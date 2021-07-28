Flywire Digitizes Education Payments for LaLiga Business School

Flywire is the exclusive payments partner for LaLiga Business School



Flywire digitizes and streamlines cross-border and domestic payments for students who attend LaLiga Business School

Partnership enhances student’s financial experience, improves operational efficiency for university

BOSTON and VALENCIA, Spain, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Flywire Corporation (Nasdaq: FLYW) announced a partnership with Liga Nacional de Fútbol Profesional (“LaLiga”) to provide its Education Department, LaLiga Business School , with digital payment options for students and families. As the preferred payments partner for LaLiga Business School, Flywire will power the digital payment experience for students, families and other payers, and simplify operational efficiencies for the institution’s administration.

LaLiga is the top professional football division of the Spanish football league system. Founded in 2018, the LaLiga Business School is an in-house project, with the main goal of creating and retaining talent to reinforce and boost the exponential growth of the sports industry and its ability to drive progress for other industries and society. With courses ranging from Sports Law to Global Sports Marketing, LaLiga Business School is successfully recruiting and training the next generation of leaders within sports and entertainment management.

With an increasing number of students at LaLiga, including international students, LaLiga was looking for a solution that would not only simplify cross-border payments but also provide students the ability to pay for their educational expenses in their preferred payment method, on a schedule that worked best for them.

“We’ve undertaken a rapid shift to digital and “contact-less” services throughout campus, both to make it safer for our students, and to make things more efficient,” said José Moya Gómez, the LaLiga Business School Director. “As a result, we wanted to provide our students, families, and payers with an easier way to pay their education expenses, that was fast, secure, and in their preferred payment method. Flywire does this for our students, and makes our jobs reconciling those payments much easier.”

Flywire's education payments platform enables schools to offer a highly-tailored, convenient and secure digital payment experience, which can be customized by school, country, and currency. This flexible yet powerful payment platform is designed to accelerate funds flow, ease reconciliation, and streamline operational expenses. The solution also enables institutions to create custom payment plans to provide students and families with greater flexibility. In Spain, Flywire currently supports a variety of local and alternative payment methods.

“Flywire is thrilled to act as the preferred payments partner for LaLiga Business School,” said Jorge Alegre-Pastor, head of mainland Europe for Flywire’s education business. “Flywire has a strong record of supporting higher education institutions in Spain, and the combination of our powerful platform, industry expertise and local knowledge make us uniquely suited to deliver LaLiga tailored solutions that solve both sides of the payment equation.”

Resources

Learn more about Flywire’s digital payments platform for higher education: Flywire's digital education payments platform

Experience how Flywire is the trusted choice for millions of students, thousands of institutions and hundreds of education agents and partners worldwide: The Trusted Choice

About Flywire

Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company. Flywire combines its proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports 2,250+ clients with diverse payment methods in more than 130 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our future operating results and financial position, our business strategy and plans, market growth, and our objectives for future operations. Flywire intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “believe,” “may,” “will,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “target,” “plan,” “expect,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Flywire's forward-looking statements include, among others, Flywire’s future financial performance, including its expectations regarding our revenue, cost and operating expenses, including changes in technology and development, selling and marketing and general and administrative expenses (including any components of the foregoing), gross profit and Flywire’s ability to achieve, and maintain, future profitability; Flywire’s business plan and its ability to effectively manage its growth; Flywire’s market opportunity, including estimates regarding its total addressable payment volume; Flywire’s cross-border expansion plans and ability to expand internationally; anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges in Flywire’s business and in the markets in which it operates; the sufficiency of Flywire’s cash and cash equivalents to meet its liquidity needs; political, economic, legal, social and health risks, including the recent COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent public health measures that may affect Flywire’s business or the global economy; beliefs and objectives for future operations; Flywire’s ability to develop and protect its brand; Flywire’s ability to maintain and grow the payment volume that it processes; Flywire’s ability to further attract, retain, and expand its client base; Flywire’s ability to develop new solutions and services and bring them to market in a timely manner; Flywire’s expectations concerning relationships with third parties, including strategic partners; the effects of increased competition in Flywire’s markets and its ability to compete effectively; future acquisitions or investments in complementary companies, products, services, or technologies; Flywire’s ability to enter new client verticals, including its relatively new B2B sector; Flywire’s expectations regarding anticipated technology needs and developments and its ability to address those needs and developments with its solutions; Flywire’s expectations regarding litigation and legal and regulatory matters; Flywire’s expectations regarding its ability to meet existing performance obligations and maintain the operability of its solutions; Flywire’s expectations regarding the effects of existing and developing laws and regulations, including with respect to payments and financial services, taxation, privacy and data protection; economic and industry trends, projected growth, or trend analysis; Flywire’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Flywire’s ability to maintain, protect, and enhance its intellectual property; Flywire’s ability to maintain the security and availability of its solutions; the future market price of Flywire’s common stock; and other factors that are described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of Flywire's Prospectus, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Flywire's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, expected to be filed with the SEC in the third quarter of 2021.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Sarah King

Sarah.King@Flywire.com

Prosek Partners

pro-flywire@prosek.com