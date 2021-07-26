First Merchants Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Per Share

MUNCIE, Ind., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ - FRME) has reported second quarter 2021 net income of $55.6 million compared to $33 million during the same period in 2020. Earnings per share for the period totaled $1.03 per share compared to the second quarter of 2020 result of $.62 per share. Year-to-date net income totaled $105 million compared to $67.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2020. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $1.94 compared to $1.24 during the same period in 2020.



Total assets equaled $14.9 billion as of the quarter-ended June 30, 2021 and loans totaled $9.1 billion. The Corporation experienced organic loan growth of $289.6 million, or 3.4 percent during the last twelve months, offset by the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans which accounted for a decline of $466.9 million. As a result, the loan portfolio decreased by $177.3 million, or 1.9 percent, during that period. Organic loan growth, on an annualized basis, was 6.7 percent in the second quarter 2021. Investments increased $1.4 billion, or 48.7 percent, during the last twelve months and now total $4.1 billion. Total deposits equaled $12.2 billion as of quarter-end and increased by $1.2 billion, or 11.3 percent, from the same period in 2020.



The Corporation’s Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans totaled $199.8 million as of quarter-end, or 2.19% of total loans. Net charge-offs for the quarter totaled $1.3 million and no provision expense was recorded. Provision expense taken during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 of $21.9 million and $41.6 million, respectively, reflected our view of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans as of quarter-end totaled $57.6 million.

Mark Hardwick, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our management team is pleased with our record setting second quarter net income. It’s very satisfying to achieve great financial results while serving our clients and communities. Our healthy levels of loan growth, earning asset growth, credit quality, capital levels and efficiency will lead us into the future. I am proud of our teammates for staying focused on our goals and continuously finding ways to win for our stakeholders.”

Net-interest income for the quarter totaled $104.3 million, an increase of $11.2 million from the second quarter of 2020, or 12.1 percent. Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, totaling 3.22 percent, increased by 3 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2020. Yields on earning assets for the second quarter totaled 3.49 percent and cost of supporting liabilities totaled 27 basis points. Fair value accretion contributed less to margin as it accounted for 7 basis points in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 12 basis points in the second quarter of 2020. PPP loans contributed 15 basis points to margin during the second quarter of 2021, but subtracted 6 basis points from margin in the same quarter of 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $30.9 million for the quarter, a $4.4 million increase over the second quarter of 2020. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans were exceptionally strong and enhanced by a large portfolio mortgage loan sale contributing a gain of $2.9 million during the quarter. Fiduciary and wealth management fees increased $1.9 million over the second quarter of 2020, which was offset by a decline in card payment fees due to the adoption of the Durbin Amendment. Non-interest expense totaled $69.3 million for the quarter compared to $60 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $66.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. Total expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were unusually low and reflected a $2.3 million deferral of salary expense related to PPP loan originations, a $1.1 million reduction in bonus accruals and a $1.6 million decrease in processing fees related to termination of a debit card rewards program. Total expenses increased on a linked quarter basis primarily due to increased salaries and incentives.

The loan to deposit ratio now totals 74.9 percent and loan to asset ratio totals 61.3 percent. As of June 30, 2021, the Corporation’s total risk-based capital ratio equaled 14.23 percent, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio equaled 11.94 percent, and the tangible common equity ratio totaled 9.04 percent. These ratios continue to reflect the Corporation’s strong liquidity and capital positions.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,596 $ 229,759 Interest-bearing deposits 438,863 380,021 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses of $245,000 and $0 4,148,314 2,789,379 Loans held for sale 18,582 901 Loans 9,121,250 9,298,541 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,775 ) (121,119 ) Net loans 8,921,475 9,177,422 Premises and equipment 103,822 112,548 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 54,173 57,063 Goodwill and other intangibles 573,786 575,855 Cash surrender value of life insurance 294,462 290,715 Other real estate owned 601 7,367 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 36,924 13,126 Other assets 135,763 156,486 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,923,097 $ 13,819,378 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,479,853 $ 2,260,351 Interest-bearing 9,723,547 8,705,637 Total Deposits 12,203,400 10,965,988 Borrowings: Securities sold under repurchase agreements 146,904 181,150 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,243 400,817 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,498 285,197 Total Borrowings 599,645 867,164 Interest payable 2,929 5,587 Other liabilities 245,323 171,544 Total Liabilities 13,051,297 12,010,283 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding - 125 shares 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 53,972,386 and 53,795,500 shares 6,747 6,724 Additional paid-in capital 1,009,182 1,002,962 Retained earnings 795,666 735,439 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,080 63,845 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,871,800 1,809,095 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,923,097 $ 13,819,378





