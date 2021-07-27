Monolithic Power Systems Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

| Source: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

San Jose, California, UNITED STATES

KIRKLAND, Wash., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Revenue was $293.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 15.3% increase from $254.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and a 57.5% increase from $186.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
GAAP gross margin was 56.0% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 56.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $0.9 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.1 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $0.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP operating expenses were $103.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $74.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $70.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $31.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $50.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $20.4 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP operating income was $60.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $28.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $94.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $2.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $53.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $4.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP other income, net, was $3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net, was $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $1.9 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $3.6 million for deferred compensation plan income.
  
GAAP income before income taxes was $63.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $33.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $96.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding $32.1 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $54.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding $21.0 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.5 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP net income was $55.2 million and $1.16 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $30.2 million and $0.64 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $86.5 million and $1.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $50.6 million and $1.08 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows:

Revenue was $547.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, a 55.6% increase from $352.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
GAAP gross margin was 55.7% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with 55.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) gross margin was 56.1% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding the impact of $1.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with 55.6% for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding the impact of $1.2 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for the deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP operating expenses were $198.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $135.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) operating expenses were $136.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $59.0 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $96.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $38.4 million for stock-based compensation expense.
  
GAAP operating income was $106.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $58.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) operating income was $170.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $3.3 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $98.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.4 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP other income, net, was $5.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $3.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) other income, net was $2.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $3.0 million for deferred compensation plan income, compared with $3.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP income before income taxes was $112.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $62.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) income before income taxes was $173.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding $60.7 million for stock-based compensation expense and $0.2 million for deferred compensation plan expense, compared with $102.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding $39.6 million for stock-based compensation expense, and $0.6 million for deferred compensation plan expense.
  
GAAP net income was $100.6 million and $2.11 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Comparatively, GAAP net income was $65.9 million and $1.41 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
  
Non-GAAP (1) net income was $155.9 million and $3.27 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects, compared with non-GAAP net income of $94.9 million and $2.03 per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding stock-based compensation expense, net deferred compensation plan expense and related tax effects.

The following is a summary of revenue by end market for the periods indicated (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
End Market 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Computing and storage $87,723  $64,087  $155,218  $116,044 
Automotive  48,699   17,779   93,566   41,091 
Industrial  43,323   26,592   83,111   51,829 
Communications  37,459   30,095   73,528   57,965 
Consumer  76,113   47,656   142,349   85,058 
Total $293,317  $186,209  $547,772  $351,987 

The following is a summary of revenue by product family for the periods indicated (in thousands):

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
Product Family 2021  2020  2021  2020 
DC to DC $278,808  $176,113  $520,237  $332,988 
Lighting Control  14,509   10,096   27,535   18,999 
Total $293,317  $186,209  $547,772  $351,987 

“With our planned capacity expansion in place and as we release more parts into production, we are well positioned to accelerate our future revenue growth,” said Michael Hsing, CEO and founder of MPS.

Business Outlook

The following are MPS’s financial targets for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021:

Revenue in the range of $309 million to $321 million.
  
Gross margin, on both a GAAP and non-GAAP (1) basis, is expected to include a one-time benefit from a $4 million litigation settlement. Including this one-time benefit, GAAP gross margin will be in the range of 57.3% to 57.9% and non-GAAP (1) gross margin will be in the range of 57.6% to 58.2%. Excluding this one-time item, non-GAAP (1) gross margin will be in the range of 56.3% to 56.9%.
  
GAAP research and development (“R&D”) and selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses between $104.1 million and $108.1 million. Non-GAAP (1) R&D and SG&A expenses between $73.9 million and $75.9 million, which excludes estimated stock-based compensation expenses in the range of $30.2 million to $32.2 million.
  
Total stock-based compensation expense of $31.2 million to $33.2 million.
  
Litigation expenses ranging between $2.3 million and $2.7 million.
  
Interest income of $1.0 million to $1.4 million.
  
Fully diluted shares outstanding between 47.4 million and 48.4 million.

(1) Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other income, net, non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP income before taxes differ from net income, earnings per share, gross margin, R&D and SG&A expenses, operating expenses, other income, net, operating income and income before taxes determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP). Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, deferred compensation plan income/expense and related tax effects. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP other income, net excludes the effect of deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP operating income excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Non-GAAP income before taxes excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and deferred compensation plan income/expense. Projected non-GAAP gross margin excludes the effect of stock-based compensation expense and a one-time benefit from a litigation settlement. Projected non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A schedule reconciling non-GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release. MPS utilizes both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures to assess what it believes to be its core operating performance and to evaluate and manage its internal business and assist in making financial operating decisions. MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP financial measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an alternative presentation useful to investors' understanding of MPS's core operating results and trends. Additionally, MPS believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures, together with GAAP measures, provides investors with an additional dimension of comparability to similar companies. However, investors should be aware that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by other companies are not likely to be comparable in most cases to the non-GAAP financial measures used by MPS.  

