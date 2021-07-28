AssetMark Reports $84.6B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2021

CONCORD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $10.0 million, or $0.14 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $26.6 million, or $0.36 per share, on total revenue of $128.0 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $40.0 million, or 31.3% of total revenue.

Platform assets increased 33.8% year-over-year and 7.2% quarter-over-quarter to $84.6 billion, aided by quarterly record net flows of $2.2 billion and market impact net of fees of $3.5 billion. Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 11.2%.

More than 5,500 new households and 201 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2021 there were over 8,400 advisors (approximately 2,700 were engaged advisors) and over 196,400 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

We realized a 26.6% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

“Our reframed growth strategy is starting to resonate with advisors, as evidenced by record results, greater share of wallet capture and record advisor satisfaction scores,” said AssetMark CEO Natalie Wolfsen. “We realized record net flows, revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in the second quarter. The enhancements we have made to our platform and the deep relationships we have built with our advisors continue to pay dividends. The first half of the year has been outstanding, and I am excited to deliver what we have planned for advisors in the second half of 2021.”

Second Quarter 2021 Key Operating Metrics

2Q21 2Q20 Variance per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) 78,880 56,025 40.8% Net flows (millions of dollars) 2,228 907 145.6% Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) 3,487 6,297 (44.6%) Acquisition impact (millions of dollars) - - NM Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 84,594 63,229 33.8% Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 3.0% 1.5% 150 bps Advisors (at period-end) 8,496 8,474 0.3% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 2,691 2,327 15.6% Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 77,352 56,095 37.9% Households (at period-end) 196,474 179,166 9.7% New producing advisors 201 178 12.9% Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 26.6% 16.3% 63.3% Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 63,394 44,455 42.6% ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) 2,590 2,960 (12.5%) Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars) 128 99 29.2% Net income (loss) (millions of dollars) 10.0 (9.3) NM Net income (loss) margin (%) 7.8% (9.4%) 1720 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) 9.2 6.2 47.0% Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) 40.0 25.3 58.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 31.3% 25.6% 570 bps Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) 26.6 15.1 75.4% Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment advisor subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $84.6 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2021 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including our growth strategy, our financial performance, investments in new products, services and capabilities and general market, political, economic and business conditions. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our prospectus dated July 17, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which is expected to be filled on August 6, 2021. Additional information is also available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. All information provided in this release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data and par value)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 179,756 $ 70,619 Restricted cash 11,000 11,000 Investments, at fair value 13,496 10,577 Fees and other receivables, net 7,745 8,891 Income tax receivable, net 12,979 8,596 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,926 13,637 Total current assets 237,902 123,320 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,793 7,388 Capitalized software, net 70,667 68,835 Other intangible assets, net 652,835 655,736 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,648 27,496 Goodwill 338,848 338,848 Other assets 2,199 1,965 Total assets $ 1,333,892 $ 1,223,588 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,007 $ 2,199 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 39,423 43,694 Total current liabilities 40,430 45,893 Long-term debt, net 150,000 75,000 Other long-term liabilities 17,763 16,302 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 29,725 31,820 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 149,726 149,500 Total long-term liabilities 347,214 272,622 Total liabilities 387,644 318,515 Commitments and contingencies — — Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 72,540,664 and 72,459,255 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 73 72 Additional paid-in capital 890,534 850,430 Retained earnings 55,641 54,571 Total stockholders’ equity 946,248 905,073 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,333,892 $ 1,223,588

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 124,690 $ 94,712 $ 240,503 $ 200,362 Spread-based revenue 2,672 3,549 5,278 11,500 Other revenue 680 870 1,267 2,159 Total revenue 128,042 99,131 247,048 214,021 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 35,818 30,084 71,912 65,099 Spread-based expenses 868 433 1,544 1,722 Employee compensation 39,447 45,364 106,749 88,861 General and operating expenses 16,316 13,383 33,805 32,748 Professional fees 5,018 3,160 9,278 6,991 Depreciation and amortization 9,730 8,747 19,201 17,156 Total operating expenses 107,197 101,171 242,489 212,577 Interest expense 774 1,474 1,545 3,101 Other expense, net (22 ) (39 ) (37 ) 11 Income (loss) before income taxes 20,093 (3,475 ) 3,051 (1,668 ) Provision for income taxes 10,107 5,805 1,981 4,876 Net income (loss) 9,986 (9,280 ) 1,070 (6,544 ) Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 9,986 $ (9,280 ) $ 1,070 $ (6,544 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.14 $ (0.14 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.10 ) Diluted 0.14 (0.14 ) 0.02 (0.10 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 71,922,179 67,208,746 71,176,386 67,175,603 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 72,155,068 67,208,746 71,231,337 67,175,603

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 1,070 $ (6,544 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,201 17,156 Interest 370 158 Deferred income taxes 226 593 Share-based compensation 40,104 27,122 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables, net 47 1,333 Receivables from related party (43 ) — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,913 2,550 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities (5,220 ) (15,072 ) Income tax receivable, net (4,383 ) 2,208 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,285 29,504 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of WBI OBS Financial, LLC, net of cash received — (18,561 ) Purchase of investments (1,927 ) (1,497 ) Sale of investments 174 5 Purchase of property and equipment (421 ) (704 ) Purchase of computer software (16,974 ) (12,004 ) Net cash used in investing activities (19,148 ) (32,761 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from credit facility draw down 75,000 — Net cash provided by financing activities 75,000 — Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 109,137 (3,257 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 81,619 105,341 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 190,756 $ 102,084 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 7,672 $ 2,674 Interest paid $ 985 $ 2,939 Non-cash operating activities: Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $ (2,140 ) $ 38,495 Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $ (2,140 ) $ 39,839

