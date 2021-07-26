Harrow Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, after the market close. The Company will also post its second quarter Letter to Stockholders to the “Investors” section of its website, harrowinc.com. Harrow Health will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.



Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021 Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time Participant Dial-in: 1-833-953-2434 (U.S.)

1-412-317-5763 (International) Replay Dial-in (Passcode 10157937):

(telephonic replay through August 17, 2021) 1-877-344-7529 (U.S.)

1-412-317-0088 (International) Webcast: (online replay through November 10, 2021) harrowinc.com

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) is an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The Company owns and operates ImprimisRx, one of the nation’s leading ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical businesses, and Visionology, a direct-to-consumer eye care subsidiary focused on chronic eye disease. Harrow Health also holds equity positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals, all of which started as Harrow Health subsidiaries. Harrow Health also owns royalty rights in four clinical-stage drug candidates being developed by Surface Ophthalmics and Melt Pharmaceuticals. For more information about Harrow Health, please visit the Investors section of the corporate website, harrowinc.com.

Contact:

Jamie Webb, Director of Communications and Investor Relations

jwebb@harrowinc.com

615-733-4737



