RTI Receives Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework company for autonomous systems, today announced that it has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games , which will be used to advance the development and integration of RTI Connext® DDS with Unreal Engine, the open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool. The integration of RTI Connext DDS and the Unreal game engine provides both RTI customers and the Unreal ecosystem a best-of-both worlds solution to developing and testing visualization and simulation applications.



Powerful visualization applications – whether in aerospace, automotive, defense, or healthcare industries, or in autonomous, digital twin, or robotic environments – demand a proven real-time connectivity solution to deliver a high-value user experience. RTI Connext DDS is the platform that brings distributed simulation systems together in a secure, high-performance, scalable visualization environment. The interoperation of Unreal Engine and Connext DDS allows users to access all the benefits of RTI’s data-centric connectivity software in an integrated solution with Unreal, fundamentally expanding the breadth of visualizing real-time systems in action.

“When combining the power of RTI’s data-centric technology with the Unreal ecosystem, the opportunities for system developers are truly endless,” said Chip Downing, Senior Market Development Director, A&D at RTI. “This integration will drive the flow of real-time data into the visualizations of complex distributed systems. From managing autonomous vehicle networks to visualizing operations in critical systems to oversight and operations of power grids, we look forward to continuing our development work with Unreal Engine and unleashing the power of data-centric, real-time applications.”

“Due to their dynamic architectures, simulation solutions have made interoperability between systems essential,” said Sebastien Loze, Simulation Industry Manager, Epic Games. “As developers are tasked with drawing links between machines, sensors and people in higher numbers, we want to make sure to empower them with the right tools for the right use cases. DDS is a rapidly-growing component to establish these types of connections and we are excited to see RTI working on this plugin, allowing all Unreal Engine users to benefit from their expertise in this crucial domain.”

Epic MegaGrants are designed to assist game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, students, educators, and tool developers doing outstanding work with Unreal Engine or enhancing open-source capabilities for the 3D graphics community. Epic Games’ Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D tool. Creators across games, film, television, architecture, automotive and transportation, advertising, live events, and training and simulation choose Unreal to deliver cutting-edge content, interactive experiences, and immersive virtual worlds.

Read more about RTI’s modeling, simulation and training (MS&T) market here , as well as the company’s work with Unreal Engine today in the RTI Unreal Case & Code .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework company for autonomous systems. RTI Connext® is the world's leading architecture for developing intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext shares data directly, connecting AI algorithms to real-time networks of devices to build autonomous systems.

RTI is the best in the world at ensuring our customers’ success in deploying production systems. With over 1,700 designs, RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, controls the largest power plants in North America, coordinates combat management on U.S. Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, enables flying cars, and provides 24/7 intelligence for hospital and emergency medicine. RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional offices in Colorado, Spain and Singapore.

