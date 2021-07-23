Vanguard Announces Cash Distributions for the Vanguard ETFs

English French

TORONTO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced the final July 2021 cash distributions for certain Vanguard ETFs, listed below, that trade on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Unitholders of record on August 03, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on August 10, 2021. Details of the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:



Vanguard ETF® TSX

Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Vanguard Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF VAB 0.052455 92203E101 CA92203E1016 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Bond Index ETF VSB 0.037134 92203G106



CA92203G1063



Monthly Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF VSC 0.050238 92203N101



CA92203N1015



Monthly Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF VLB 0.067404 92211H104 CA92211H1047 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF VCB 0.059365 92210P107 CA92210P1071 Monthly Vanguard Canadian Government Bond Index ETF VGV 0.042525 92210N102 CA92210N1024 Monthly Vanguard Retirement Income ETF Portfolio VRIF 0.087204 92211X109 CA92211X1096 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF VRE 0.087805 92203B107 CA92203B1076 Monthly Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF VDY 0.088696 92203Q104 CA92203Q1046 Monthly

To learn more about the TSX-listed Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $61 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs, Canadian institutional products and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $42 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2021) with 37 Canadian ETFs and four mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $8 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2 trillion (CAD $2.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of June 30, 2021). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 418 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguardcanada.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com

Important information

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Investment objectives, risks, fees, expenses, and other important information are contained in the prospectus; please read it before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Vanguard funds are managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. and are available across Canada through registered dealers.

London Stock Exchange Group companies include FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), MTS Next Limited ("MTS"), and FTSE TMX Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. ("FTSE TMX"). All rights reserved. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE TMX®" and "FTSE Russell" and other service marks and trademarks related to the FTSE or Russell indexes are trademarks of the London Stock Exchange Group companies and are used by FTSE, MTS, FTSE TMX and Russell under licence. All information is provided for information purposes only. No responsibility or liability can be accepted by the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor its licensors for any errors or for any loss from use of this publication. Neither the London Stock Exchange Group companies nor any of its licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the results to be obtained from the use of the FTSE Indexes or the fitness or suitability of the Indexes for any particular purpose to which they might be put.