Exodus Las Vegas Announces Their Inaugural Hip-Hop Festival, Desert Drip

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The creators of Exodus Las Vegas are proud to introduce their inaugural festival Desert Drip . The festival is set to heat up the summer with headliners including Jack Harlow , Lil Jon , Juicy J , Murda Beatz and many more. The star-studded festival will take place across two weekends: August 5 - 9 (Let’s Get Drippy) and September 2 - 6 (Labor Day weekend) with eight parties and performances from eight hip-hop heavyweights for the ultimate Sin City experience — all for one cost-effective price.



“Vegas has always been known to have a heavy EDM party scene, but with Hip-Hop becoming a top-charting genre over the past few years and artists like Drake and Cardi B taking up residencies here -- we saw a growing need in providing a premier Hip-Hop experience for fans that just hasn’t existed here before,” says Andrew Christoforu, Partner. “With over 20 years combined festival experience under our partners belts, we are beyond excited to branch out into new territory with the Desert Drip. We’re pumped to be giving Hip-Hop fans the most cost-effective festival experience that Vegas has to offer so they can feel like the ultimate VIP. It’s an experience they’ll surely not want to miss.”

Party from day to night with the hottest hip-hop headliners at Desert Drip's first weekend:

Friday, August 6, 2021 at Night:

Jack Harlow at Ayu at Night

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Night:

Lil Jon at Hakkasan

Sunday, August 8, 2021 in the Day:

Murda Beatz at Drai’s Beachclub

Sunday, August 8, 2021 at Night:

Juicy J at Drai’s Nightclub

*Line-ups and schedules subject to change



Performances will take place at Las Vegas’ premium day parties and nightclubs including Drai’s Nightclub , Hakkasan , JEWEL Nightclub , and Ayu at Night .

The founders of Desert Drip are no strangers to hosting the hottest festivals in Sin City. Their sister-festival Exodus Las Vegas continues to attract over thousands of raving party-goers from all over the globe and is currently in its 11th season. The festival focuses on electronic and house music with internationally-acclaimed DJs and headliners, including Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Tïesto, David Guetta, and so many more. Throughout their residency and presence in the Las Vegas community, Exodus has cemented themselves as the only way to experience sin city amongst both traveling partiers and local fans -- a culture they hope to continue contributing to and growing for years to come alongside Desert Drip and hip-hop fans alike.

Are you looking to end your summer off with a bang? Tickets to the festival can be purchased by visiting Desert Drip ’s website.

Festival passes range from $69.99 for individuals and up to $579.99 for groups of 4. Super Passes to attend both Desert Drip and Exodus are also on sale and gets you expedited entry into over 20 performances and over 20 parties and day clubs and nightclubs. Each festival has its own unique line-up of artists, and the Desert Drip/Exodus Festival Super Pass ensures you get to see them all for the ultimate Las Vegas experience.

The official schedule and line-up can be found on Desert Drip's website. Keep an eye out on Desert Drip’s Instagram and Facebook for all festival updates.

If you're looking to really experience Las Vegas, then you're in the right place, and you know what they say about Vegas… Come and find out for yourself at Desert Drip.

About Desert Drip

Desert Drip is Las Vegas’ first premier hip-hop weekend curated by the creators of Exodus Las Vegas. For one low price, festival-goers from around the world will get access to eight incredible pool parties and nightclubs on the Vegas strip over four days & four nights, featuring a different headliner at each venue.

With over a decade of experience in curating unforgettable Las Vegas experiences that takes you from day to night, guests only need to purchase one wristband to gain entry into Las Vegas’ premiere nightclubs and pool parties spanning over 2 weekends.

Get the Vegas VIP treatment at Desert Drip 2021.

https://desertdripfest.com/