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, litigation and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

as measures of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 9,986 $ (9,280 ) 7.8 % (9.4 )% Provision for income taxes 10,107 5,805 7.9 % 5.9 % Interest income (73 ) (249 ) (0.1 )% (0.3 )% Interest expense 774 1,474 0.6 % 1.5 % Amortization/depreciation 9,730 8,747 7.6 % 8.9 % EBITDA 30,524 6,497 23.8 % 6.6 % Share-based compensation(1) 6,676 13,934 5.2 % 14.0 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1,283 44 1.0 % 0.0 % Acquisition expenses(3) 1,471 3,648 1.2 % 3.7 % Business continuity plan(4) 61 1,245 0.1 % 1.3 % Office closures(5) 46 — 0.0 % — Other expenses (22 ) (39 ) (0.0 )% — Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,039 $ 25,329 31.3 % 25.6 % Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 1,070 $ (6,544 ) 0.4 % (3.1 )% Provision for income taxes 1,981 4,876 0.8 % 2.3 % Interest income (98 ) (731 ) (0.0 )% (0.3 )% Interest expense 1,545 3,101 0.6 % 1.4 % Amortization/depreciation 19,201 17,156 7.8 % 8.0 % EBITDA 23,699 17,858 9.6 % 8.3 % Share-based compensation(1) 40,104 27,122 16.2 % 12.7 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 5,779 147 2.3 % 0.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 4,288 7,225 1.7 % 3.4 % Business continuity plan(4) 132 1,341 0.1 % 0.6 % Office closures(5) 167 — 0.1 % — Other expenses (37 ) 11 (0 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,132 $ 53,704 30.0 % 25.1 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for the three months for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 6,676 $ — $ 6,676 $ 13,934 $ — $ 13,934 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 726 557 1,283 44 — 44 Acquisition expenses(3) 509 962 1,471 2,318 1,330 3,648 Business continuity plan(4) 12 49 61 986 259 1,245 Office closures(5) — 46 46 — — — Other expenses — (22 ) (22 ) — (39 ) (39 ) Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 7,923 $ 1,592 $ 9,515 $ 17,282 $ 1,550 $ 18,832 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 5.2 % — 5.2 % 14.0 % — 14.0 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.6 % 0.4 % 1.0 % — — — Acquisition expenses(3) 0.4 % 0.7 % 1.1 % 2.4 % 1.3 % 3.7 % Business continuity plan(4) 0.0 % — 0.0 % 1.0 % 0.3 % 1.3 % Office closures(5) — — — — — — Other expenses — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 6.2 % 1.1 % 7.3 % 17.4 % 1.6 % 19.0 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 40,104 $ — $ 40,104 $ 27,122 $ — $ 27,122 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 2,933 2,846 5,779 149 (2 ) 147 Acquisition expenses(3) 1,225 3,063 4,288 3,450 3,775 7,225 Business continuity plan(4) 12 120 132 1,082 259 1,341 Office closures(5) — 167 167 — — — Other expenses — (37 ) (37 ) — 11 11 Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 44,274 $ 6,159 $ 50,433 $ 31,803 $ 4,043 $ 35,846 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 16.2 % — 16.2 % 12.7 % — 12.7 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1.2 % 1.2 % 2.4 % 0.1 % — 0.1 % Acquisition expenses(3) 0.5 % 1.2 % 1.7 % 1.6 % 1.8 % 3.4 % Business continuity plan(4) 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 0.5 % 0.1 % 0.6 % Office closures(5) — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Other expenses — 0.0 % 0.0 % — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 17.9 % 2.5 % 20.4 % 14.9 % 1.9 % 16.8 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of Class C Common Units (which are incentive units) of AssetMark Holdings LLC, our former parent company, and RSA, restricted stock unit, stock option, and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to the departure of our former chief executive officer in March 2021, our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions.

(4) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to operations while transitioning to a remote workforce and other costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(5) “Office closures” represents one-time expenses related to closing facilities.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We have historically not used adjusted net income for internal management reporting and evaluation purposes; however, we believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including

the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

amortization expense can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.





Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.





Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income (loss) $ 9,986 $ (9,280 ) Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 5,108 5,108 $ — $ 5,108 5,108 Expense adjustments(2) 1,248 1,613 2,861 3,348 1,589 4,937 Share-based compensation 6,676 — 6,676 13,934 — 13,934 Other expenses — (22 ) (22 ) — (39 ) (39 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (293 ) 2,242 1,949 (870 ) 1,354 484 Adjusted net income $ 7,631 $ 8,941 $ 26,558 $ 16,412 $ 8,012 $ 15,144 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income (loss) $ 1,070 $ (6,544 ) Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 10,216 10,216 $ — $ 10,216 10,216 Expense adjustments(2) 4,170 6,196 10,366 4,680 4,032 8,712 Share-based compensation 40,104 — 40,104 27,122 — 27,122 Other expenses — (37 ) (37 ) — 11 11 Tax effect of adjustments(3) (980 ) (12,009 ) (12,989 ) (1,217 ) (5,449 ) (6,666 ) Adjusted net income $ 43,294 $ 4,366 $ 48,730 $ 30,585 $ 8,810 $ 32,851

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.

(3) Reflects the tax impact of expense adjustments and acquisition-related amortization.

