requirements, a reflection of its 12 years’ experience on thousands of migrations to the Relativity platform. The ProSearch team assists organizations in migrating to RelativityOne from Relativity Server, or from virtually any eDiscovery platform. The company offers a full-service approach including migration planning, data and workspace migration, upgrade and migration of custom applications, scripts and workflows and further extends the SaaS offering with third-party and custom tool integrations. Migration of active matters also includes transition of attorney work product to ensure a smooth transition without disruption to document review.

“ProSearch manages multi-terabyte legal and compliance databases for global enterprise organizations,” says Adarsh Haltore, senior solutions advisor, RelOne Services at ProSearch. “The security and scalability of RelativityOne are appealing to these clients, and our migration services assure a smooth transition to the SaaS platform. Our team of experts has extensive experience managing and customizing large Relativity projects that enables clients to fully optimize their investment in RelativityOne.”

As a RelativityOne Services Partner, ProSearch helps clients by leveraging its ProSearch Enterprise to offer a managed platform, support and services in the ProSearch tenancy or in a client’s own tenancy. ProSearch works with clients’ internal resources and professional services providers to create an integrated solution to meet their operational and business goals.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet eDiscovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence that transforms its discovery processes. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Our platform is used by more than 13,000 organizations around the world to manage large volumes of data and quickly identify key issues during litigation, internal investigations and compliance operations with SaaS platform RelativityOne and Relativity Trace. Relativity has users in 49+ countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and 199 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago’s Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

