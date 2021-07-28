CGG: 2021 Interim financial report available

2021 Interim Financial Report available

Massy, FranceJuly 28, 2021

CGG announced today that its interim financial report as at June 30, 2021 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document is available on the Company’s website (www.cgg.com) under the Investors section (both in “Regulated information” and “Financial information”).

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

       

