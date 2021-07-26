Five Star Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

| Source: Five Star Bank Five Star Bank

Rancho Cordova, California, UNITED STATES

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the “Company”), the holding company for Five Star Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $9.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to $10.3 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $10.1 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Diluted earnings per share were $0.67 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.93 for the first quarter of 2021 and $1.05 for the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights

During the quarter, the Company terminated its status as a “Subchapter S” corporation in connection with its initial public offering (“IPO”). As such, results presented for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 have been calculated using a 3.5% S Corporation tax rate, while results presented for the three months ended June 30, 2021 have been calculated using a weighted average tax rate of 20.77% as noted in the section titled “Provision for Income Taxes” herein. Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included the following:

  • Loan and deposit growth as of June 30, 2021, as compared to March 31, 2021, were as follows:
 As of       
(dollars in thousands)Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 $ Change % Change 
Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans$1,466,866 $1,363,678 $103,188  7.57% 
PPP loans 120,936  182,876  (61,940) (33.87)% 
PPP deferred fees 3,534  4,761  (1,227) (25.77)% 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 829,036  798,825  30,211  3.78 
Interest-bearing deposits 1,237,249  1,184,285  52,964  4.47 
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company reported total loans, total assets, and total deposits of $1.6 billion, $2.3 billion, and $2.1 billion, respectively, as compared to $1.5 billion, $2.0 billion, and $1.8 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2020.
  • During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company did not record a provision for loan losses, as compared to a provision of $0.2 million recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and $1.6 million recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2020.
  • As of June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans to period end loans of 0.03% remained stable as compared to December 31, 2020.
  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, net interest margin was 3.48% as compared to 3.83% in the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and 3.42% in the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  • Net income, when applying a 29.56% C Corporation tax rate, would have been $7.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors declared, and the Company paid, a cash dividend of $0.80 per share, and paid an aggregate distribution of $27.0 million for the accumulated adjustments account payout as a result of the Company’s conversion to a C Corporation, during the three months ended June 30, 2021.
  • For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.75% and the return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 24.25%.
  • The Company completed its IPO, and issued 6,054,750 shares of common stock, no par value, inclusive of the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 789,750 shares. The securities were sold at a price to the public of $20.00 per share and began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC on May 5, 2021. On May 7, 2021, the closing date of the IPO, the Company received total net proceeds of $109.1 million.
  • During the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded $0.7 million in expenses incurred to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the IPO and $0.8 million in stock compensation expense for non-recurring stock grants related to the IPO to certain members of the Company’s Board of Directors.

President and Chief Executive Officer James Beckwith commented, “We completed an initial public offering on May 7, 2021, to build upon the success of our organic growth strategy. As we expand our industry verticals to meet customer demand, we continue to benefit from growth in loans and deposits. Our organic growth strategy, which included the effort of becoming a public company and the addition of new staff as we pursue opportunities in the markets we serve, are expected to benefit the Company and its shareholders, and we expect those benefits to continue as we grow.”

Summary Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s ROAA was 1.75% and the ROAE was 24.25%. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s ROAA was 2.17% and the ROAE was 36.92%. The declines in ROAA and ROAE are a result of (i) lower net income due to the higher effective tax rate used in the three months ended June 30, 2021 and (ii) increases in our asset base and average equity balances during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

  For the three months ended 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 $ Change % Change 
Selected operating data:             
Net interest income $18,296 $18,048 $248  1.37% 
Provision for loan losses    200  (200) (100.00)% 
Non-interest income  1,846  1,616  230  14.23 
Non-interest expense  9,580  8,804  776  8.81 
Net income  9,828  10,278  (450) (4.38)% 
              
Earnings per common share:             
Basic $0.67 $0.93 $(0.26) (27.96)% 
Diluted  0.67  0.93  (0.27) (29.03)% 
              
Performance and other financial ratios:             
ROAA  1.75% 2.05%      
ROAE  24.25% 32.08%      
Net interest margin  3.48% 3.83%      
Cost of deposits  0.20% 0.24%      


  For the three months ended 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 $ Change % Change 
Selected operating data:             
Net interest income $18,296 $15,583 $2,713  17.41% 
Provision for loan losses    1,550  (1,550) (100.00)% 
Non-interest income  1,846  2,474  (628) (25.38)% 
Non-interest expense  9,580  6,016  3,564  59.24 
Net income  9,828  10,123  (295) (2.91)% 
              
