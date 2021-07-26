English French

Clermont-Ferrand, July, 26 2021

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT AS OF

30 JUNE 2021

Michelin Group announced today that the 2021 half-year financial report is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

The report and the first-half 2021 financial results presentation are available on ( https://www.michelin.com/en), in the "Finance / Regulated information / regulatory informations CGEM-AMF" section.

DISCLAIMER

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation to recommend the purchase of Michelin shares. To obtain more detailed information on Michelin, please consult the documents filed in France with Autorité des Marchés Financiers, which are also available from the Michelin website /www.michelin.com/en.

This press release may contain a number of forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions at the time of publishing this document, they are by nature subject to risks and contingencies liable to translate into a difference between actual data and the forecasts made or inferred by these statements.