Earnings Webinar
MPS plans to host a Zoom webinar covering its financial results at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET, on July 27, 2021. You can access the webinar at: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/93453171033. The webinar will be archived and available for replay for one year under the Investor Relations page on the MPS website.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains, and statements that will be made during the accompanying teleconference will contain, forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, among other things, (i) projected revenues, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, litigation expenses, interest income, and diluted shares outstanding, (ii) our outlook for the long-term prospects of the company, including our performance against our business plan, revenue growth in certain of our market segments, our continued investment into R&D, expected revenue growth, customers' acceptance of our new product offerings, the prospects of our new product development, and our expectations regarding market and industry segment trends and prospects, (iii) our ability to penetrate new markets and expand our market share, (iv) the seasonality of our business, (v) our ability to reduce our expenses, and (vi) statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in (i), (ii), (iii), (iv), or (v). These forward-looking statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance or events, are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs, assumptions, goals, and objectives, and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from the results expressed by these statements. Readers of this press release and listeners to the accompanying conference call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, our ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; acceptance of, or demand for, MPS’s products, in particular the new products launched recently, being different than expected; our ability to efficiently and effectively develop new products and receive a return on our R&D expense investment; our ability to increase market share in our targeted markets; our ability to meet customer demand for our products due to constraints on our third-party suppliers’ ability to manufacture sufficient quantities of our products or otherwise; competition generally and the increasingly competitive nature of our industry; any market disruptions or interruptions in MPS’s schedule of new product development releases; adverse changes in production and testing efficiency of our products; our ability to manage our inventory levels; our ability to effectively manage our growth and attract and retain qualified personnel; the effect of export controls, trade and economic sanctions regulations and other regulatory or contractual limitations on our ability to sell or develop our products in certain foreign markets, particularly in China; our ability to obtain governmental licenses and approvals for international trading activities or technology transfers, including export licenses; adverse changes in laws and government regulations such as tariffs on imports of foreign goods, export regulations and export classifications, including in foreign countries where MPS has offices or operations; adverse events arising from orders of governmental entities, including such orders that impact our customers, and adoption of new or amended accounting standards; the effect of epidemics and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 outbreak first identified in December 2019, on the global economy and on our business; adequate supply of our products from our third-party manufacturing partners; the risks, uncertainties and costs of litigation in which we are involved; the outcome of any upcoming trials, hearings, motions and appeals; the adverse impact on MPS’s financial performance if its tax and litigation provisions are inadequate; adverse changes or developments in the semiconductor industry generally, which is cyclical in nature, and our ability to adjust our operations to address such changes or developments; difficulty in predicting or budgeting for future customer demand and channel inventories, expenses and financial contingencies (including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of companies and products that we acquire, and our ability to effectively and efficiently integrate these acquired companies and products into our operations; the ongoing consolidation of companies in the semiconductor industry; and other important risk factors identified in MPS’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 10, 2021. The forward-looking statements in this press release and statements made during the accompanying teleconference represent MPS’s projections and current expectations, as of the date hereof, not predictions of actual performance. MPS assumes no obligation to update the information in this press release or in the accompanying conference call.

About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, in thousands, except par value) 

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $220,210  $334,944 
Short-term investments  450,078   260,169 
Accounts receivable, net  77,553   66,843 
Inventories  177,322   157,062 
Other current assets  24,917   22,980 
Total current assets  950,080   841,998 
Property and equipment, net  332,093   281,528 
Goodwill  6,571   6,571 
Deferred tax assets, net  17,699   18,556 
Other long-term assets  66,548   59,838 
Total assets $1,372,991  $1,208,491 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $58,882  $38,169 
Accrued compensation and related benefits  55,279   45,840 
Other accrued liabilities  68,570   62,960 
Total current liabilities  182,731   146,969 
Income tax liabilities  38,498   37,062 
Other long-term liabilities  64,407   57,873 
Total liabilities  285,636   241,904 
Commitments and contingencies        
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock and additional paid-in capital: $0.001 par value; shares authorized: 150,000; shares issued and outstanding: 45,917 and 45,267, respectively  733,672   657,701 
Retained earnings  341,382   298,746 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  12,301   10,140 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,087,355   966,587 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,372,991  $1,208,491 



