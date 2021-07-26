Insights on the Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies Global Market to 2031 - As a Result of COVID-19 the Industry is Growing Fast

Dublin, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Antimicrobial Coatings and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the light of the global COVID-19 crisis, opportunities in antimicrobial coatings and technologies are growing fast, with previous market hindrances, such as cost, causing less of an issue for application in healthcare, touch screens and packaging. Antimicrobial coatings can provide long-lasting protection against fungi, bacteria and in some cases, viruses.

They are used to sterilize medical devices and surfaces to mitigate the impact of healthcare associated infections. Antimicrobial coatings are also being increasingly adopted in food processing and packaging, aerospace, interiors, glass, HVAC ventilation and a wide range of high touch areas.

Report Contents Include:

Assessment of antimicrobial coatings including nanosilver/silver-ion coatings, copper coatings, photocatalytic coatings, Silane Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, biobased antimicrobial coatings, hydrogels, antimicrobial enzymes, adaptive biomaterials, piezoelectrics, polyDADMAC, liquid metals, antimicrobial nanomaterials, 2D materials and UVC LED technology.

Market revenues for antimicrobial coatings and technologies to 2031.

Assessment of end-user markets for antimicrobial coatings and technologies including household and indoor surfaces, medical and healthcare settings, clothing and medical textiles, food packaging and processing etc.

202 company profiles including products, technology base, target markets and contact details. Companies features include Allied Bioscience, Advanced Materials - JTJ s.r.o., Bio-Fence, Bio-Gate AG, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Dyphox, EnvisionSQ, GrapheneCA, Halomine, Inc. , Integricote, LIGC Application, Nano Came Co. Ltd., NanoTouch Materials LLC, NitroPep, OrganoClick, HeiQ Materials, Kastus, sdst, myNano and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers and trends

1.2 Materials

1.2.1 Ideal features of antimicrobial materials

1.3 Market activity 2020-2021

1.4 Main market players by antimicrobial technology area

1.5 Global market size and opportunity to 2031

1.5.1 End user markets for antimicrobial coatings and technologies

1.5.2 Global market for antimicrobial coatings and technologies 2018-2031

1.6 Market and technical challenges



2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Antimicrobial mode of action

2.2 Antimicrobial nanomaterials

2.3 Self-cleaning coatings and surfaces

2.3.1 Self-cleaning coatings

2.3.1.1 Hydrophilic coatings

2.3.1.2 Hydrophobic coatings

2.3.1.3 Superhydrophobic coatings and surfaces

2.4 Photocatalytic coatings

2.5 Anti-fouling and easy-to-clean coatings

2.6 Anti-viral coatings and surfaces

2.7 Cleanliness of indoor and public areas driving demand for antimicrobials

2.8 Application in healthcare environments

2.8.1 Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs)

2.8.2 Reusable Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

2.8.3 Facemask coatings

2.8.4 Wipe on coatings

2.8.5 Long-term mitigation of surface contamination with nanocoatings



3 ANTIMICROBIAL MATERIALS, COATINGS AND TECHNOLOGIES

3.1 Metallic-based coatings

3.2 Polymer-based coatings

3.3 Mode of action

3.4 Silver

3.4.1 Properties

3.4.1.1 Antiviral properties of AgNPs

3.4.2 Mode of action

3.4.3 Environmental and safety considerations

3.4.4 SWOT analysis

3.4.5 Products and applications

3.4.5.1 Silver nanoparticles

3.4.5.2 Antimicrobial silver paints

3.4.5.3 Medical coatings and surfaces

3.4.6 Markets

3.4.6.1 Textiles

3.4.6.2 Wound dressings and medical

3.4.6.3 Consumer products

3.4.6.4 Air filtration

3.5 Photocatalytic coatings (Titanium Dioxide)

3.5.1 Development of photocatalytic coatings

3.5.1.1 Market drivers and trends

3.5.2 Mode of action

3.5.3 Glass coatings

3.5.4 Interior coatings

3.5.5 Improving indoor air quality

3.5.6 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.5.6.1 Self-Cleaning coatings-glass

3.5.6.2 Self-cleaning coatings-building and construction surfaces

3.5.6.3 Photocatalytic oxidation (PCO) indoor air filters

3.5.6.4 Water treatment

3.5.6.5 Medical facilities

3.5.6.6 Antimicrobial coating indoor light activation

3.6 Copper

3.6.1 Properties

3.6.2 Mode of action

3.6.3 SWOT analysis

3.6.4 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.7 Zinc oxide coatings and additives

