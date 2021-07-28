Lysander Funds Limited Announces Change in Risk Rating for Lysander Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

English French

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysander Funds Limited (“Lysander”) announced today change in risk rating for Lysander Slater Preferred Share ActivETF (the “ActivETF”). In accordance with the investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Lysander has changed the investment risk rating of the ActivETF from “low-to-medium” to “medium”. No change is made to the investment objectives of the ActivETF.



Lysander is the trustee and investment fund manager of the ActivETF. The head office of Lysander is located at 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 3037, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1.



