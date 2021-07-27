Pax8 and Isoolate Announce New Partnership

DENVER and NEW YORK, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced a global partnership with Isoolate, a transformational provider of zero-trust web threat protection platform, to provide managed service providers (MSPs) endpoint security solutions for all devices. Partners now have access to high-quality technology to protect their clients from sophisticated cyberattacks, keeping them safe on any device.



“As cyber-attacks rise and IT professionals expand their security strategy, the endpoint security market is projected to reach more than $15.6 billion by 2024,” said Jared Pangretic, SVP of Sales at Pax8. “Pax8 is thrilled to offer partners more security aircover through Isoolate’s innovative solutions and simplified approach to endpoint protection. Through their unique technology, partners can easily and efficiently safeguard their clients from advanced threats and ensure business continuity.”

With 30% of the workforce expected to continue working from home after the pandemic, Isoolate’s enhanced protection democratizes cybersecurity by protecting end-users anywhere, on any device, and over any network. It requires only a browser extension or a mobile application so that MSPs can provide their clients high-quality security measures without reboots, patch management, or agent installations. Isoolate also prevents sophisticated threats from reaching end-users by improving visibility across all devices, and its transformational technology immediately boosts security posture.

“We are excited to work with Pax8 and offer our innovative solutions to their expansive partner ecosystem,” said Osman Erkan, Founder and CEO at Isoolate. “The number and impact of cyber breaches targeting businesses of all sizes are growing exponentially. Organizations need to re-think the trust relationship built over the years with the Internet, end-users, devices, and locations. Our advanced zero-trust end-point web threat protection technology can easily secure and manage Pax8 partners and their end-users across all devices, ensuring their clients work safely from anywhere, on any device, over any network.”

Isoolate offers MSPs the following benefits:

Zero-trust credential exposure & phishing protection

MFA breach protection

Zero-trust remote browser and file isolation

URL/URI protection, a technology replacing legacy DNS based protection

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Isoolate

Isoolate, founded in 2018 in New York, NY, protects users from sophisticated cybersecurity attacks by isolating threats before reaching end-point devices, such as desktops, laptops, smart phones, and tablets. Its transformational "application to content protection" technology gives an immediate boost to security posture on any device, anywhere, and over any network. For more information, visit www.isoolate.com.