3.7.1 Properties

3.7.2 Mode of action

3.7.3 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.8 Gold Nanoparticles (AuNPs)

3.8.1 Properties

3.8.2 Mode of action

3.9 Quaternary ammonium silane

3.9.1 Mode of action

3.9.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.9.3 Companies

3.10 Biobased antimicrobial coatings

3.10.1 Chitosan

3.10.1.1 Properties

3.10.1.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.10.2 Antimicrobial peptide (AMP) coatings

3.10.2.1 Properties

3.10.2.2 Mode of action

3.10.2.3 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.10.2.4 Zwitterionic surfaces

3.10.3 Nanocellulose (Nanocrystalline, Nanofibrillated, and Bacterial Cellulose)

3.10.3.1 Properties

3.10.3.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.10.3.3 Antimicrobial bioplastics

3.10.4 Adaptive biomaterials

3.10.4.1 Properties

3.10.4.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.11 Hydrogels

3.11.1 Properties

3.11.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.12 Antibacterial liquid metals

3.12.1 Properties

3.13 Other antimicrobial materials additives in coatings

3.13.1 Graphene

3.13.1.1 Properties

3.13.1.2 Graphene oxide

3.13.1.3 Anti-bacterial activity

3.13.1.4 Reduced graphene oxide (rGO)

3.13.1.5 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.13.2 Silicon dioxide/silica nanoparticles (Nano-SiO2)

3.13.2.1 Properties

3.13.2.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.13.3 Polyhexamethylene biguanide (PHMB)

3.13.3.1 Properties

3.13.3.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.13.4 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

3.13.4.1 Properties

3.13.4.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.13.5 Fullerenes

3.13.5.1 Properties

3.13.5.2 Application in antimicrobial coatings

3.13.6 Cerium oxide nanoparticles

3.13.6.1 Properties

3.13.7 Iron oxide nanoparticles

3.13.7.1 Properties

3.13.8 Magnesium oxide nanoparticles

3.13.8.1 Properties

3.13.9 Nitric oxide nanoparticles

3.13.9.1 Properties

3.13.10 Applications

3.13.11 Aluminium oxide nanoparticles

3.13.11.1 Properties

3.13.11.2 Applications

3.13.12 Piezoelectrics

3.13.13 Two-dimensional (2D) materials

3.13.13.1 Black phosphorus (BP)

3.13.13.2 Layered double hydroxides (LDHs)

3.13.13.3 Transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs)

3.13.13.4 Graphitic carbon nitride (g-C3N4)

3.13.13.5 MXENE

3.14 UVC LED Technology

3.14.1 UVC LED devices

3.14.2 Killing mechanism on viruses and bacteria

3.14.3 LED Disinfection

3.14.4 Applications

3.14.5 Product developers



4 ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS AND TECHNOLOGY REGULATIONS



5 MARKETS FOR ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS

5.1 Household and Indoor Surfaces

5.1.1 Market drivers and trends

5.1.2 Applications

5.1.2.1 Interiors and contact surfaces

5.1.2.2 Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean

5.1.2.3 Indoor pollutants and air quality

5.1.3 Global market size

5.2 Medical & Healthcare Settings

5.2.1 Market drivers and trends

5.2.2 Applications

5.2.2.1 Medical surfaces and Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI)

5.2.2.2 Wound dressings

5.2.2.3 Medical equipment and instruments

5.2.2.4 Fabric supplies scrubs, linens, masks (medical textiles)

5.2.2.5 Medical implant coatings

5.2.3 Global market size

5.3 Clothing And Textiles

5.3.1 Market drivers and trends

5.3.2 Applications

5.3.2.1 Antimicrobial clothing

5.3.2.2 Footwear

5.3.3 Global market size

5.4 Food & Beverage Production And Packaging

5.4.1 Market drivers and trends

5.4.2 Applications

5.4.2.1 Antimicrobial coatings in food processing equipment, conveyor belts and preparation surfaces

5.4.2.2 Antimicrobial coatings and films in food packaging

5.4.3 Global market size

5.5 Other Markets

5.5.1 Automotive and transportation interiors

5.5.1.1 Train interiors

5.5.1.2 Aircraft interiors

5.5.2 Water and air filtration



6 ANTIMICROBIAL COATINGS COMPANY PROFILES



7 RECENT RESEARCH IN ACADEMIA



8 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY



9 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



10 REFERENCES