Earnings per common share:             
Basic $0.67 $1.05 $(0.38) (36.19)% 
Diluted  0.67  1.05  (0.39) (37.14)% 
              
Performance and other financial ratios:             
ROAA  1.75% 2.17%      
ROAE  24.25% 36.92%      
Net interest margin  3.48% 3.42%      
Cost of deposits  0.20% 0.62%      

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at June 30, 2021 were $2.3 billion, an increase of $374.1 million from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to a $246.1 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, an $82.3 million increase in loans, net of allowance for loan losses, and a $43.6 million increase in total investments. The increase of $246.1 million in cash and cash equivalents was primarily a result of net income recognized of $20.1 million, an increase in deposits of $282.3 million, and proceeds of $109.1 million from the issuance of 6,054,750 shares of common stock in our IPO. These increases were partially offset by purchases of securities of $69.1 million, loan originations, net of repayments, of $82.3 million, and cash distributions of $46.8 million during the period. Of the $82.3 million increase in loans between December 31, 2020 and June 31, 2021, $102.5 million related to PPP loan originations and $300.9 million related to non-PPP loan originations, partially offset by $137.6 million in PPP loan forgiveness and $183.5 million in non-PPP loan payoffs and paydowns.

Total liabilities were $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $289.6 million from $1.8 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase in total liabilities was primarily attributable to growth in deposits of $282.3 million, largely due to increases in money market deposits of $128.3 million and increases of non-interest-bearing deposits of $131.5 million.

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $84.5 million, from $133.8 million at December 31, 2020 to $218.3 million at June 30, 2021, primarily as a result of net income recognized during the period of $20.1 million and common stock recorded of $111.2 million from the issuance of 6,054,750 shares of common stock in our IPO, partially offset by $46.8 million in cash distributions paid during the period.

Balance Sheet Change             
Ending balances As of       
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Dec 31, 2020 $ Change % Change 
Selected financial condition data:           
Total assets $2,327,867 $1,953,765 $374,102  19.15%
Cash and cash equivalents  536,604  290,493  246,111  84.72%
Total loans, net  1,563,309  1,480,970  82,339  5.56%
Total investments  166,547  122,928  43,619  35.48%
Total liabilities  2,109,553  1,819,990  289,563  15.91%
Total deposits  2,066,285  1,784,001  282,284  15.82%
Subordinated notes, net  28,353  28,320  33  0.12%
Total shareholders' equity  218,314  133,775  84,539  63.19%

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

  For the three months ended       
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 $ Change % Change 
Interest income $19,308 $19,190 $118  0.61% 
Interest expense  1,012  1,142  (130) (11.38)% 
Net interest income  18,296  18,048  248  1.37 
Net interest margin  3.48% 3.83%      


  For the three months ended       
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 $ Change % Change 
Interest income $19,308 $18,285 $1,023  5.59% 
Interest expense  1,012  2,702  (1,690) (62.55)% 
Net interest income  18,296  15,583  2,713  17.41 
Net interest margin  3.48% 3.42%      

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin for the quarterly periods indicated:

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Margin on Earning Assets                         
(dollars in thousands)                            
  Three months ended June 30, 2021 Three months ended March 31, 2021 Three months ended June 30, 2020 
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/ Rate Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/ Rate Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/ Rate 
Assets                            
Interest-earning deposits with banks $378,000 $125  0.13%$263,120 $104  0.16%$294,687 $371  0.51%
Investment securities  149,814  557  1.49% 121,862  473  1.57% 75,256  392  2.09%
Loans  1,578,438  18,626  4.73% 1,526,120  18,613  4.95% 1,461,437  17,522  4.82%
Total interest-earning assets  2,106,252  19,308  3.68% 1,911,112  19,190  4.07% 1,831,380  18,285  4.02%
Other assets, net  140,757        125,981        43,854       
Total assets $2,247,009       $2,037,093       $1,875,234       
                             
