Wereldhave N.V.: Results H1 2021

Key items

  • Major step in phasing out France: sold four out of six French assets for € 305m
  • Benelux disposal program finalized, Koningshoek sold above book value
  • LTV down to 46% - pro-forma for four asset French disposal 42%
  • Dutch valuations stabilizing for the first time in nine valuation rounds
  • As a result of disposals, outlook 2021 direct result now at € 1.75 - 1.85 per share
  • Outlook direct result 2022 reiterated at € 1.40 - € 1.50 per share; to be followed by 4 - 6% annual growth
  • Dividend guidance 2021 minimum € 1.00 per share

