Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2021

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc. ("J&J" or "the Company") (NYSE : JNJ) consumers that purchased certain Aveeno and Neutrogena sunscreens that have dangerous and unacceptable levels of benzene, a known cancer-causing chemical.

It is alleged in this complaint that J&J failed to include labeling informing consumers that the sunscreens may contain benzene as an active or inactive ingredient, which rendered the products misbranded, adulterated and unlawful for sale. It is also alleged in this complaint that J&J's conduct caused economic damages to the plaintiffs, who had relied on the ingredient list and advertising when deciding whether to purchase the sunscreen.

J&J admitted on July 14, 2021 that the products were unfit to sell due to unsafe levels of benzene, initiating a voluntary recall of five aerosol sunscreens. All lots of these five products have been recalled by J&J.

"Johnson & Johnson continued to market these sunscreen products as safe and healthy for consumers after being alerted to dangerous levels of a known, cancer-causing chemical," said Keller Lenkner Partner Warren Postman. "Companies that knowingly sell cancer-causing products to the public should face serious consequences for their actions, and we will pursue all available remedies for consumers who were injured by Johnson & Johnson's disregard for public health."

