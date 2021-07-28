Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Earnings

ITHACA, Mich., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced second quarter 2021 net income of $1,412,000, or $.36 per share compared to second quarter 2020 net income of $1,147,000, or $.29 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.15% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 11.54% for the second quarter of 2020.



For the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $123,000, or 3.1% compared to the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to accelerated accretion of deferred fees from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan payoffs. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-interest income increased by $69,000, or 12.8% primarily due to higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $299,000, or 11.2% primarily due to the hiring of additional commercial lending and treasury employees as well as from professional fees related to our upcoming core data processing conversion.

The provision for loan losses expense was zero for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $450,000 for the second quarter of 2020. The provision expense in the second quarter of 2020 was primarily due to additional environmental factor allocations related to worsening economic conditions from the Covid-19 pandemic and higher classified loans.

Total assets were $587.6 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $554.8 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At June 30, 2021, Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding were approximately $60 million compared to $29.9 million at June 30, 2020.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Return on Equity (ROE) 13.15 % 11.54 % 14.76 % 9.90 % Return on Assets (ROA) 0.97 % 0.84 % 1.11 % 0.74 % Net Interest Margin 2.99 % 3.07 % 3.17 % 3.13 % June 30, 2021 2020 Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.84 % 0.79 % Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.79 % 8.75 % Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.89 % 14.59 % Book Value Per Share $ 10.87 $ 10.12 Market Value Per Share $ 10.75 $ 9.40 (1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank. . . Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited): Quarter Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income $ 4,680,835 $ 4,859,900 $ 9,663,400 $ 9,686,167 Interest Expense 608,648 911,150 1,248,522 1,977,601 Net Interest Income 4,072,187 3,948,750 8,414,878 7,708,566 Provision for loan losses - 450,000 - 950,000 Non-interest income 603,232 534,710 1,185,915 1,043,386 Operating Expenses 2,955,606 2,657,045 5,779,458 5,478,615 Income before taxes 1,719,813 1,376,415 3,821,335 2,323,337 Income tax expense 308,000 229,500 698,000 373,000 Net Income $ 1,411,813 $ 1,146,915 $ 3,123,335 $ 1,950,337 Net Income per share -- diluted $ 0.36 $ 0.29 $ 0.79 $ 0.49 Dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ 0.28 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited): June 30, 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,343,114 $ 45,982,221 Time deposits with other banks 20,854,000 28,288,000 Securities 44,822,995 38,972,896 Loans 444,406,884 415,605,705 Allowance for loan losses (4,238,164 ) (3,733,130 ) Loans, net 440,168,720 411,872,575 Premises and equipment, net 8,134,522 8,242,515 Other assets 22,308,977 21,472,268 Total Assets $ 587,632,328 $ 554,830,475 Liabilities Deposits $ 492,885,149 $ 447,477,547 Other borrowings 35,400,000 49,954,378 Trust preferred 13,403,000 13,403,000 Other liabilities 2,842,747 3,853,904 Total Liabilities 544,530,896 514,688,829 Equity Total Equity 43,101,432 40,141,646 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 587,632,328 $ 554,830,475