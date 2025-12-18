Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative Awards Q3 Grants to Support Trail Infrastructure and Environmental Stewardship Nationwide

MARIETTA, Ga., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the recipients of its Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (Yamaha OAI) third quarter 2025 grants, awarding more than $155,000 to eight organizations across eight states. This quarter's funding emphasizes critical infrastructure improvements, OHV rider safety, and environmental stewardship, along with two grants focused on water quality protection funded through a partnership with the Yamaha Rightwaters program.

"These latest grant recipients exemplify the OHV community's commitment to balancing recreation with responsible land stewardship," said Steve Nessl, Yamaha Motorsports marketing director. "By partnering with Yamaha Rightwaters on two water-focused projects, we're demonstrating how Yamaha’s leadership extends beyond trail access to encompass comprehensive environmental protection. These investments in infrastructure, safety education, and habitat restoration ensure sustainable outdoor recreation for generations to come."

The Q3 2025 grant recipients and their supporting Yamaha dealerships include:

Capital Trail Vehicle Association CTVA (Townsend Marine/Yamaha Rightwaters) – Hellgate Vault Toilet Project at Canyon Ferry Reservoir

(Townsend Marine/Yamaha Rightwaters) – Hellgate Vault Toilet Project at Canyon Ferry Reservoir Central Utah Health Department (Jorgensen Powersports) – Head First: Ride Safe Central Utah Helmet Distribution Program

(Jorgensen Powersports) – Head First: Ride Safe Central Utah Helmet Distribution Program Idaho Overland Association dba Mountain West Recreation Alliance (Dennis Dillon Powersports) – Contemporary Culture in the Grand View TMP Heritage Documentation

(Dennis Dillon Powersports) – Contemporary Culture in the Grand View TMP Heritage Documentation Natural Restorations (Estenson Racing) – Tonto National Forest OHV Areas Trash & Graffiti Removal

(Estenson Racing) – Tonto National Forest OHV Areas Trash & Graffiti Removal Northern Colorado Trail Riders (Tri City Cycle) – Road 514 and Deadman Hill Road Repairs

(Tri City Cycle) – Road 514 and Deadman Hill Road Repairs Shell to Shore (Yamaha Rightwaters) – Oyster Reef Construction on Sapelo Island, GA

(Yamaha Rightwaters) – Oyster Reef Construction on Sapelo Island, GA Southern California Mountains Foundation (Yamaha Redlands) – North Shore OHV Volunteer Work Center Improvements

(Yamaha Redlands) – North Shore OHV Volunteer Work Center Improvements The Nature Conservancy - Tennessee Chapter (Middlesboro Motorsports) – Tackett Creek OHV Trail System Stabilization and Expansion





The Yamaha OAI accepts applications year-round and awards funding quarterly, prioritizing projects that enhance safe and responsible OHV use, improve and maintain trails, and protect long-term public land access.

The application deadline for Q1 2026 grants is March 31. Public land managers, riding clubs, land stewardship, and outdoor recreation organizations are encouraged to apply at YamahaOAI.com.

About the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

Since 2008, the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative has led the powersports industry in supporting responsible access to our nation’s public lands for outdoor enthusiasts. With more than $8 million contributed to over 550 projects across the country, Yamaha has directly and indirectly supported thousands of miles of motorized recreation trails, maintained and rehabilitated riding and hunting areas, improved staging areas, supplied organizations with essential OHV safety education, built bridges over fish-bearing streams, helped children learn to ride bicycles, and partnered with local outdoor enthusiast communities across the country to improve access to public lands. Each quarter, Yamaha accepts applications from nonprofit or tax-exempt organizations, including OHV riding and cycling clubs and associations, national, state, and local public land-use agencies, outdoor enthusiast associations, and land conservation groups with an interest in protecting, improving, expanding, and/or maintaining access for safe, responsible, and sustainable public use.

For updated guidelines, the application form, and the latest Outdoor Access Initiative news, please visit YamahaOAI.com. If you have specific inquiries about the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative, you can reach the dedicated hotline at 1-877-OHV-TRAIL (877-648-8724), email OHVAccess@Yamaha-Motor.com, or send correspondence to:

Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative

3065 Chastain Meadows Parkway, Bldg. 100

Marietta, GA 30066

About Yamaha Rightwaters

Yamaha Rightwaters is a national sustainability program that encompasses all of Yamaha Marine’s conservation and water quality efforts. Program initiatives include habitat restoration, support for scientific research, mitigation of invasive species, the reduction of marine debris and environmental stewardship education. Yamaha Rightwaters reinforces Yamaha’s long-standing history of natural resource conservation, support of sustainable recreational fishing and water resources and Angler Code of Ethics, which requires pro anglers to adhere to principles of stewardship for all marine resources. For more information visit www.yamaharightwaters.com.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars [sold, serviced, and distributed by Yamaha Golf-Car Company], Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, three corporate offices in Georgia, as well as facilities in Wisconsin, Alabama, and Florida. YMUS subsidiaries Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation of America (YMMC), based in Georgia, and Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing USA (YJBM) based in Tennessee, each assemble and manufacture selected Yamaha brand products. YMUS owns Skeeter Boats [Texas] with its division G3 Boats [Missouri]. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company, Inc. (YMSC) with subsidiary Siren Marine [Rhode Island] and divisions Bennett Marine [Florida], Yamaha Marine Rotational Molders [Wisconsin] and Yamaha Precision Propeller Inc. [Indiana].

Yamaha Motor Finance Corporation, USA (Yamaha Financial Services), an affiliate of YMUS, offers financing solutions to support Yamaha Dealers and loyal Yamaha Customers nationwide. Yamaha Financial Services provides retail and commercial financing for the diverse line of Yamaha brand motor products based out of Cypress, CA and Marietta, GA.

