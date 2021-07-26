ASML reports transactions under its 2020-2022 share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's 2020-2022 share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 19-Jul-21 54,370 574.81 31,252,169.60 20-Jul-21 54,010 578.69 31,254,847.06

ASML’s 2020-2022 share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).