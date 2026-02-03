Simovative GmbH / academyFIVE Selects Flywire as Preferred Payment Partner for Education Payments in the DACH Region

Partnership provides Flywire a strategic foothold in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) and underscores Flywire’s continued growth outside the “Big 4” education markets



Flywire is the only payments provider directly embedded within academyFIVE to help streamline tuition workflows and ensure compliance in one of the world’s most regulated education markets

BOSTON, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) (Flywire), a global payments enablement and software company, today announced that Simovative GmbH has selected Flywire as the preferred payment provider for its academyFIVE Campus Management System (CaMS). Flywire’s global education payment platform will be embedded directly within academyFIVE’s Finance module, delivering a seamless, fully-integrated tuition and fee payment experience — from invoice generation through to payment reconciliation. The collaboration helps cement a stronger foothold for Flywire in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland), a popular and growing destination for international students.

academyFIVE is a leading Campus Management System that streamlines administrative processes by unifying admissions, academics, compliance, and student services in a single system, eliminating data silos and reducing manual work. Used by more than 70 higher education institutions, including business schools, universities of applied sciences, and medical universities, its CampusWEB student self-service interface enhances the student experience by providing easy access to automated invoicing, course registration, and financial information. For administrators and faculty, academyFIVE's comprehensive system delivers capabilities like recurring billing and a full audit trail for all billing actions, supporting data integrity and administrative efficiency.

Integrating Flywire's payments and software technology with academyFIVE's Finance module is expected to create an efficient, transparent financial ecosystem for education in the DACH region. As the only integrated payment provider within the platform, Flywire is enabling institutions using academyFIVE to offer a streamlined payment experience with hundreds of payment options for both application fees and tuition workflows, all directly within the student's self-service account. This first-mover integration allows students and families to easily make and track payments in native currencies, visible with receipts, directly within the familiar academyFIVE/CampusWEB interface, providing back-office benefits like simplified reconciliation and audit readiness.

"Integrating our payments platform with academyFIVE is instrumental in enhancing the financial experience for their institutions and students,” said Simon Read, SVP of Education, EMEA. “Together, we expect to deliver true value by ensuring a seamless student payment journey—complete with in-system payment options and visible receipts—while simultaneously providing critical back-office efficiency through simplified reconciliation and robust audit readiness."

Embedded Payments for End-to-End Tuition and Fee Management

academyFIVE’s Finance module manages the entire lifecycle of student billing and collections within its campus management system, connecting the end-to-end process and ensuring compliance with regional regulations and institutional workflows. With Flywire’s payment capabilities embedded, academyFIVE will be able to offer institutions a modern, automated, and transparent payment experience for both staff and students. With Flywire, institutions can now offer digital, automated payment journeys that reduce administrative burdens, improve cash flow, and enhance the student experience.

Key capabilities of the Flywire integration include:

Automated invoicing: Staff can automatically generate and issue student-specific invoices based on academic program and institutional payment schedules.

Staff can automatically generate and issue student-specific invoices based on academic program and institutional payment schedules. Recurring payments: The system defines instalment plans, sends automated reminders, and streamlines the management of partial payments.

The system defines instalment plans, sends automated reminders, and streamlines the management of partial payments. Centralized invoice management: Staff can easily track invoice status per student and manage overdue payments.

Staff can easily track invoice status per student and manage overdue payments. Student self-service: Students can view invoices, download receipts, and pay directly within the platform.

Students can view invoices, download receipts, and pay directly within the platform. Audit-ready workflows: The system ensures full transparency with time-stamped logs of billing actions including edits, cancellations, and payment history.

The system ensures full transparency with time-stamped logs of billing actions including edits, cancellations, and payment history. Accounting integration: Export-ready payment data is ready for seamless reconciliation with institutional accounting systems.

“Flywire has clearly distinguished itself as the leading global payments solution in education and that aligns entirely with the high quality and value we strive to deliver to our client institutions across every aspect of our platform,” said Torsten Fürbringer (Geschäftsführer / Managing Director) of Simovative. “Its global payment network ensures fast, convenient and flexible payments from anywhere in the world, while addressing country-specific regulations and preferences. It was the obvious choice.”

About Simovative GmbH/academyFIVE

Simovative GmbH , founded in 2002 and based in Munich, is a German EdTech provider focused exclusively on the development of academyFIVE , a modular, web-based Campus Management System. With 20+ years of experience, Simovative serves more than 70 higher education institutions, with a focus in the private university sector. For more information, visit https://www.academyfive.com/en/simovative .

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers. Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 4,900 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook .

