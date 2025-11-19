Wereldhave acquires shopping center Ville2 in Charleroi, Belgium

Wereldhave N.V. (‘Wereldhave’), through Wereldhave Belgium (69% owned by Wereldhave), has reached agreement with Everbel SA, a Luxembourg family office, on the acquisition of shopping center Ville2 in Charleroi, Belgium. This acquisition is part of the LifeCentral strategy growth phase and is fully compliant with Wereldhave’s rigorous acquisition criteria, including IRR threshold, location, value creation opportunities and Full Service Center transformation potential. This acquisition further strengthens Wereldhave’s leading position in the Walloon region, where the company has been active for nearly 50 years. The total purchase price amounts to € 120m, reflecting a net initial yield of 8.0%. The transaction is expected to close in December 2025.

The acquisition of Ville2, together with the disposal of De Roselaar (Roosendaal) and the anticipated disposal of Sterrenburg (Dordrecht) in the Netherlands, is expected to have an annualized positive impact of approximately € 0.05 - or almost 3% - on Wereldhave’s direct result per share (DRPS) as of 2026. These transactions, plus related valuation synergies, will further strengthen Wereldhave’s balance sheet, reducing the net loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by approximately 110bps compared with 30 September 2025.

Acquisition of Ville2 by Wereldhave Belgium

Wereldhave Belgium will acquire shopping center Ville2 in Charleroi with a total gross leasable area of approx. 27,100 m². The center offers significant upside potential through transformation into a Full Service Center, reducing the current 8.5% vacancy and enhancing the center’s other income. Ville2 welcomes around 4 million visitors per year and ranks 3rd in footfall density among all Belgian shopping centers. Several retail categories generate sales above € 5,000 per m². The center is anchored by C&A, Fnac, H&M, New Yorker, ONLY, Rituals and Sports Direct with most tenants generating sales above the average of the current Wereldhave Belgium portfolio.

Matthijs Storm, CEO of Wereldhave and Wereldhave Belgium, commented: “This acquisition opportunity in Belgium, one of our core markets, marks an important next step in the growth phase of our LifeCentral strategy. Shopping center Ville2 fits our disciplined acquisition approach and delivers immediate earnings accretion. With its strong mixed-use tenant base and clear opportunities for value creation (vacancy reduction, improving other income and FSC transformation potential), Ville2 is a clear match for our Full Service Center portfolio. The center will be owned and managed by Wereldhave Belgium. Supported by our experienced local team, we are well positioned to further enhance the asset’s performance and long-term success.”

Wereldhave Belgium was advised by CBRE and Liedekerke and the seller by Cushman & Wakefield, BNP Paribas and Elegis.

About Ville2 in Charleroi

Ville2 is a prime mixed-use shopping center with approximately 122 tenants across diverse categories, including fashion, food, beauty, home décor, jewelry, leisure, multimedia and services. It was built in 1990 and most recently renovated in 2022. Located in the densely populated Charleroi city, Ville2 has been the indispensable shopping destination in Wallonia since opening in 1990. The center comprises of approx. 27,100 m² GLA, of which 21% is let to mixed-use tenants, and 2,000 free parking spaces. Key tenants include notable brands such as C&A, Fnac, H&M, New Yorker, ONLY, Rituals, Sports Direct and more. The asset is located in a mixed-use area including a hospital and a Cinemax Pathé cinema adjacent to the Ville2 food court.



Investor presentations available

A presentation with more details regarding the acquisition of Ville2 can be found on the Wereldhave website

An investor presentation with all details related to the financing of this transaction by Wereldhave Belgium is available on the Wereldhave Belgium website

