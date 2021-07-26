Notice on the cancellation of own shares

English Lithuanian

On 26 July 2021, after the registration of the new wording of the Articles of Association of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”) in the Register of Legal Entities, the procedure of the reduction of the authorized capital of the Company has ended. During this procedure, the 5,088,586 units of the ordinary registered shares (which made up 38.7% of all shares issued by the Company), acquired by the Company through the share redemption processes, were cancelled. Information about the reduction of the authorised capital was announced on 13 May 2021 https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b1c08ed971c67f48e074388d1c11fa5dd&lang=en

According to the data of 26 July 2021, the authorised capital of the Company amounts to EUR 11,689,050.30. The Company's capital is divided into 8,061,414 ordinary registered shares, with a nominal value of EUR 1.45 each.