Liability and Shareholders' Equity                            
Interest-bearing transaction accounts $150,852 $37  0.10%$154,678 $38  0.10%$144,339 $103  0.29%
Savings accounts  75,424  19  0.10% 60,885  16  0.10% 34,738  24  0.28%
Money market accounts  949,448  475  0.20% 867,374  581  0.27% 850,548  1,665  0.79%
Time accounts including CDARS  36,773  37  0.40% 46,171  64  0.56% 144,604  467  1.30%
Borrowings and other obligations      0.00%     0.00%     0.00%
Subordinated debenture  28,339  444  6.27% 28,326  443  6.36% 28,275  443  6.31%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  1,240,836  1,012  0.33% 1,157,434  1,142  0.40% 1,202,504  2,702  0.90%
Demand accounts  827,992        745,605        562,932       
Interest payable and other liabilities  15,621        5,418        (484)      
Shareholders' equity  162,560        128,636        110,282       
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity$ 2,247,009       $2,037,093       $1,875,234       
                             
Net interest spread        3.35%       3.67%       3.11%
Net interest income/margin    $18,296  3.48%   $18,048  3.83%   $15,583  3.42%

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.37%, to $18.3 million compared to $18.0 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Additionally, net interest margin declined 35 basis points to 3.48% during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.83% during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decline in net interest margin was due primarily to a decline in yield on interest earning assets, which was 3.68% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, representing a decrease of 39 basis points from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Average loan yields, excluding PPP loans, decreased 11 basis points from 4.87% during the three months ended March 31, 2021 to 4.76% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is set forth in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table below. The decline in interest expense is primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased by 7 basis points as of June 30, 2021 to 0.33% from 0.40% at March 31, 2021, as a direct result of the declining interest rate environment.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $2.7 million, or 17.41%, to $18.3 million compared to $15.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Additionally, net interest margin increased six basis points to 3.48% during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to 3.42% during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in net interest margin was due primarily to an increase in interest earning assets, which increased from an average balance of $1.9 billion as for the three months ended June 30, 2020 to an average balance of $2.1 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Average loan yields, excluding PPP loans, decreased 43 basis points from 5.19% during the three months ended June 30, 2020 to 4.76% during the three months ended June 30, 2021. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is set forth in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table below. The decline in interest expense is primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which decreased by 57 basis points as of June 30, 2021 to 0.33% from 0.90% at June 30, 2020, as a direct result of the declining interest rate environment.

Asset Quality

Small Business Administration (“SBA”) PPP

In March 2020, the SBA PPP was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. As an SBA Preferred Lender, the Company was able to provide PPP loans to small business customers. As of June 30, 2021, there were 416 PPP loans outstanding totaling $120.9 million, which included 393 loans totaling $102.5 million funded during the first six months of 2021 under the second round of the PPP stimulus plan. Approximately 211 of these PPP loans, or 50.72% of total PPP loans as of June 30, 2021, totaling $13.3 million were less than or equal to $0.2 million and had access to streamlined forgiveness processing. As of June 30, 2021, 1,028 PPP loan forgiveness applications had been submitted to the SBA and forgiveness payments had been received on 1,012 of these PPP loans, totaling $232.9 million in principal and interest. We expect full forgiveness of the first round of PPP loans to be completed in the near future.

COVID-19 Deferments

Following the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”), the “Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus (Revised)” was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to COVID-19. The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team continues to be focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to mitigate where possible the risk of potential losses. The Company implemented loan programs to allow certain consumers and businesses impacted by the pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments. As of June 30, 2021, eight borrowing relationships with ten loans totaling $12.9 million were on COVID-19 deferment. All loans that ended COVID-19 deferments in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 returned to their contractual payment structures prior to the COVID-19 pandemic with no risk rating downgrades to classified nor any troubled debt restructuring (“TDR”), and we anticipate that the remaining loans on COVID-19 deferment will return to their pre-COVID-19 contractual payment status after their COVID-19 deferments end.

