DEADLINE ALERT for OCGN, HMPT, TEDU, and ATHA: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)

Class Period: February 2, 2021 – June 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 16, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA, (2) Ocugen would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT)

Class Period: January 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 20, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Home Point’s aggressive expansion of its broker partners would increase the Company’s expenses dramatically; (2) as a result of rising interest rates in 2021, the mortgage industry was anticipating decreased gain-on-sale margins industry-wide, and Home Point would be subject to the same competitive pressures; (3) accordingly, Home Point had overstated its business and financial prospects; and (4) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU)

Class Period: August 16, 2016 – November 1, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 23, 2021

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) certain employees were interfering with external audits of Tarena's financial statements for certain periods; (2) Tarena suffered from revenue and expense inaccuracies; (3) Tarena engaged in business transactions with organizations owned, invested in or controlled by Tarena employees or their family members, which in some instances were not properly disclosed by Tarena; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tarena's financial statements from 2014 through the end of Class Period were not accurate; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA)

Class Period: September 2020 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 24, 2021

The Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Kawas had published research papers containing improperly altered images while she was a graduate student; (2) that this purported research was foundational to Athira’s efforts to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s because it laid the biological groundwork that Athira was using in its approach to treating Alzheimer’s; (3) that, as a result, Athira’s intellectual property and product development for the treatment of Alzheimer’s were based on invalid research; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

