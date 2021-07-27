CAULIPOWER Expands Ground-breaking Chicken Tender Line with First-ever Sweet Potato Coated Chicken Tender

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAULIPOWER, the maker of America’s #1 cauliflower crust pizza, is continuing their unparalleled streak of innovation by revolutionizing one of America’s favorite comfort foods, the chicken tender, once again with a new vegetable: Sweet Potato. Just in time for National Chicken Tender Day today, July 27th, CAULIPOWER is thrilled to announce their new Sweet & Savory Chicken Tenders - the first-ever sweet potato crusted chicken tender - available in the freezer aisle.



The new product is coated in sweet potato and a medley of herbs including garlic, onion, rosemary and sage, joining CAULIPOWER’s line of gluten-free frozen chicken tenders - the ONLY BAKED (never fried) options in the freezer aisle, and the LOWEST in calories and fat compared to the leading brands1. They’re made with all-natural2, cage-free, premium chicken and are free from artificial ingredients, with no trans fats, no added sugar, 85% less fat, and just 550 calories for the WHOLE bag - 39% less calories compared to leading chicken tenders1.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

“We’re always looking for ways to vegolutionize America’s favorite comfort foods, making them tastier and better-for-you. We’ve already transformed chicken tenders and are now doing it again using an entirely different veggie: sweet potato!” said Gail Becker, CAULIPOWER Founder and CEO. “We found a way to create chicken tenders that not only taste phenomenal but are the healthiest on the market. Now that’s sweet!”

CAULIPOWER’s Original and Spicy(ish) Chicken Tenders launched less than two years ago and have taken the freezer aisle by storm. Growing 81% YoY, CAULIPOWER has contributed nearly half of the annual growth for the total Natural Frozen Chicken Tenders category.3

Since its inception, CAULIPOWER has been disrupting the frozen food industry with a mission to create healthier plant-forward comfort foods without sacrificing taste or convenience. Earlier this year, the brand added frozen cauliflower pasta and the first-ever stone-fired cauliflower pizza crust to its innovative product line, expanding in three different categories in five months, and proving they are a frozen force to be reckoned with.

CAULIPOWER’s Sweet & Savory Chicken Tenders (MSRP $9.99) are now available at Fresh Thyme, and arriving at Mariano’s, Dillons, King Soopers, Fry’s, Fred Meyer, Ralphs, QFC, Smith’s, and Kroger in early August and more retailers by the end of 2021.

ABOUT CAULIPOWER

CAULIPOWER uses the power of veggies to make healthier, easier versions of the food you crave, that actually TASTE like the food you crave. CAULIPOWER's first innovation, cauliflower crust pizza, created a white-hot category in 2017. Today CAULIPOWER is the #1 cauliflower crust pizza, the #1 natural pizza, and #1 gluten-free pizza in the U.S. In addition to cauliflower crust pizzas, the CAULIPOWER family of innovative products now includes baked (never fried) chicken tenders, riced cauliflower cups with never-before-done flavors, cauliflower tortillas, Sweet PotaTOASTS, and NEW cauliflower pasta. Founder, CEO, and mother of two sons with Celiac Disease, Gail Becker, left a global executive position in 2016 and set out to innovate the frozen food aisle. It remains her mission to eliminate the need for consumers to ever have to choose between taste, convenience and health.

CAULIPOWER is brought to you by Vegolutionary Foods, a company of "never-been-dones," inspired by what people want. Every CAULIPOWER purchase benefits the American Heart Association Teaching Gardens Network, a program installing edible teaching gardens in under-resourced schools throughout the country. Find one of CAULIPOWER's 25,000 retailers and get recipe inspiration at eatCAULIPOWER.com.