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 87,002 $ 87,312 $ 172,107 $ 183,964 Tax-exempt 5,545 5,359 10,884 10,674 Investment securities: Taxable 7,440 6,147 14,135 13,778 Tax-exempt 13,071 10,019 25,456 19,354 Deposits with financial institutions 129 134 243 709 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 88 281 266 580 Total Interest Income 113,275 109,252 223,091 229,059 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,823 12,707 12,023 34,455 Federal funds purchased 2 2 4 113 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75 92 162 444 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,452 1,794 2,894 3,568 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,659 1,639 3,316 3,584 Total Interest Expense 9,011 16,234 18,399 42,164 NET INTEREST INCOME 104,264 93,018 204,692 186,895 Provision for credit losses - loans — 21,895 — 41,647 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,264 71,123 204,692 145,248 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,596 4,312 10,860 10,282 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,510 5,601 13,932 11,586 Card payment fees 4,159 6,097 8,526 12,004 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 8,325 3,674 12,311 7,037 Derivative hedge fees 943 1,042 1,260 2,981 Other customer fees 368 333 736 731 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,205 1,326 2,541 2,686 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,761 3,068 3,560 7,680 Other income 1,017 1,028 1,249 1,293 Total Other Income 30,884 26,481 54,975 56,280 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 42,438 35,698 81,249 74,941 Net occupancy 5,615 5,447 12,106 11,248 Equipment 4,848 4,489 9,878 8,833 Marketing 1,122 2,092 2,246 3,535 Outside data processing fees 4,698 2,618 8,942 6,817 Printing and office supplies 313 279 596 666 Intangible asset amortization 1,464 1,511 2,821 3,025 FDIC assessments 1,461 1,472 2,829 2,995 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 178 684 912 1,189 Professional and other outside services 2,976 1,553 5,519 3,811 Other expenses 4,182 4,146 8,295 9,100 Total Other Expenses 69,295 59,989 135,393 126,160 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,853 37,615 124,274 75,368 Income tax expense 10,294 4,623 19,246 8,113 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,559 $ 32,992 $ 105,028 $ 67,255 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03 $ 0.62 $ 1.95 $ 1.24 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03 $ 0.62 $ 1.94 $ 1.24 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.55 $ 0.52 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,184 53,943 54,159 54,430





FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 1,307 $ 230 $ 4,928 $ 812 AVERAGE BALANCES: Total Assets $ 14,758,597 $ 13,655,322 $ 14,503,087 $ 13,114,280 Total Loans 9,282,524 9,180,610 9,259,600 8,853,591 Total Earning Assets 13,558,956 12,187,442 13,292,617 11,739,936 Total Deposits 12,125,153 10,789,909 11,848,075 10,338,091 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,846,037 1,795,509 1,843,250 1,805,963 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.51 % 0.97 % 1.45 % 1.03 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.04 7.35 11.40 7.45 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.04 7.35 11.40 7.45 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.87 89.25 91.65 89.52 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.19 1.30 2.19 1.30 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 0.01 0.11 0.02 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.51 13.15 12.71 13.77 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.49 3.72 3.51 4.04 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.27 0.53 0.28 0.72 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.22 3.19 3.23 3.32 Efficiency Ratio 48.91 47.95 49.54 50.09 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.15 $ 23.04 $ 24.15 $ 23.04





NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Non-Accrual Loans $ 57,556 $ 57,923 $ 61,471 $ 56,739 $ 50,102 Renegotiated Loans 629 655 3,240 2,677 1,086 Non-Performing Loans (NPL) 58,185 58,578 64,711 59,416 51,188 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessions 601 604 940 6,984 7,409 Non-Performing Assets (NPA) 58,786 59,182 65,651 66,400 58,597 90+ Days Delinquent 183 1,093 746 1,330 4,981 NPAs & 90 Day Delinquent $ 58,969 $ 60,275 $ 66,397 $ 67,730 $ 63,578 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans $ 199,775 $ 201,082 $ 130,648 $ 126,726 $ 121,119 Quarterly Net Charge-offs 1,307 3,621 560 6,937 230 NPAs / Actual Assets % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.42 % NPAs & 90 Day / Actual Assets % 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.47 % 0.49 % 0.46 % NPAs / Actual Loans and OREO % 0.64 % 0.63 % 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.63 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans / Actual Loans (%) 2.19 % 2.16 % 1.41 % 1.37 % 1.30 % Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 % 0.16 % 0.02 % 0.30 % 0.01 %





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 167,596 $ 187,901 $ 192,896 $ 164,632 $ 229,759 Interest-bearing deposits 438,863 392,806 392,305 273,936 380,021 Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses 4,148,314 3,700,857 3,146,787 2,933,286 2,789,379 Loans held for sale 18,582 4,430 3,966 3,183 901 Loans 9,121,250 9,318,228 9,243,174 9,243,833 9,298,541 Less: Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,775 ) (201,082 ) (130,648 ) (126,726 ) (121,119 ) Net loans 8,921,475 9,117,146 9,112,526 9,117,107 9,177,422 Premises and equipment 103,822 109,432 111,062 112,959 112,548 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 28,736 Interest receivable 54,173 54,662 53,948 52,992 57,063 Goodwill and other intangibles 573,786 571,536 572,893 574,369 575,855 Cash surrender value of life insurance 294,462 293,766 292,745 291,543 290,715 Other real estate owned 601 604 940 6,942 7,367 Tax asset, deferred and receivable 36,924 40,163 12,340 21,762 13,126 Other assets 135,763 127,027 146,066 155,903 156,486 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,923,097 $ 14,629,066 $ 14,067,210 $ 13,737,350 $ 13,819,378 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,479,853 $ 2,494,891 $ 2,298,138 $ 2,187,607 $ 2,260,351 Interest-bearing 9,723,547 9,456,889 9,063,472 8,718,546 8,705,637 Total Deposits 12,203,400 11,951,780 11,361,610 10,906,153 10,965,988 Borrowings: Federal funds purchased — — — 80,000 — Securities sold under repurchase agreements 146,904 185,721 177,102 187,732 181,150 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 334,243 359,337 389,430 399,522 400,817 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 118,498 118,439 118,380 118,320 285,197 Total Borrowings 599,645 663,497 684,912 785,574 867,164 Interest payable 2,929 4,020 3,287 5,038 5,587 Other liabilities 245,323 203,913 141,756 206,929 171,544 Total Liabilities 13,051,297 12,823,210 12,191,565 11,903,694 12,010,283 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Cumulative Preferred Stock, $1,000 par value, $1,000 liquidation value: Authorized -- 600 shares Issued and outstanding 125 125 125 125 125 Common Stock, $.125 stated value: Authorized -- 100,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding 6,747 6,744 6,740 6,736 6,724 Additional paid-in capital 1,009,182 1,007,300 1,005,366 1,003,777 1,002,962 Retained earnings 795,666 755,877 788,578 757,550 735,439 Accumulated other comprehensive income 60,080 35,810 74,836 65,468 63,845 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,871,800 1,805,856 1,875,645 1,833,656 1,809,095 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,923,097 $ 14,629,066 $ 14,067,210 $ 13,737,350 $ 13,819,378