Allowance for Loan Losses

At June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $22.2 million and ratio of nonperforming loans to period end loans of 0.03% remained unchanged. At June 30, 2021, ten loans totaling $12.9 million, or 0.81% of the loan portfolio, were in a COVID-19 deferment period and three loans totaling $4.5 million had been in a COVID-19 deferment in the first quarter of 2021 but were not in such deferment as of June 30, 2021. Loans designated as watch and substandard decreased slightly to $57.8 million at June 30, 2021 from $60.1 million at December 31, 2020, which did not have an impact to the reserve overall. There were no loans with doubtful risk grades at June 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020. A summary of the allowance for loan losses by loan class is as follows:

              
Allowance for Loan Losses June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
(dollars in thousands) Amount % of Total Amount % of Total 
Collectively evaluated for impairment             
Real Estate:             
Commercial $10,108  45.63%$9,358  42.17%
Commercial land and development  75  0.34% 77  0.35%
Commercial construction  491  2.22% 821  3.70%
Residential construction  46  0.21% 87  0.39%
Residential  188  0.85% 220  0.99%
Farmland  594  2.68% 615  2.77%
Commercial:             
Secured  9,194  41.50% 9,476  42.71%
Unsecured  209  0.94% 179  0.81%
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)    0.00%   0.00%
Consumer and other  484  2.18% 632  2.85%
Unallocated  764  3.45% 724  3.26%
   22,153  100.00% 22,189  100.0%
              
Individually evaluated for impairment    0.00%   0.00%
              
Total allowance for loan losses $22,153  100.00%$22,189  100.00%

The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.39% at June 30, 2021, compared to 1.47% at December 31, 2020. Excluding SBA-guaranteed PPP loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.51% and 1.63% at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure is set forth in the “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table below.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Income For the three months ended $ % 
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Change Change 
              
Service charges on deposit accounts $106 $90 $16  17.78%
Gain on sale of securities  92  182  (90) (49.45)%
Gain on sale of loans  1,091  931  160  17.19%
Loan-related fees  211  122  89  72.95%
Dividends on FHLB stock  92  78  14  17.95%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  60  52  8  15.38%
Other Income  194  161  33  20.50%
Total non-interest income $1,846 $1,616 $230  14.23%

Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.2 million or 14.23% to $1.8 million compared to $1.6 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Gain on sale of loans increased $0.2 million, or 17.19%, during the quarter, totaling $1.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.9 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021. This increase was due primarily to: (i) an increase in the aggregate principal balance of SBA 7(a) guaranteed loans sold during the quarter; and (ii) an increase in the weighted average premium received. The aggregate principal balance of SBA 7(a) guaranteed portions sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.1 million compared to $10.0 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The weighted average premium received was 9.82% during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 7.91% during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Loan-related expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.1 million, or 72.95%, to $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021, which is primarily related to an increase in swap referral fees during the quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decline in gain on sale of securities during the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $0.1 million, or 49.45%, when comparing to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The decline related to a lower volume of securities sold in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to March 31, 2021.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Income For the three months ended $ % 
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Change Change 
              
Service charges on deposit accounts $106 $76 $30  39.47%
Gain on sale of securities  92  434  (342) (78.80)%
Gain on sale of loans  1,091  802  289  36.03%
Loan-related fees  211  947  (736) (77.72)%
Dividends on FHLB stock  92  64  28  43.75%
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  60  58  2  3.45%
Other Income  194  93  101  108.60%
Total non-interest income $1,846 $2,474 $(628) (25.38)%

Non-interest income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $0.6 million, or 25.38%, to $1.8 million compared to $2.5 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Loan-related expenses during the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreased $0.7 million, or 77.72%, to $0.2 million compared to $0.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, which is primarily related to a decrease in swap referral fees. Gain on sale of securities declined during the three months ended June 30, 2021 by $0.3 million, or 78.80%, to $0.1 million compared to $0.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, approximately $4.7 million of municipal securities were sold for a net gain of $0.1 million, compared to approximately $10 million of corporate bonds which were sold for a net gain of $0.4 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. These declines were partially offset by an increase in gain on sale of loans of $0.3 million, or 36.03%, totaling $1.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $0.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The aggregate principal balance of SBA 7(a) guaranteed portions sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $11.1 million compared to $16.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The weighted average premium received was 9.82% during the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to 5.37% during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Other income during the three months ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.1 million, or 108.60%, to $0.2 million compared to $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2020, which is primarily due to an increase in credit card related income.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Expense For the three months ended $ % 
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Change Change 
              
