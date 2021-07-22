Alignment Health Plan and the American Diabetes Association Partner to Promote Diabetes Education and Resources

ORANGE, Calif., July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage prescription drug plan from Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), and the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) have joined forces for a year-long partnership designed to educate the Alignment community around diabetes management and empower both patients and providers with diabetes resources.



“Knowing your risk for diabetes coincides perfectly with Alignment Healthcare’s high-tech, high-touch Care Anywhere program, which launched in 2017 and has served more than 4,000 high-risk members,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “For those affected by multiple chronic health conditions, including diabetes, we want to give our members and their surrounding communities the tools they need to proactively manage their health.”

Central to the agreement is a license to embed ADA’s Diabetes Risk Test on the company’s website . The 60-second test uses Type 2 diabetes risk factors, including age, gender, family history, blood pressure, physical activities, wellness, race, ethnicity and body mass index. Currently offered in English and Spanish, the test will be featured on the Alignment Health Plan website now through May 31, 2022.

“The American Diabetes Association is excited to have Alignment Healthcare join our efforts in raising much needed funds to support those living with diabetes,” said Donna Lieberman, corporate development officer for the ADA. “While we work towards a cure, support from partners like Alignment Healthcare helps provide resources to health care professionals and anyone affected by the disease to live their best lives.”

The partnership will also recognize Alignment Health Plan as a participating sponsor during the virtual celebration of the ADA’s SoCal Step Out Wellness Week, Sept. 13-17, which culminates with the SoCal Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes virtual fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 18. In addition, the partnership will feature three virtual “Ask the Experts” Q&A sessions with the ADA on the last Thursday of October 2021, January 2022 and April 2022.

According to the ADA, nearly 14.3 million seniors in the United States suffer from diabetes. The agreement is the latest initiative from Alignment in its culture of putting seniors first through education, resources and engagement. Around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company hosted a series of virtual town halls to share information and resources, engaging more than 54,000 members.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com .

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day, more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the condition. The ADA is the nation’s leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years, the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy, and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

