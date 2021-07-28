Viventium Introduces Onboarding to Their Suite of Proprietary HCM Software, Providing a Seamless Experience for Health Services Employees

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viventium — a SaaS-based human capital management (HCM) solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software— proudly announced today the release of a new proprietary HCM tool to help guide employees through their new hire onboarding journey. This addition to the Viventium suite of products simplifies the onboarding experience for home care agencies and senior living facilities.



“Viventium Onboarding takes yet another step towards making our clients’ lives easier,” said Dan Neuburger, CEO of Viventium. “We know our clients work diligently to hire the best health services employees for their business and we want to help them reduce the time and effort spent performing administrative tasks related to onboarding, while at the same time, enhancing the employees’ experience with their new employer.”

With Viventium Onboarding, agencies and facilities can now have employees complete necessary compliance documentation prior to their first day of employment. Viventium Onboarding tracks new hire progress through custom onboarding plans that can be set up based on differing requirements of specific roles. These plans include audit trails, capture employee signatures, and provide easy next steps. PDF copies of completed forms, including I9s and W4s, are stored along with employee handbook acknowledgements and custom client forms. These documents can automatically be stored within the employee profile section of the Viventium payroll platform along with licenses and certifications submitted during the onboarding process.

While new hires access their onboarding plan via Viventium Employee Self Service (ESS), administrators are notified of their progress. Data flows seamlessly into Viventium’s payroll and HRIS platform. Viventium Onboarding is also fully integrated into other modules of the HCM suite including Viventium Benefits Administration and Viventium Learning, offering benefits to eligible employees and custom learning plans.

“When designing Viventium Onboarding, the feedback we received during the pandemic was taken into consideration, along with the research we conducted pre-pandemic,” stated Zishe Glauber, VP of Product Management and Compliance. “Our clients expressed a need for a more easy-to-use and straightforward way to onboard new hires, and we delivered.”

Viventium Onboarding is now available, and more information can be found at www.viventium.com.

Viventium is a SaaS-based human capital management solution that provides a remarkable user experience and award-winning software.

Viventium offers specialized solutions in the health services markets which include home care agencies and skilled nursing facilities. Viventium supports all 50 of the United States with flexible human capital management software and expert guidance.

