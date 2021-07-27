Kelly Professional & Industrial Announces Additions to Leadership Team

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly® Professional & Industrial today announced the addition of two executives to its senior leadership team, bolstering the recruiting and staffing operations of Kelly’s largest business unit, which places more than 242,000 workers every year.



Jennifer Knippenberg has joined Kelly Professional & Industrial as Vice President and Chief Recruiting Officer, bringing expertise in improving the talent experience and building recruiting capabilities across multiple specialties to her role. In addition, Carla McKelvey has joined Kelly Professional & Industrial as Vice President and North Market Lead, overseeing Kelly’s commercial staffing operations in the northern United States and Canada.

“Jennifer and Carla are two exceptional leaders who will propel our business towards continued growth,” Kelly Professional & Industrial President Tim Dupree said. “With their expertise we will continue to elevate the client and talent experience and deliver tailored services, at a time when demand for our staffing and outcome-based solutions is building across small, medium and large enterprises.”

Knippenberg has a track record of driving innovative, digital approaches to modernize processes and teams. She most recently was Senior Vice President at AMN Healthcare Staffing, where she led the strategic vision, operations, and business development in the Outsourced Solutions division. Knippenberg has more than 21 years of experience in talent acquisition, specializing in strategic recruitment, account delivery and integrated solutions. She has served in various RPO, MSP, staffing and corporate recruiting roles, including leadership experience within Kelly’s outsourcing and consulting group, KellyOCG.

McKelvey brings more than 30 years of commercial staffing know-how to Kelly. She hast vast experience in leading recruiting, sales and operations teams as well as driving digital transformations. McKelvey most recently was Senior Vice President of Talent Engagement and Culture for Staffmark, a Recruit Holdings company, where she was deeply involved in Indeed’s on-demand digital staffing launch. She previously served as Staffmark’s Senior Vice President of the Midwest Business, overseeing sales and operations, and developing innovative solutions to keep pace with customers’ changing workforce needs.

Kelly Professional & Industrial connects job seekers with employers in industries including automotive, oil/gas/energy, finance and accounting, retail and consumer goods, life sciences, and industrial manufacturing. In addition to staffing, Kelly Professional & Industrial provides outcome-based solutions such as business process outsourcing and KellyConnect® remote-talent contact centers to clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

“Employers will continue to face a challenging labor market for the foreseeable future,” Dupree says. “With our investments in both people and technology, Kelly Professional & Industrial is positioned to help companies of all sizes win the battle for talent and attract and retain highly skilled professionals.”

About Kelly®

Kelly connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We’re always thinking about what’s next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 370,000 people around the world, and we connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what’s next for you.

