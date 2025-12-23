OSS Receives Follow-On Production Order from Safran Federal Systems

Current aggregate orders valued at approximately $1.9 million to date

OSS now expects cumulative follow-on production orders of more than $7.0 million over time

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a $1.2 million production order from Safran Federal Systems. This latest order follows a September 2025 order, bringing the current aggregate order value to approximately $1.9 million.

OSS is providing 4U, short-depth-servers (SDS) engineered for military applications onboard naval vessels and aircraft. The order leverages the Company’s expertise in PCIe/Switch Fabric technology, rugged enterprise class system design, military program management, and comprehensive technical approach.

Based on expanding production requirements and platform momentum, OSS believes this contract could contribute in excess of $7.0 million in cumulative sales over the next five years, an increase from the Company’s original expectation of $3.0 million. This expansion reflects the initial success of the program and the strengthening partnership between the two organizations.

“We are excited to deepen our relationship with Safran and support the continued expansion of this production program,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “Our ability to deliver reliable, Enterprise Class compute platforms for mission-critical environments is enabling us to win follow-on production orders, expand existing programs, and win new platforms. Safran exemplifies the type of long-term customer relationship we aim to build as we scale our presence across defense and commercial markets globally.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring PCIe Switch Fabric technology from the data center to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “aim,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “strategy,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements include but are not limited to statements regarding expected future revenues, cumulative follow-on production orders, program duration, customer demand, production volumes, timing of orders, expansion of existing programs, development or deployment of platforms, and the Company’s expectations regarding its relationships with Safran Federal Systems, other defense contractors, and government customers. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations and do not guarantee future performance. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results, revenue and sales as a result of this contract, current program or future programs with defense contractors and the U.S. Department of Defense, any potential or actual revenue derived from the agreements, the future adoption of technologies or applications, and the expansion of the Company's offerings and/or relationship with different branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Defense and government-related programs are subject to appropriations, budget priorities, program modifications, and termination for convenience, any of which could reduce or eliminate anticipated orders.

