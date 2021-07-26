Yamaha Unveils New EF2200iS Generator with CO Sensor

KENNESAW, Ga., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. today announced the new EF2200iS inverter generator, highlighted by the addition of a new Carbon Monoxide Sensor (CO Sensor) integrated into a detection and shutdown system.



Designed for emergency home backup portable power use, RV and camping power needs, and as a power source on many DIY home projects, the EF2200iS is the first in Yamaha’s upcoming lineup of generators exclusively equipped with CO Sensor technology to meet the Portable Generator Manufacturers’ Association’s™ (PGMA®) ANSI/PGMA G300-2018 standard to monitor carbon monoxide emissions. When the CO Sensor detects elevated levels of carbon monoxide, the EF2200iS automatically shuts off and will remain off for approximately five minutes, with indication that the generator needs to be moved to a well-ventilated space. A new CO Sensor graphic and LED indicator lights on the control panel notify the user of carbon monoxide emission levels or system malfunctions.

“Yamaha is a premium manufacturer in the portable generator industry and supports practices and technology like this to enhance the overall protection and performance of our products,” said Kevin Reed, Yamaha Outdoor Power Products Division Senior Manager. “The protection of our customers is our top priority, and we’re proud to work with the PGMA ® to comply with the ANSI/PGMA G300-2018 standard while maintaining the performance and reliability that our customers have come to rely on from Yamaha.”

The EF2200iS delivers 2,200 watts of power to meet the demands of today’s most popular RVs and trailers, built with Yamaha premium inverter technology, delivering clean power for sensitive electronics. Yamaha’s high-output MZ80 OHV, air-cooled, single cylinder 4-stroke engine delivers a maximum of 2,200 watts of AC output with a maximum AC current of 18.3 amps at 120 volts. For additional power, Yamaha’s Twin Tech parallel function allows two units to connect together for a combined power output of 3,600 watts or 30 amps. The EF2200iS is also built for efficient and quiet operation, capable of running at a continuous 10.5 hours with noise levels of 57-65 dBA at a quarter-rated load, allowing people to maintain a normal conversation with ease while it’s running.

This generator is designed for simple operation. The standard 30-amp RV outlet allows users to plug directly into the generator for immediate power needs. Moving the EF2200iS around a campsite, at the track or on a DIY project is simple thanks to its compact size, 55-pound weight and tri-handle design – designed for one or two people to move the unit effortlessly. The generator also features Yamaha’s Smart Throttle, a load sensing control that optimizes fuel efficiency and noise reduction. The LED illuminated control panel makes it easy to check the status of the generator both day and night, and starting and stopping the unit is simple with the Yamaha Smart Dial. The new EF2200iS also features a new easy-to-use carburetor drain and fuel pump.

The new Yamaha EF2200iS with CO Sensor is expected to begin arriving in dealers this August for $1,199 MSRP and will include a 3-year Yamaha limited warranty. To learn more about the all-new EF2200iS, along with the rest of Yamaha’s generators and power products, visit www.yamahamotorsports.com/powerproducts, and follow Yamaha at www.facebook.com/yamahapowerproducts, and www.instagram.com/yamahapowerproducts. #Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaGenerators

