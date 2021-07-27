CTS Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

LISLE, Ill., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced second quarter 2021 results.
- Sales were $129.6 million, up 54% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers increased 88%, and sales to other end markets grew 26%. The Sensor Scientific acquisition added $1.6 million of sales in the second quarter of 2021.
- Net earnings were $0.9 million or $0.03 per diluted share versus $4.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share in the second quarter of last year. The second quarter net earnings were impacted by a non-cash charge of $20.1 million related to the previously communicated termination of the U.S. pension plan.
- Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.52, up from $0.16 in the second quarter of 2020.
- Free cash flow was $16.3 million, up from $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- New business wins were $174 million.
“We delivered another quarter of strong sales and earnings in a challenging supply chain environment. I am proud of the execution by our global teams to meet our customers’ needs,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We continue to advance our diversification strategy by growing in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense end markets, enhanced by stronger new business wins.”
2021 Guidance
While management remains mindful of supply chain uncertainties, CTS is updating its 2021 guidance for sales from $445 – $500 million to $480 – $500 million, and for adjusted diluted EPS from $1.35 – $1.70 to $1.70 – $1.90.
Conference Call
As previously announced, the Company has scheduled a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (EST) today to discuss the second quarter financial results. The dial-in number is 800-309-1256 (323-347-3622, if calling from outside the U.S.). The passcode is 960176. A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 through 1:00 p.m. (EST) on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is 888-203-1112 (719-457-0820, if calling from outside the U.S.). The replay passcode is 6658189. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at www.ctscorp.com.
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|Net sales
|$
|129,585
|$
|84,197
|$
|258,012
|$
|187,272
|Cost of goods sold
|81,889
|57,630
|167,725
|127,806
|Gross margin
|47,696
|26,567
|90,287
|59,466
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|20,937
|14,668
|39,262
|31,427
|Research and development expenses
|6,029
|5,522
|11,716
|12,930
|Restructuring charges
|151
|135
|232
|375
|Operating earnings
|20,579
|6,242
|39,077
|14,734
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense
|(508
|)
|(909
|)
|(1,063
|)
|(1,760
|)
|Interest income
|257
|304
|459
|635
|Other (expense) income, net
|(20,929
|)
|256
|(24,285
|)
|(1,726
|)
|Total other expense, net
|(21,180
|)
|(349
|)
|(24,889
|)
|(2,851
|)
|(Loss) earnings before income taxes
|(601
|)
|5,893
|14,188
|11,883
|Income tax expense
|(1,476
|)
|1,036
|1,323
|3,218
|Net earnings
|$
|875
|$
|4,857
|$
|12,865
|$
|8,665
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.27
|Diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.27
|Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|32,397
|32,262
|32,358
|32,364
|Effect of dilutive securities
|229
|242
|259
|284
|Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:
|32,626
|32,504
|32,617
|32,648
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.08
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)
|(Unaudited)
|June 30,
2021
|December 31,
2020
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|117,397
|$
|91,773
|Accounts receivable, net
|80,795
|80,981
|Inventories, net
|48,972
|45,870
|Other current assets
|16,180
|14,607
|Total current assets
|263,344
|233,231
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|93,017
|97,437
|Operating lease assets, net
|23,150
|23,281
|Other Assets
|Prepaid pension asset
|56,903
|56,642
|Goodwill
|109,898
|109,497
|Other intangible assets, net
|74,584
|79,121
|Deferred income taxes
|23,949
|24,250
|Other
|2,453
|2,590
|Total other assets
|267,787
|272,100
|Total Assets
|$
|647,298
|$
|626,049
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|47,753
|$
|50,489
|Operating lease obligations
|3,360
|3,294
|Accrued payroll and benefits
|14,433
|12,978
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|36,765
|38,171
|Total current liabilities
|102,311
|104,932
|Long-term debt
|50,000
|54,600
|Long-term operating lease obligations
|22,953
|23,163
|Long-term pension obligations
|7,199
|7,466
|Deferred income taxes
|6,924
|7,010
|Other long-term obligations
|3,602
|5,196
|Total Liabilities
|192,989
|202,367
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|314,341
|311,190
|Additional contributed capital
|40,007
|41,654
|Retained earnings
|549,553
|539,281
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(77,070
|)
|(95,921
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock
|826,831
|796,204
|Treasury stock
|(372,522
|)
|(372,522
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|454,309
|423,682
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|$
|647,298
|$
|626,049
CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED
Earnings Per Share
The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.27
|Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:
|Restructuring charges
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Foreign currency (gain) loss
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|0.01
|0.01
|Non-cash pension expense
|0.51
|0.01
|0.56
|0.02
|Environmental charges
|—
|0.02
|0.01
|0.02
|Discrete tax items
|—
|—
|—
|0.02
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.98
|$
|0.35
Free Cash Flow
The following table reconciles GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow for the Company:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|18,675
|$
|11,797
|$
|38,785
|$
|23,724
|Capital expenditures
|(2,332
|)
|(2,675
|)
|(3,970
|)
|(7,245
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|16,343
|$
|9,122
|$
|34,815
|$
|16,479
Additional Information
The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|June 30,
2021
|June 30,
2020
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|$
|6,712
|$
|6,611
|$
|13,512
|$
|13,143
|Stock-based compensation expense
|$
|1,903
|$
|817
|$
|3,122
|$
|1,045
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time, CTS may use non-GAAP financial measures in discussing CTS’ business. These measures are intended to supplement, not replace, CTS’ presentation of its financial results in accordance with GAAP. CTS’ management believes that non-GAAP financial measures can be useful to investors in analyzing CTS financial performance and results of operations over time. CTS recommends that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.
CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:
- provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
- reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
- helps review and project CTS' performance over time.
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net cash provided by operating activities. CTS believes free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash.