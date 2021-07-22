IN8bio Launches Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (“IN8bio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative gamma delta T-cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, today announced that it has launched an initial public offering of 4,000,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, IN8bio expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 600,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be offered by IN8bio. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $10.00 and $12.00 per share. IN8bio’s common stock has been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “INAB.”

B. Riley Securities is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. The securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th Street North, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com. The registration statement may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T-cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T-cells are a specialized population of T-cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T-cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the pricing of the Company’s proposed initial public offering, may constitute forward looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: market conditions, and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Kate Rochlin, Ph.D.

+1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

info@IN8bio.com

Investors:

Solebury Trout

Nicholas Colangelo

+ 1 646.378.2929

ncolangelo@troutgroup.com

Media:

Burns McClellan, Inc.

Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

+1 212.213.0006 - ext. 315 / 364

rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com