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) June 30 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable: Taxable $ 87,002 $ 85,105 $ 90,138 $ 84,162 $ 87,312 Tax-exempt 5,545 5,339 5,414 5,395 5,359 Investment securities: Taxable 7,440 6,695 5,263 5,399 6,147 Tax-exempt 13,071 12,385 12,056 10,931 10,019 Deposits with financial institutions 129 114 139 90 134 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 88 178 214 248 281 Total Interest Income 113,275 109,816 113,224 106,225 109,252 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 5,823 6,200 7,509 9,776 12,707 Federal funds purchased 2 2 2 5 2 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 75 87 77 83 92 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,452 1,442 1,656 1,749 1,794 Subordinated debentures and other borrowings 1,659 1,657 1,669 1,691 1,639 Total Interest Expense 9,011 9,388 10,913 13,304 16,234 NET INTEREST INCOME 104,264 100,428 102,311 92,921 93,018 Provision for credit losses - loans — — 4,482 12,544 21,895 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 104,264 100,428 97,829 80,377 71,123 OTHER INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 5,596 5,264 5,508 5,209 4,312 Fiduciary and wealth management fees 7,510 6,422 6,251 5,910 5,601 Card payment fees 4,159 4,367 3,502 3,996 6,097 Net gains and fees on sales of loans 8,325 3,986 5,393 5,841 3,674 Derivative hedge fees 943 317 2,281 1,715 1,042 Other customer fees 368 368 394 372 333 Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 1,205 1,336 1,283 1,171 1,326 Net realized gains on sales of available for sale securities 1,761 1,799 2,398 1,817 3,068 Other income 1,017 232 473 132 1,028 Total Other Income 30,884 24,091 27,483 26,163 26,481 OTHER EXPENSES Salaries and employee benefits 42,438 38,811 41,809 39,187 35,698 Net occupancy 5,615 6,491 9,653 5,855 5,447 Equipment 4,848 5,030 5,555 4,956 4,489 Marketing 1,122 1,124 1,763 1,311 2,092 Outside data processing fees 4,698 4,244 3,839 3,776 2,618 Printing and office supplies 313 283 307 331 279 Intangible asset amortization 1,464 1,357 1,476 1,486 1,511 FDIC assessments 1,461 1,368 1,560 1,249 1,472 Other real estate owned and foreclosure expenses 178 734 (1,576 ) 717 684 Professional and other outside services 2,976 2,543 2,836 2,254 1,553 Other expenses 4,182 4,113 5,314 3,587 4,146 Total Other Expenses 69,295 66,098 72,536 64,709 59,989 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX 65,853 58,421 52,776 41,831 37,615 Income tax expense 10,294 8,952 7,641 5,621 4,623 NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 55,559 $ 49,469 $ 45,135 $ 36,210 $ 32,992 Per Share Data: Basic Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03 $ 0.92 $ 0.83 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 Diluted Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 1.03 $ 0.91 $ 0.83 $ 0.67 $ 0.62 Cash Dividends Paid $ 0.29 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands) 54,184 54,134 54,050 53,971 53,943 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Return on Average Assets 1.51 % 1.39 % 1.29 % 1.06 % 0.97 % Return on Average Stockholders' Equity 12.04 10.75 9.72 7.91 7.35 Return on Average Common Stockholders' Equity 12.04 10.75 9.72 7.91 7.35 Average Earning Assets to Average Assets 91.87 91.43 90.66 90.34 89.25 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans as % of Total Loans 2.19 2.16 1.41 1.37 1.30 Net Charge-offs as % of Average Loans (Annualized) 0.06 0.16 0.02 0.30 0.01 Average Stockholders' Equity to Average Assets 12.51 12.92 13.29 13.41 13.15 Tax Equivalent Yield on Average Earning Assets 3.49 3.52 3.72 3.58 3.72 Interest Expense/Average Earning Assets 0.27 0.29 0.34 0.43 0.53 Net Interest Margin (FTE) on Average Earning Assets 3.22 3.23 3.38 3.15 3.19 Efficiency Ratio 48.91 50.23 55.01 51.40 47.95 Tangible Common Book Value Per Share $ 24.15 $ 22.98 $ 24.27 $ 23.48 $ 23.04





