Wereldhave nominates Marcel Eggenkamp as CFO

Wereldhave N.V. announces the proposed appointment of Mr. Marcel Eggenkamp as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the Board of Management. The proposed appointment will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) to be held on 13 May 2026.

Marcel brings extensive international financial and real estate expertise. He previously served as CFO at Edge (2019–2025) and Redevco (2011–2019), following senior financial roles at KPMG, Ballast Nedam and KPN Telecom. His career spans family capital, private equity–backed growth and complex organizations, with a strong track record in financial strategy, corporate governance and business transformation.

Subject to shareholder approval, the appointment will be effective for a four-year term.

