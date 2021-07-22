Plant Veda expands product availability with new UNFI Canada distribution agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with UNFI Canada, a division of United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI), to have its creamer and lassi product lines carried through UNFI Canada’s distribution network, with an initial focus on Western Canada customers.



UNFI, based in the United States, is the largest publicly-traded North American grocery wholesale distributor, carrying more than 250,000 products across a network of 58 distribution centers. In June 2021, Plant Veda expanded its relationship with UNFI Canada through the UNFI UpNext Canada program, an incubator program specifically designed to help emerging brands and category disruptors successfully expand their business in both a thoughtful and manageable way. Today, UNFI Canada distributes to more than 5,000 grocery retailers. As a participant in the UNFI UpNext Canada program, Plant Veda will have access to the people and processes that are critical in positioning products for national distribution.

Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda, said, "I am extremely pleased with the expansion through the UpNext program. This relationship with UNFI Canada is very important to our growth today and our hopes of future national distribution expansion.”

The UNFI Canada relationship is a key milestone as the Company continues to build production capacity and support recent upgrades of Plant Veda’s new distribution center in Delta, BC.

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health due to plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

