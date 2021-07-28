AssetMark Reports $84.6B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2021

CONCORD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $10.0 million, or $0.14 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $26.6 million, or $0.36 per share, on total revenue of $128.0 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $40.0 million, or 31.3% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets increased 33.8% year-over-year and 7.2% quarter-over-quarter to $84.6 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.2 billion and market impact net of fees of $3.5 billion. Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 11.2%.
  • More than 5,500 new households and 201 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2021 there were over 8,400 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 196,400 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 26.6% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“Our reframed growth strategy is starting to resonate with advisors, as evidenced by record results, greater share of wallet capture and record advisor satisfaction scores,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “We realized record net flows, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in the second quarter. The enhancements we have made to our platform and the deep relationships we have built with our advisors continue to pay dividends. The first half of the year has been outstanding, and I am excited to deliver what we have planned for advisors in the second half of 2021.”

Second Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics

     
 2Q212Q20Variance per year 
Operational metrics:     
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars)78,88056,02540.8% 
Net flows (millions of dollars)2,228907145.6% 
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)3,4876,297(44.6%) 
Acquisition impact (millions of dollars)--NM 
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars)84,59463,22933.8% 
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)3.0%1.5%150 bps 
Advisors (at period-end)8,4968,4740.3% 
Engaged advisors (at period-end)2,6912,32715.6% 
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars)77,35256,09537.9% 
Households (at period-end)196,474179,1669.7% 
New producing advisors20117812.9% 
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)26.6%16.3%63.3% 
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars)63,39444,45542.6% 
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars)2,5902,960(12.5%) 
     
Financial metrics:     
Total revenue (millions of dollars)1289929.2% 
Net income (loss) (millions of dollars)10.0(9.3)NM 
Net income (loss) margin (%)7.8%(9.4%)1720 bps 
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars)9.26.247.0% 
     
Non-GAAP financial metrics:    
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars)40.025.358.1% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)31.3%25.6%570 bps 
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars)26.615.175.4% 
Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results    

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. 

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our growth strategy, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is expected to be filled on August 6, 2021. Additional information is also available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)

  June 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
  (unaudited)     
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $179,756  $70,619 
Restricted cash  11,000   11,000 
Investments, at fair value  13,496   10,577 
Fees and other receivables, net  7,745   8,891 
Income tax receivable, net  12,979   8,596 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  12,926   13,637 
Total current assets  237,902   123,320 
Property, plant and equipment, net  7,793   7,388 
Capitalized software, net  70,667   68,835 
Other intangible assets, net  652,835   655,736 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,648   27,496 
Goodwill  338,848   338,848 
Other assets  2,199   1,965 
Total assets $1,333,892  $1,223,588 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $1,007  $2,199 
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  39,423   43,694 
Total current liabilities  40,430   45,893 
Long-term debt, net  150,000   75,000 
Other long-term liabilities  17,763   16,302 
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities  29,725   31,820 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  149,726   149,500 
Total long-term liabilities  347,214   272,622 
Total liabilities  387,644   318,515 
Commitments and contingencies      
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 72,540,664 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)  73   72 
Additional paid-in capital  890,534   850,430 
Retained earnings  55,641   54,571 
Total stockholders’ equity  946,248   905,073 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,333,892  $1,223,588 

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenue:                
Asset-based revenue $124,690  $94,712  $240,503  $200,362 
Spread-based revenue  2,672   3,549   5,278   11,500 
Other revenue  680   870   1,267   2,159 
Total revenue  128,042   99,131   247,048   214,021 
Operating expenses:                
Asset-based expenses  35,818   30,084   71,912   65,099 
Spread-based expenses  868   433   1,544   1,722 
Employee compensation  39,447   45,364   106,749   88,861 
General and operating expenses  16,316   13,383   33,805   32,748 
Professional fees  5,018   3,160   9,278   6,991 
Depreciation and amortization  9,730   8,747   19,201   17,156 
Total operating expenses  107,197   101,171   242,489   212,577 
Interest expense  774   1,474   1,545   3,101 
Other expense, net  (22)  (39)  (37)  11 
Income (loss) before income taxes  20,093   (3,475)  3,051   (1,668)
Provision for income taxes  10,107   5,805   1,981   4,876 
Net income (loss)  9,986   (9,280)  1,070   (6,544)
Net comprehensive income (loss) $9,986  $(9,280) $1,070  $(6,544)
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:                
Basic $0.14  $(0.14) $0.02  $(0.10)
Diluted  0.14   (0.14)  0.02   (0.10)
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic  71,922,179   67,208,746   71,176,386   67,175,603 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted  72,155,068   67,208,746   71,231,337   67,175,603 

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income (loss) $1,070  $(6,544)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  19,201   17,156 
Interest  370   158 
Deferred income taxes  226   593 
Share-based compensation  40,104   27,122 
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:        
Fees and other receivables, net  47   1,333 
Receivables from related party  (43)   
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  1,913   2,550 
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities  (5,220)  (15,072)
Income tax receivable, net  (4,383)  2,208 
Net cash provided by operating activities  53,285   29,504 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, LLC, net of cash received     (18,561)
Purchase of investments  (1,927)  (1,497)
Sale of investments  174   5 
Purchase of property and equipment  (421)  (704)
Purchase of computer software  (16,974)  (12,004)
Net cash used in investing activities  (19,148)  (32,761)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from credit facility draw down  75,000    
Net cash provided by financing activities  75,000    
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  109,137   (3,257)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period  81,619   105,341 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $190,756  $102,084 
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $7,672  $2,674 
Interest paid $985  $2,939 
Non-cash operating activities:        
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $(2,140) $38,495 
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $(2,140) $39,839 

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.  