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenue $293,317  $186,209  $547,772  $351,987 
Cost of revenue  129,102   83,616   242,498   157,947 
Gross profit  164,215   102,593   305,274   194,040 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development  44,753   31,673   86,645   57,629 
Selling, general and administrative  57,238   40,883   108,691   73,047 
Litigation expense  1,596   2,082   3,224   4,423 
Total operating expenses  103,587   74,638   198,560   135,099 
Income from operations  60,628   27,955   106,714   58,941 
Other income, net  3,031   5,200   5,618   3,486 
Income before income taxes  63,659   33,155   112,332   62,427 
Income tax expense (benefit)  8,490   2,988   11,750   (3,495)
Net income $55,169  $30,167  $100,582  $65,922 
                 
Net income per share:                
Basic $1.20  $0.67  $2.20  $1.48 
Diluted $1.16  $0.64  $2.11  $1.41 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic  45,796   44,785   45,647   44,620 
Diluted  47,754   46,831   47,732   46,750 



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Cost of revenue $885  $642  $1,700  $1,199 
Research and development  6,752   4,962   12,918   9,332 
Selling, general and administrative  24,489   15,440   46,092   29,075 
Total stock-based compensation expense $32,126  $21,044  $60,710  $39,606 



RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income $55,169  $30,167  $100,582  $65,922 
                 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to non-GAAP net income:                
Stock-based compensation expense  32,126   21,044   60,710   39,606 
Deferred compensation plan expense  290   460   233   554 
Tax effect  (1,117)  (1,111)  (5,578)  (11,189)
Non-GAAP net income $86,468  $50,560  $155,947  $94,893 
                 
Non-GAAP net income per share:                
Basic $1.89  $1.13  $3.42  $2.13 
Diluted $1.81  $1.08  $3.27  $2.03 
                 
Shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP net income per share:                
Basic  45,796   44,785   45,647   44,620 
Diluted  47,754   46,831   47,732   46,750 



RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Gross profit $164,215  $102,593  $305,274  $194,040 
Gross margin  56.0%  55.1%  55.7%  55.1%
                 
Adjustments to reconcile gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit:                
Stock-based compensation expense  885   642   1,700   1,199 
Deferred compensation plan expense  130   460   291   406 
Non-GAAP gross profit $165,230  $103,695  $307,265  $195,645 
Non-GAAP gross margin  56.3%  55.7%  56.1%  55.6%


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Total operating expenses $103,587  $74,638  $198,560  $135,099 
                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating expenses to non-GAAP total operating expenses:                
Stock-based compensation expense  (31,241)  (20,402)  (59,010)  (38,407)
Deferred compensation plan income (expense)  (2,022)  (3,572)  (2,981)  30 
Non-GAAP operating expenses $70,324  $50,664  $136,569  $96,722 


RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Total operating income $60,628  $27,955  $106,714  $58,941 
                 
Adjustments to reconcile total operating income to non-GAAP total operating income:                
Stock-based compensation expense  32,126   21,044   60,710   39,606 
Deferred compensation plan expense  2,152   4,032   3,272   377 
Non-GAAP operating income $94,906  $53,031  $170,696  $98,924 


RECONCILIATION OF OTHER INCOME, NET, TO NON-GAAP OTHER INCOME, NET
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Total other income, net $3,031  $5,200  $5,618  $3,486 
                 
Adjustments to reconcile other income, net to non-GAAP other income, net:                
Deferred compensation plan expense (income)  (1,862)  (3,572)  (3,039)  177 
Non-GAAP other income, net $1,169  $1,628  $2,579  $3,663 


RECONCILIATION OF INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES TO NON-GAAP INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Total income before income taxes $63,659  $33,155  $112,332  $62,427 
                 
Adjustments to reconcile income before income taxes to non-GAAP income before income taxes:                
Stock-based compensation expense  32,126   21,044   60,710   39,606 
Deferred compensation plan expense  290   460   233   554 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes $96,075  $54,659  $173,275  $102,587 



2021 THIRD QUARTER OUTLOOK
RECONCILIATION OF GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ending  
  September 30, 2021 
  Low  High 
Gross margin  57.3%  57.9%
Adjustment to reconcile gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin:        
Stock-based compensation expense  0.3%  0.3%
Non-GAAP gross margin  57.6%  58.2%
Additional adjustment:        
One-time benefit from a litigation settlement  (1.3)%  (1.3)%
Non-GAAP gross margin  56.3%  56.9%


RECONCILIATION OF R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES TO NON-GAAP R&D AND SG&A EXPENSES
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ending  
  September 30, 2021 
  Low  High 
R&D and SG&A expense $104,100  $108,100 
Adjustments to reconcile R&D and SG&A expense to non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense:        
Stock-based compensation expense  (30,200)  (32,200)
Non-GAAP R&D and SG&A expense $73,900  $75,900 

 