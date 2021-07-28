GBT Considers Using an AI Accelerator for its xCalibre (internal project name) Pattern Recognition Technology

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), considers AI accelerating technology for its xCalibre image analysis to significantly enhance its processing speed. xCalibre imaging technology, processes high resolution images and videos; and can also detect a wide variety of objects. The system includes GBT’s proprietary AI technology along with its computational geometry algorithms and can be used for wide variety of domains.



For example, live or post processing of health imaging like CT Sans, Ultrasound, MRI and X-RAY, and detecting anomalies. Another possible application is real-time security surveillance which the system analyzes real time surveillance camera data while identifying persons or objects of interest. Such system requires vast amount of computing power along with advanced AI big data algorithms. GBT is now evaluating to accompany xCalibre with a complementary AI accelerator hardware. An AI accelerating system is a high-performance hardware that is designed to work in conjunction with an AI algorithm, enabling ultra-fast data processing.

Typically, such a system includes parallel computation machine that is exclusively designed to increase neural network and other AI algorithms processing efficiency. A high level of processing optimization can be achieved by using a combination of AI programming with specifically designed hardware for it. GBT evaluates adapting its AI algorithms with accelerating hardware targeting to significantly boost its xCalibre imaging performance. This combined system is planned to be self-optimized. A neural network program that is running with a supporting, parallel computing hardware, that will be capable of processing massive amounts of data through iterative optimization. GBT will evaluate the use of specific hardware including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Multicore Processors and Spatial Accelerators. xCalibre’s cognitive capabilities enable it to accumulate knowledge exactly as a human would do, which requires vast amount of computing power. GBT believes that a hardware AI accelerator that will work in conjunction with xCalibre’s imaging, can enable much faster data processing, enabling HD/UHD real time image and video processing.

"Our xCalibre system is a huge computing power consumer and we are using our AI based big data algorithms in it to enable fast processing. Additionally, we are using advanced computational geometry algorithms to scan, pixelate and analyze images. As part of our ongoing enhancements efforts and to ensure rapid, real time processing, we decided to evaluate an additional AI hardware accelerating system. We aim to adapt our AI algorithms to work with specific hardware that is especially designed to accelerate neural network and other AI related algorithms. The combination of an accelerating hardware with our AI programs is aimed to produce an ultra-fast performance. We plan to implement the AI accelerator with our xCalibre imaging due to its computer vision characteristics. xCalibre is targeted for a real time processing of HD/UHD videos and images and had cognitive capabilities. As more images and videos are analyzed the system records the information for future use. One of the interesting possible application is a real time surveillance video analysis where it can detect persons or objects of interest. Another possible application is the analysis of health-related images like MRI, X-Ray, CT and Ultrasound. These types of applications require a massive computing power and data handling. We are making constant efforts to improve and enhance our technology and believe that a custom AI accelerator will majorly boost xCalibre’s performance, making it an efficient candidate for autonomous vehicles computer vision, health and security applications.” Said Danny Rittman the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com