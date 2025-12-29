Wereldhave sells Sterrenburg in Dordrecht, successfully completes Ville2 acquisition and secures new long-term financing

Wereldhave announces the sale of Full Service Center Sterrenburg in Dordrecht (The Netherlands), the successful completion of the acquisition of Ville2 in Charleroi (Belgium) and new long-term financing for Wereldhave Belgium. These transactions, plus related valuation synergies, further strengthen Wereldhave’s balance sheet.

Disposal of Sterrenburg in Dordrecht

Full Service Center Sterrenburg in Dordrecht has been sold to a fund managed by Pertinea, an independent Belgian real estate investment services firm. Gross proceeds from the transaction amount to € 60 million, excluding transfer tax, reflecting the book value of the asset. Transfer of the asset took place on 24 December 2025.

The sale of Sterrenburg marks the completion of Wereldhave’s planned disposal program in the Netherlands.

Successful completion of Ville2 acquisition

In addition, Wereldhave announces the successful completion of the acquisition of shopping center Ville2 in Charleroi, Belgium. The transaction was partially funded by raising € 82 million in new equity through a rights issue and €40 million in new debt from our core banks. Transfer of the asset took place on 17 December 2025, marking another important step in the company’s capital rotation strategy.

New private placement debt and extended credit lines

Wereldhave Belgium secured € 30 million through a private placement with Royal London Asset Management for a 10-year term and extended € 55 million in existing bank facilities from BNP Paribas Fortis and KBC - originally maturing in 2026 and 2028 - to 2030 and 2031 respectively.

The financing transactions extend the average debt maturity of Wereldhave Belgium significantly, to 4.2 years, from 3.2 years.

Dennis de Vreede, CFO of Wereldhave, commented: “These transactions and the newly secured financing mark the close of a very busy and successful year for Wereldhave. I am proud of our teams for delivering on our capital rotation strategy, disposing three Dutch assets and securing several accretive acquisitions in our core markets whilst maintaining our solid balance sheet.”

