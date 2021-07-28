Volaris Group Acquires EnvisionWare®

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group, today announced that it has acquired EnvisionWare, a provider of technology solutions for public libraries. EnvisionWare is based in Atlanta, Georgia U.S.



EnvisionWare has a rich history of providing self-service and efficiency solutions that enhance library services and empower patrons. Established in 1998 with public library print management and reservation services software, EnvisionWare has grown to be a leader in library RFID, circulation, and a broad range of self-service solutions.

Mike Monk, CEO and Founder of EnvisionWare, said: “We are excited about this next step in our evolution. Now EnvisionWare is part of an ecosystem of more than several hundred technology companies. Joining Volaris Group, which has never sold a business, enables us to grow and bring great long-term opportunities for our customers and employees. With both technology and the market changing so quickly, it has become necessary to seek partners that can provide the experience in business to position EnvisionWare for the long term. We found Volaris the ideal profile to take us to this new level of development.”

In keeping with Volaris’ philosophy of acquiring, strengthening and growing vertical marketing software companies, EnvisionWare will maintain its brand and independence with support, coaching and best practices from Volaris. Mike Monk will continue to lead the business as CEO. EnvisionWare joins Softlink, Prima and BiblioCommons in the Library Management space within Volaris.



About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens and grows vertical market technology companies. As an operating group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete and enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com .

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Hill

Corporate Communications Director at Volaris Group

+1 416-831-0305 or ryans.hill@volarisgroup.com