Alstom Sa: Option for payment of dividends 2020/21 in shares / Calendar and terms

Option for payment of dividends 2020/21 in shares

Calendar and terms

28 July 2021 – The Combined Shareholders’ Meeting, which took place today, approved the dividend related to the 2020/21 fiscal year for an amount of €0.25 gross per share, and has decided to offer to each shareholder an option, with respect to 100% of the dividends attached to the shares owned by such shareholder, for payment of such dividend to be made in cash or in new shares. The Alstom’s shareholders will be able to receive dividend, depending on their choice, either in cash, or in new Alstom shares.

Calendar for dividend payment:

Ex-dividend date: 2 August 2021

2 August 2021 Opening date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: 4 August 2021

4 August 2021 Closing date to opt for dividend payment in new shares: 25 August 2021

(Shareholders not exercising their option at the latest by 25 August 2021 inclusive, will be paid their dividend fully in cash).

Results of option for dividend payment in new shares: 27 August 2021

27 August 2021 Dividend payment date in cash, delivery of the new shares: 31 August 2021

Terms of dividend payment:

Shareholders wishing to opt for the payment of dividends in shares will have to request such payment method from the financial intermediaries empowered to pay the dividend or from BNP Paribas Securities Services, holding the Company’s direct registered form shares accounts, for those shareholders holding direct registered form shares. Any shareholder who has not elected for its dividends to be paid in shares at the latest by 25 August 2021 inclusive, will be paid his/her dividend fully in cash.

The issue price of the new shares to be issued in payment of the dividend has been set at €34.21. This price corresponds to 90% of the average quoted prices of the shares for the twenty trading days preceding the General Meeting, less the net amount of this dividend, and rounded up to two decimal places.

If the amount of the net dividend in respect of which the shareholder exercises its option does not correspond to a whole number of shares, the shareholder may obtain the immediately lower whole number of shares plus a cash balancing payment.

The maximum number of new shares to be issued for the purposes of dividend payment in shares is

2 718 050 shares representing around 0.7% of the share capital and 0.7% of the exercisable voting rights of Alstom on the basis of share capital and voting rights on 30 June 2021.

The shares issued as payment for the dividend will carry immediate dividend right and will be fully assimilated to ordinary shares comprising the share capital of the Company.

New shares will be admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (Code ISIN: FR0010220475) as of 31 August 2021, on the same quotation line than the existing shares.

This release constitutes the information document required under article 1, paragraphs 4 (h) and 5 (g) of the chapter I of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

This release does not constitute an offer to the public nor a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities. This release and any other document related to the payment of the dividend in the form of new shares of the Company may not be published outside France, unless such publication complies with applicable local laws and regulations. Moreover, such publication may not constitute an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, in any country where such an offer would break applicable local laws and regulations. The option for payment of the dividend in the form of new shares of the Company shall not be available to any shareholder residing in any country where such an option would require a registration or an authorisation to be granted by local financial market authorities; Shareholders residing outside France are expected to inform themselves on the applicable local laws and regulations applicable to the option. For tax purposes related to the payment of the dividend in the form of new shares, shareholders are expected to inform themselves on the applicable taxes with their tax advisor. When deciding whether or not they will exercise the option, shareholders are advised to take into account the risks associated with an investment in shares. For any further information about the Company, please refer to Chapter "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Documents 2020/21 of the Company filed on 6 July 2021 with the AMF under reference D.21-0686 (available on the Company’s website, www.alstom.com).

About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom's products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom has 150,000 vehicles in commercial service worldwide. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the enlarged Group's combined proforma revenue amounts to €14 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2021. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs more than 70,000 people. www.alstom.com

Investor relations:

