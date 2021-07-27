OSS to Demonstrate Long-Range Visual Observation System at Sea-Air-Space Conference, August 2-4, 2021

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will demonstrate a long-range visual observation system with a leader in Augmented Intelligence at the Sea-Air-Space 2021 (SAS) conference being held next week at the Gaylord National Convention Center.



The system supports multi-spectrum real-time observation at up to 30 nautical miles. It can detect a building on fire or an approaching aircraft that has entered restricted airspace. High-performance compute processing, machine learning, and analytics allows the detection and monitoring of objects of interest day or night, regardless of smoke, dust or fog.

The all-weather ruggedized system includes military grade electro-optical and infrared video sensors, a proven enterprise AI framework, and high-performance edge AI inference system powered by OSS. This combination can automatically recognize inconsistencies and abnormalities and provide predictive warnings. The product is intended for ships and vehicles, reflecting the company’s focus on AI Transportables.

As the largest maritime exposition in the U.S., the event brings together U.S. defense industry and key military decision-makers for three days of informative educational sessions, important policy discussions and a dynamic exhibit hall floor. Hosted by the Navy League of the United States, Sea-Air-Space attracts maritime leaders from sea services around the globe.

“OSS is pleased to return to this live tradeshow and is looking forward to demonstrating this product in addition to our other market leading products at SAS,” said Jim Ison, chief sales marketing officer of OSS. “OSS brings unique expertise in high speed PCIe interconnect and scalable GPU compute systems as required by the most demanding military and aerospace applications.”

OSS’s AI on the Fly® solutions accelerate autonomous vehicles, record high-speed surveillance data, detect real-time threats, deploy countermeasures, and sift through mountains of radio transmission data—all designed to give an advantage at the edge.

These AI on the Fly solutions are differentiated from the traditional datacenter-centric AI infrastructure in how they deploy the latest highest-speed commercial processing, input/output, networking and storage technologies for operation in harsh and rugged environments. They meet stringent requirements for shock and vibration, redundancy, large operating temperature, altitude ranges and uninterrupted power.

The solutions are ideally suited for AI Transportables, the fastest growing segment of edge computing. The edge computing market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 34% to $15.7 billion by 2025, according to MarketsandMarkets.

Visitors to SAS can see OSS AI on the Fly systems at booth #112. They can also be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com.

For any questions about OSS, please contact Ron Both of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Sea-Air-Space

The Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space Exposition was founded in 1965 as a means to bring the U.S. defense industrial base, private-sector U.S. companies and key military decision-makers from the sea services together for an annual innovative, educational, professional event located in the heart of Washington, D.C. Sea-Air-Space is now the largest maritime exposition in the U.S. and continues as an invaluable extension of the Navy League’s mission of maritime policy education and sea service support. For more information, visit www.seaairspace.org/welcome.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the use of our products and applications in certain industries. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: risks associated with the fitness of One Stop Systems’ products in rugged government applications, identification of threats or fires, the ability of OSS to exhibit at the show or provide a live demo; risks associated with the performance of our products combined with a partner’s third party product, system, or application; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