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Three Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income (loss) $9,986  $(9,280)  7.8%  (9.4)%
Provision for income taxes  10,107   5,805   7.9%  5.9%
Interest income  (73)  (249)  (0.1)%  (0.3)%
Interest expense  774   1,474   0.6%  1.5%
Amortization/depreciation  9,730   8,747   7.6%  8.9%
EBITDA  30,524   6,497   23.8%  6.6%
Share-based compensation(1)  6,676   13,934   5.2%  14.0%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1,283   44   1.0%  0.0%
Acquisition expenses(3)  1,471   3,648   1.2%  3.7%
Business continuity plan(4)  61   1,245   0.1%  1.3%
Office closures(5)  46      0.0%   
Other expenses  (22)  (39)  (0.0)%   
Adjusted EBITDA $40,039  $25,329   31.3%  25.6%
                 
  Six Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
(in thousands except for percentages) 2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net income (loss) $1,070  $(6,544)  0.4%  (3.1)%
Provision for income taxes  1,981   4,876   0.8%  2.3%
Interest income  (98)  (731)  (0.0)%  (0.3)%
Interest expense  1,545   3,101   0.6%  1.4%
Amortization/depreciation  19,201   17,156   7.8%  8.0%
EBITDA  23,699   17,858   9.6%  8.3%
Share-based compensation(1)  40,104   27,122   16.2%  12.7%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  5,779   147   2.3%  0.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  4,288   7,225   1.7%  3.4%
Business continuity plan(4)  132   1,341   0.1%  0.6%
Office closures(5)  167      0.1%   
Other expenses  (37)  11   (0)   
Adjusted EBITDA $74,132  $53,704   30.0%  25.1%

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1) $6,676  $  $6,676  $13,934  $  $13,934 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  726   557   1,283   44      44 
Acquisition expenses(3)  509   962   1,471   2,318   1,330   3,648 
Business continuity plan(4)  12   49   61   986   259   1,245 
Office closures(5)     46   46          
Other expenses     (22)  (22)     (39)  (39)
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $7,923  $1,592  $9,515  $17,282  $1,550  $18,832 
                         
  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in percentages) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1)  5.2%     5.2%  14.0%     14.0%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  0.6%  0.4%  1.0%         
Acquisition expenses(3)  0.4%  0.7%  1.1%  2.4%  1.3%  3.7%
Business continuity plan(4)  0.0%     0.0%  1.0%  0.3%  1.3%
Office closures(5)                  
Other expenses                  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  6.2%  1.1%  7.3%  17.4%  1.6%  19.0%
                         

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

  Six Months Ended June 30, 2021  Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1) $40,104  $  $40,104  $27,122  $  $27,122 
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  2,933   2,846   5,779   149   (2)  147 
Acquisition expenses(3)  1,225   3,063   4,288   3,450   3,775   7,225 
Business continuity plan(4)  12   120   132   1,082   259   1,341 
Office closures(5)     167   167          
Other expenses     (37)  (37)     11   11 
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $44,274  $6,159  $50,433  $31,803  $4,043  $35,846 
                         
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2021  Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in percentages) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Share-based compensation(1)  16.2%     16.2%  12.7%     12.7%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)  1.2%  1.2%  2.4%  0.1%     0.1%
Acquisition expenses(3)  0.5%  1.2%  1.7%  1.6%  1.8%  3.4%
Business continuity plan(4)  0.0%  0.0%  0.0%  0.5%  0.1%  0.6%
Office closures(5)     0.1%  0.1%         
Other expenses     0.0%  0.0%         
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %  17.9%  2.5%  20.4%  14.9%  1.9%  16.8%

(1)    “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2)    “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3)    “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.
(4)    “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(5)    “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including
the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended June 30, 2021  Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Net income (loss)         $9,986          $(9,280)
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $5,108   5,108  $  $5,108   5,108 
Expense adjustments(2)  1,248   1,613   2,861   3,348   1,589   4,937 
Share-based compensation  6,676      6,676   13,934      13,934 
Other expenses     (22)  (22)     (39)  (39)
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (293)  2,242   1,949   (870)  1,354   484 
Adjusted net income $7,631  $8,941  $26,558  $16,412  $8,012  $15,144 
                         
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2021  Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 
(in thousands) Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total  Compensation  Non-
Compensation		  Total 
Net income (loss)         $1,070          $(6,544)
Acquisition-related amortization(1) $  $10,216   10,216  $  $10,216   10,216 
Expense adjustments(2)  4,170   6,196   10,366   4,680   4,032   8,712 
Share-based compensation  40,104      40,104   27,122      27,122 
Other expenses     (37)  (37)     11   11 
Tax effect of adjustments(3)  (980)  (12,009)  (12,989)  (1,217)  (5,449)  (6,666)
Adjusted net income $43,294  $4,366  $48,730  $30,585  $8,810  $32,851 

(1)    Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2)    Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3)    Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