Salaries and employee benefits $4,939 $4,697 $242  5.15%
Occupancy and equipment  441  451  (10) (2.22)%
Data processing and software  598  629  (31) (4.93)%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance  150  280  (130) (46.43)%
Professional services  1,311  1,532  (221) (14.43)%
Advertising and promotional  265  170  95  55.88%
Loan-related expenses  218  229  (11) (4.80)%
Other operating expenses  1,658  816  842  103.19%
Total non-interest expense $9,580 $8,804 $776  8.81%

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.8 million, or 8.81%, to $9.6 million as compared to $8.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, primarily as a result of a $0.2 million, or 5.15%, increase in salaries and employee benefits and a $0.8 million, or 103.19%, increase in other operating expenses, partially offset by decreases of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, or 46.63% and 14.43%, in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance and professional services, respectively. The $0.2 million increase in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to restricted stock compensation expense recognized for employee grants of $0.1 million. The remainder of the change in salaries and employee benefits is related to an increase in full-time equivalent employees and increased commissions related to our loan and deposit growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Other operating expenses, which are comprised of travel, insurance, postage and supplies, director fees, other employee expenses, armored car expenses, courier services, and other miscellaneous administrative expenses, increased by $0.8 million, primarily due to stock compensation expense recognized for director grants of $0.8 million. Professional services expenses decreased by $0.2 million quarter-over-quarter to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to a decline in audit, consulting, and legal costs incurred compared to the first quarter to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the Company’s IPO in May 2021 which was expensed as incurred in prior quarters. FDIC insurance expense decreased by $0.1 million quarter-over-quarter, primarily as a result of an improved leverage ratio. Other expenditures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 resulted in less significant quarter-over-quarter variances with a net increase totaling $0.1 million.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

Non-interest Expense For the three months ended $ % 
(dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 Change Change 
              
Salaries and employee benefits $4,939 $3,029 $1,910  63.06%
Occupancy and equipment  441  412  29  7.04%
Data processing and software  598  452  146  32.30%
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance  150  342  (192) (56.14)%
Professional services  1,311  368  943  256.25%
Advertising and promotional  265  247  18  7.29%
Loan-related expenses  218  194  24  12.37%
Other operating expenses  1,658  972  686  70.58%
Total non-interest expense $9,580 $6,016 $3,564  59.24%

Non-interest expense increased by $3.6 million, or 59.24%, to $9.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $6.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of a $1.9 million, or 63.06%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.1 million, or 32.30%, increase in data processing and software, a $0.9 million, or 256.25%, increase in professional services, and a $0.7 million, or 70.58%, increase in other operating expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million, or 56.14%, decrease in FDIC insurance. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.9 million to $4.9 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily related to an increase of full-time equivalent employees from 124 as of June 30, 2020 to 156 as of June 30, 2021, a 25.81% increase, increased commissions related to our loan and deposit growth for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2020, and restricted stock compensation expense recognized for employee grants of $0.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021. Professional services expenses increased by $0.9 million period-over-period to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, due to increased audit, consulting, and legal costs incurred to support corporate organizational matters leading up to the IPO during the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which did not occur during the same quarter of the prior year. Data processing and software expenses increased by $0.1 million period-over-period to $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to: (i) increased usage of our digital banking platform; (ii) higher transaction volumes related to the increased number of loan and deposit accounts; (iii) increased costs related to improved collateral tracking, electronic statements, and mobile payment solutions; and (iv) increased number of licenses for new users on our loan origination and documentation system. Other operating expenses, as defined above, increased by $0.7 million, primarily as a result of stock compensation expense recognized for director grants of $0.8 million. FDIC insurance expense decreased by $0.2 million period-over-period to $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This decrease was primarily a result of an improved leverage ratio. Other expenditures for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 resulted in less significant period-over-period variances, with a net decrease totaling $0.1 million.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company terminated its status as a “Subchapter S” corporation as of May 5, 2021, in connection with the Company’s IPO and became a C Corporation. Prior to that date, as an S Corporation, the Company had no U.S. federal income tax expense. The provision recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was calculated using an effective tax rate of 20.77%, representing the weighted average rate between the S Corporation tax rate of 3.50% and the C Corporation tax rate of 29.56% based on the number of days as each type of corporation during 2021. As such, a $2.4 million adjustment to increase tax expense for the S Corporation period was required. Refer to the section entitled “Pro Forma C Corporation Income Tax Expense” below for a discussion on what the Company’s income tax expense and net income would have been had the Company been taxed as a C Corporation for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020.