LOANS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Commercial and industrial loans $ 2,671,076 $ 2,876,212 $ 2,776,699 $ 2,875,331 $ 2,898,329 Agricultural land, production and other loans to farmers 235,020 245,631 281,884 301,192 316,815 Real estate loans: Construction 491,200 541,224 484,723 622,084 640,560 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 2,263,497 2,178,832 2,220,949 2,098,589 2,097,767 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 953,501 950,038 958,501 931,815 919,254 Residential 1,127,442 1,239,925 1,234,741 1,146,406 1,145,187 Home equity 489,997 482,229 508,259 527,458 532,314 Individuals' loans for household and other personal expenditures 130,819 126,387 129,479 125,411 123,611 Public finance and other commercial loans 758,698 677,750 647,939 615,547 624,704 Loans 9,121,250 9,318,228 9,243,174 9,243,833 9,298,541 Allowance for credit losses - loans (199,775 ) (201,082 ) (130,648 ) (126,726 ) (121,119 ) NET LOANS $ 8,921,475 $ 9,117,146 $ 9,112,526 $ 9,117,107 $ 9,177,422





DEPOSITS (Dollars In Thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Demand deposits $ 7,261,603 $ 7,245,850 $ 6,821,152 $ 6,279,554 $ 6,288,360 Savings deposits 4,157,552 3,857,624 3,661,713 3,518,286 3,278,156 Certificates and other time deposits of $100,000 or more 304,394 332,745 346,194 467,610 607,474 Other certificates and time deposits 423,922 449,655 459,168 542,919 669,119 Brokered deposits 55,929 65,906 73,383 97,784 122,879 TOTAL DEPOSITS $ 12,203,400 $ 11,951,780 $ 11,361,610 $ 10,906,153 $ 10,965,988





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 545,752 $ 129 0.09 % $ 378,489 $ 134 0.14 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 88 1.22 28,736 281 3.91 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,732,367 7,440 1.72 1,282,080 6,147 1.92 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,969,577 16,546 3.36 1,317,527 12,682 3.85 Total Investment Securities 3,701,944 23,986 2.59 2,599,607 18,829 2.90 Loans held for sale 25,039 237 3.79 12,630 131 4.15 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,953,227 70,886 4.08 6,890,010 69,463 4.03 Real Estate Mortgage 912,662 9,488 4.16 887,257 10,122 4.56 Installment 659,515 6,391 3.88 724,165 7,596 4.20 Tax-Exempt (2) 732,081 7,019 3.84 666,548 6,784 4.07 Total Loans 9,282,524 94,021 4.05 9,180,610 94,096 4.10 Total Earning Assets 13,558,956 118,224 3.49 % 12,187,442 113,340 3.72 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale 44,250 56,807 Allowance for credit losses (201,051 ) (106,858 ) Cash and cash equivalents 171,489 303,491 Premises and equipment 107,369 113,528 Other assets 1,077,584 1,100,912 Total Assets $ 14,758,597 $ 13,655,322 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,745,181 $ 3,560 0.30 % $ 3,951,819 $ 4,186 0.42 % Money market deposits 2,337,143 796 0.14 1,673,104 1,696 0.41 Savings deposits 1,740,233 462 0.11 1,521,312 596 0.16 Certificates and other time deposits 812,370 1,005 0.49 1,498,002 6,229 1.66 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,634,927 5,823 0.24 8,644,237 12,707 0.59 Borrowings 644,702 3,188 1.98 909,258 3,527 1.55 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,279,629 9,011 0.35 9,553,495 16,234 0.68 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,490,226 2,145,672 Other liabilities 142,705 160,646 Total Liabilities 12,912,560 11,859,813 Stockholders' Equity 1,846,037 1,795,509 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,758,597 9,011 $ 13,655,322 16,234 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 109,213 $ 97,106 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.14 % 3.04 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.49 % 3.72 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.27 % 0.53 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.22 % 3.19 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $4,949 and $4,088 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.





CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS (Dollars in Thousands) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Average Balance Interest

Income /

Expense Average

Rate Assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 493,791 $ 243 0.10 % $ 269,174 $ 709 0.53 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,736 266 1.85 28,736 580 4.04 Investment Securities: (1) Taxable 1,613,847 14,135 1.75 1,325,313 13,778 2.08 Tax-Exempt (2) 1,896,643 32,223 3.40 1,263,122 24,499 3.88 Total Investment Securities 3,510,490 46,358 2.64 2,588,435 38,277 2.96 Loans held for sale 20,572 393 3.82 14,924 324 4.34 Loans: (3) Commercial 6,915,234 140,060 4.05 6,562,673 146,415 4.46 Real Estate Mortgage 943,830 18,774 3.98 878,956 20,524 4.67 Installment 666,870 12,880 3.86 741,889 16,701 4.50 Tax-Exempt (2) 713,094 13,777 3.86 655,149 13,511 4.12 Total Loans 9,259,600 185,884 4.01 8,853,591 197,475 4.46 Total Earning Assets 13,292,617 232,751 3.51 % 11,739,936 237,041 4.04 % Net unrealized gain on securities available for sale 49,922 52,732 Allowance for credit losses (202,693 ) (94,009 ) Cash and cash equivalents 168,647 231,624 Premises and equipment 109,170 113,670 Other assets 1,085,424 1,070,327 Total Assets $ 14,503,087 $ 13,114,280 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,681,439 $ 7,269 0.31 % $ 3,770,530 $ 12,461 0.66 % Money market deposits 2,212,425 1,631 0.15 1,604,474 5,479 0.68 Savings deposits 1,700,601 938 0.11 1,473,183 2,424 0.33 Certificates and other time deposits 835,722 2,185 0.52 1,582,322 14,091 1.78 Total Interest-bearing Deposits 9,430,187 12,023 0.25 8,430,509 34,455 0.82 Borrowings 659,826 6,376 1.93 828,721 7,709 1.86 Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 10,090,013 18,399 0.36 9,259,230 42,164 0.91 Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,417,888 1,907,582 Other liabilities 151,936 141,505 Total Liabilities 12,659,837 11,308,317 Stockholders' Equity 1,843,250 1,805,963 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 14,503,087 18,399 $ 13,114,280 42,164 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 214,352 $ 194,877 Net Interest Spread (FTE) (4) 3.15 % 3.13 % Net Interest Margin (FTE): Interest Income (FTE) / Average Earning Assets 3.51 % 4.04 % Interest Expense / Average Earning Assets 0.28 % 0.72 % Net Interest Margin (FTE) (5) 3.23 % 3.32 % (1) Average balance of securities is computed based on the average of the historical amortized cost balances without the effects of the fair value adjustments. Annualized amounts are computed using a 30/360 day basis. (2) Tax-exempt securities and loans are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis, using a marginal tax rate of 21 percent for 2021 and 2020. These totals equal $9,660 and $7,982 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (3) Non accruing loans have been included in the average balances. (4) Net Interest Spread (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net Interest Margin (FTE) is interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets minus interest expense expressed as a percentage of average earning assets.

