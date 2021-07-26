CGS to Present at SPESA Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

NEW YORK and RALEIGH, N.C., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced it will be participating a panel session titled “The Shifting Supply Chain” at the 2021 SPESA Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies Conference, taking place August 24, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Paul Magel, president, Business Applications division, CGS, will be a panelist at this session.



Title: The Shifting Supply Chain

Date/Time: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9:15 a.m.

Location: Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC

Event summary: The Advancements Conference is meant for sewn products manufacturers – speakers will touch on fashion, apparel, automotive, interior design, furniture upholstery, technical textiles, and more – brands, retailers, suppliers, government officials.

The session will cover:

How brands and retailers can ensure visibility into compliance by their suppliers regarding labor laws, sustainability and other ethical practices.

How to drive greater collaboration along the supply chain.

Current supply chain challenges.

Predictions on changes to the business in a post-Covid world. ​

For additional information about the conference or to register, click here.

About CGS

For over 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

About SPESA

Formed in 1990, SPESA (Sewn Products Equipment & Suppliers of the Americas) is the largest trade association in the Americas solely devoted to the advancement of suppliers of machinery, technology, ancillary equipment, parts, services, and other solutions for the development, manufacture, and distribution of sewn products. SPESA members serve the apparel, upholstered furniture, home textiles, transportation interiors, leather goods, footwear, military, technical/industrial textiles, and other sewn products segments. SPESA promotes and coordinates business and social interaction and provides opportunities for the sharing of industry-specific and general business information for its members and their customers. Learn more at https://www.spesa.org/.

