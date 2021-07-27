GCC Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States, Mexico and Canada, today announced its results for the second quarter 2021.



Q2 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

Mexico cement and ready-mix volumes increased 17.1% and 41.4%, respectively

Total U.S. cement volumes grew 10.6% and rose 4% excluding oil well cement

U.S. cement and ready-mix prices increased 8.3% and 6%

Consolidated net sales increased 18.1%, to US$286.7 million

EBITDA increased 18.6% to US$97 million, with a 33.8% EBITDA margin

Free cash flow increased 18% to US$41.4 million with a 42.7% conversion rate from EBITDA

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio dropped to 0.06x as of June 2021

Earnings per share increased 43.7% year on year, to US$0.1439

KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q2 21 Q2 20 Q2 21 vs Q2 20 H1 21 H1 20 H1 21 vs H1 20 Net sales 286.7 242.8 18.1% 465.5 424.2 9.7% Operating income before other expenses, net 73.2 58.3 25.6% 98.7 78.9 25.1% EBITDA* 97.0 81.8 18.6% 146.5 127.1 15.3% EBITDA margin 33.8% 33.7% 31.5% 30.0% Free cash flow** 41.4 35.1 18.0% 56.0 43.8 27.8% Net income 47.7 33.2 43.8% 63.0 49.6 27.0% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.1439 0.1001 43.7% 0.1902 0.1496 27.2%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter

Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “GCC is off to an excellent first half of the year, we are very pleased with the results delivered - increasing top and bottom-line growth and EBITDA margin.”

“We are revising upwards our full-year guidance, based on the strong first half performance. It reflects that positive momentum persists in our industry. Cement demand is stronger than pre-pandemic levels, and construction activity is expected to remain robust throughout the year. Every kiln at GCC is up and running.”

Mr. Escalante continued, “Our balance sheet is strong and ready for growth. We will allocate more resources to our core business – cement – and our distribution network to maintain our competitive advantage while we focus on our sustainability strategy and CO2 reduction targets.”

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 5.85 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