In conjunction with the termination of the Subchapter S corporation status as of May 5, 2021, the C Corporation deferred tax assets and liabilities were estimated for future tax consequences attributable to differences between the financial statement carrying amounts of the Company’s existing assets and liabilities and their respective tax bases. The deferred tax assets and liabilities were measured using tax rates expected to apply to taxable income in the years in which those temporary differences are expected to be recovered or settled. The effect on deferred tax assets and liabilities of the change in tax rates resulting from becoming a C Corporation was recognized as a net deferred tax asset of $5.4 million and a reduction to the provision for income taxes of $4.6 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Provision for income taxes for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $0.3 million, or 92.15%, to $0.7 million as compared to $0.4 million during the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This increase is due to the increase of the effective tax rate used from 3.50% to 20.77%, as previously noted above, and was partially offset by the $4.6 million reduction to the provision for income taxes for the adjustment of the net deferred tax assets due to the termination of the Company’s S Corporation status.

Provision for income taxes increased by $0.3 million, or 99.46%, to $0.7 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. This increase is due to the increase of the effective tax rate used from 3.50% to 20.77%, as previously noted above, and was partially offset by the $4.6 million reduction to the provision for income taxes for the adjustment of the net deferred tax assets due to the termination of the Company’s S Corporation status.

Pro Forma C Corporation Income Tax Expense

Because of the Company’s status as a Subchapter S Corporation, no U.S. federal income tax expense was recorded for a portion of the three months ended June 30, 2021, the three months ended March 31, 2021, and the three months ended June 30, 2020. Had the Company been taxed as a C Corporation and paid U.S. federal income tax for such periods, the combined statutory income tax rate would have been 29.56% in each period. These pro forma statutory rates reflect a U.S. federal income tax rate of 21.0% and a California income tax rate of 8.56%, after adjustment for the federal tax benefit, on corporate taxable income. Had the Company been subject to U.S. federal income tax for each of these periods, on a statutory income tax rate pro forma basis, the provision for combined federal and state income tax would have been $3.1 million, $3.2 million and $3.1 million, for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively. As a result of the foregoing factors, the Company’s pro forma net income (after U.S. federal and California state income tax) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020 would have been $7.4 million, $7.5 million, and $7.4 million, respectively.

Webcast Details

Five Star Bancorp will host a webcast on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PT (1:00 p.m. ET), to discuss its second quarter results. To view the live webcast, visit the “News & Events” section of the Company’s website under “Events” at https://investors.fivestarbank.com/news-events/events. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star has seven branches and two loan production offices throughout Northern California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent plans, estimates, objectives, goals, guidelines, expectations, intentions, projections and statements of the Company’s beliefs concerning future events, business plans, objectives, expected operating results and the assumptions upon which those statements are based. Forward-looking statements include without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “plan” or words or phases of similar meaning. The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions (some of which may be beyond the Company’s control) and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict their occurrence or how they will affect the Company. If one or more of the factors affecting the Company’s forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, the Company cautions you not to place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking information and statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 under the section entitled “Risk Factors,” and other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

The Company disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Condensed Financial Data (Unaudited)

  For the three months ended 
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 
Revenue and Expense Data          
Interest income $19,308 $19,190 $18,285 
Interest expense  1,012  1,142  2,702 
Net interest income  18,296  18,048  15,583 
Provision for loan losses    200  1,550 
Net interest income after provision  18,296  17,848  14,033 
Non-interest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  106  90  76 
Gain (loss) on sale of securities  92  182  434 
Gain on sale of loans  1,091  931  802 
Loan-related fees  211  122  947 
Dividends on FHLB stock  92  78  64 
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  60  52  58 
Other Income  194  161  93 
Total non-interest income  1,846  1,616  2,474 
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  4,939  4,697  3,029 
Occupancy and equipment  441  451  412 
Data processing and software  598  629  452 
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance  150  280  342 
Professional services  1,311  1,532  368 
Advertising and promotional  265  170  247 
Loan-related expenses  218  229  194 
Other operating expenses  1,658  816  972 
Total non-interest expense  9,580  8,804  6,016 
Total income before taxes  10,562  10,660  10,491 
Provision for income taxes  734  382  368 
Net income $9,828 $10,278 $10,123 
           
