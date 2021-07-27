National Bankruptcy Services Expands Partnership with Epiq AACER

NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, today announced that National Bankruptcy Services (NBS) has expanded its use of the AACER Platform to support the management of its bankruptcy cases.



“We’re pleased to increase the level of service we receive from Epiq AACER,” said Brad Cloud, CEO of NBS. “The AACER team is highly focused on our needs and the timely and accurate delivery of our monitoring reports, which allows us to be more effective and efficient to the ever-changing bankruptcy environment.”

NBS has been an AACER client since 2020, primarily leveraging its extensive bankruptcy filing data and technology for Disposition Monitoring and data scrubs. The change in service will further improve efficiency for NBS associated with docket monitoring.

“We’re proud to have NBS as a valued customer,” said Chris Kruse, senior vice president, Epiq AACER. “The addition of Docket Monitoring adds to the value NBS is gaining from our Platform and we look forward to further expanding our partnership.”

AACER Docket Monitoring automates the process of searching for events and case documents at scale by using algorithms to identify daily case changes and loading them into docket queues within the platform or directly into servicing systems for easy workload management. The result is improved operational efficiency and mitigating risk associated with missing key docket updates.

About National Bankruptcy Services

National Bankruptcy Services, LLC (“NBS”) is a leading provider of technology enabled default management and bankruptcy processing solutions to our colleagues at financial institutions, credit unions, automobile lenders and mortgage servicers. Founded in 1999, NBS’ combination of bankruptcy expertise, comprehensive outsourcing services and industry leading technology enables NBS to efficiently and accurately process high transaction volumes and deliver strong ROI solutions, as well as scale to its clients in all 94 bankruptcy jurisdictions.

About Epiq AACER

Epiq AACER is your partner for bankruptcy information and compliance. Our AACER bankruptcy information services platform is built with superior data, technology and expertise to create insight and mitigate risk for businesses impacted by bankruptcies. We offer free bankruptcy statistics and monthly email updates for both commercial and non-commercial consumer bankruptcy filings for Chapter 7, Chapter 11, and Chapter 13 cases. You may register for these free resources on our Bankruptcy Statistics and Trends page.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal services industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.