Share Data          
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $0.67 $0.93 $1.05 
Diluted $0.67 $0.93 $1.05 
Weighted average basic common shares outstanding  14,650,208  10,998,041  9,671,455 
Weighted average diluted common shares  14,667,804  11,004,337  9,683,023 
           
Credit Quality          
Allowance for loan losses to period end nonperforming loans  5139.91% 4341.52% 4712.11%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans  0.03% 0.03% 0.02%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  0.02% 0.02% 0.02%
Nonperforming loans plus performing TDRs to total loans  0.03% 0.03% 0.02%
COVID-19 deferments to period end loans  0.81% 1.11% 5.02%
           
Selected Financial Ratios          
ROAA  1.75% 2.05% 2.17%
ROAE  24.25% 32.08% 36.92%
Net interest margin  3.48% 3.83% 3.42%
Loan to deposit  76.84% 77.99% 77.69%
           


(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
Balance Sheet Data          
Cash and due from financial institutions $165,927 $44,720 $46,028 
Interest-bearing deposits  370,677  389,872  244,465 
Time deposits in banks  19,451  25,696  23,705 
Securities - available-for-sale, at fair value  160,074  127,251  114,949 
Securities - held-to-maturity, at amortized cost  6,473  6,486  7,979 
Loans held for sale  2,340  3,060  4,820 
Loans, gross  1,585,462  1,543,493  1,503,159 
Allowance for loan losses  (22,153) (22,271) (22,189)
Loans, net  1,563,309  1,521,222  1,480,970 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock  6,723  6,232  6,232 
Premises and equipment, net  1,649  1,645  1,663 
Bank owned life insurance  11,074  8,714  8,662 
Interest receivable and other assets  20,170  15,839  14,292 
Total assets $2,327,867 $2,150,737 $1,953,765 
           
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $829,036 $798,825 $695,687 
Interest-bearing  1,237,249  1,184,285  1,088,314 
Total deposits  2,066,285  1,983,110  1,784,001 
Subordinated notes, net  28,353  28,336  28,320 
Interest payable and other liabilities  14,915  7,914  7,669 
Total liabilities  2,109,553  2,019,360  1,819,990 
           
Common stock  218,026  110,144  110,082 
Retained earnings    21,623  22,348 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net  288  (390) 1,345 
Total shareholders’ equity $218,314 $131,377 $133,775 
           
Quarterly Average Balance Data          
Average loans $1,578,438 $1,526,130 $1,530,227 
Average interest-earning assets $2,106,252 $1,911,112 $1,866,372 
Average total assets $2,247,009 $2,037,093 $1,983,049 
Average deposits $2,040,489 $1,874,713 $1,818,360 
Average borrowings and subordinated debt $28,339 $28,326 $28,311 
Average total equity $162,560 $128,673 $129,762 
           
Capital Ratio Data          
Equity to total assets  9.38% 6.11% 6.85%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)  9.38% 6.11% 6.85%
Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)  16.41% 12.09% 12.18%
Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  13.39% 8.89% 8.98%
Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)  13.39% 8.89% 8.98%
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.59% 6.37% 6.58%

(1) See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)” table for reconciliation of non-GAAP measure.


Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets          
Tangible common equity (numerator) $218,314 $131,377 $133,775 
Tangible assets (denominator)  2,327,867  2,150,737  1,953,765 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets  9.38% 6.11% 6.85%


(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 
Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans          
Interest income on loans, excluding PPP loans $16,855 $16,213 $16,210 
Annualized interest income on loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator)  67,605  65,753  65,196 
Average total loans, excluding PPP loans (denominator)  1,419,870  1,349,746  1,255,041 
Average loan yield, excluding PPP loans  4.76% 4.87% 5.19%


(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans       
Allowance for loan losses $22,153 $22,189 
Total loans  1,587,802  1,507,979 
Less: SBA-guaranteed PPP loans  120,936  147,965 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans  1.51% 1.63%


Media Contact:
Heather Luck, CFO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 626-5008
hluck@fivestarbank.com

Shelley Wetton, CMO
Five Star Bancorp
(916) 284-7827
swetton@fivestarbank.com