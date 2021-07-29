Gentherm Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Automotive Revenue Significantly Outperformed Light Vehicle Production

Secured $400 Million in New Automotive Awards

Updates 2021 Guidance

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), a global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights

Product revenues of $266.0 million increased 95.5% from $136.1 million in the 2020 second quarter. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 87.3% year over year

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.74 as compared with a diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the prior-year period

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (see table herein) was $0.85. The prior-year quarter had an adjusted diluted loss per share of $0.30

Secured automotive new business awards totaling $400 million in the quarter



Phil Eyler, the Company's President and CEO, said “I am proud of the Gentherm team for consistently outperforming light vehicle production in the key markets we serve and securing another $400 million of new awards from auto makers around the world, including our first ever production award for ClimateSenseTM. Despite the headwinds in the global supply chain, we generated the highest level of quarterly cash flow from operations since 2018.”

“While supply disruptions will remain challenging in the near term, the momentum in new awards, winning coveted supplier awards from General Motors and Honda, coupled with a disciplined approach to cost management position us well to continue to deliver over the long term,” continued Eyler.

2021 Second Quarter Financial Review

Product revenues for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $129.9 million, or 95.5%, as compared with the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, product revenues increased 87.3% year over year.

Automotive revenues increased 105.1% year over year, with revenue growth in all product categories. Adjusting for foreign currency translation, organic Automotive revenues increased 96.2% year over year, primarily as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 in the prior-year period, as well as increased volumes from new launches and higher take rates. According to IHS Markit’s mid-July report, actual light vehicle production increased by approximately 36.4% when compared with the second quarter of 2020 in the Company’s key markets of North America, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.

Gentherm Medical revenue declined 6.6% year over year, primarily as a result of the COVID-driven higher Blanketrol® sales in the prior-year period.

See the “Revenues by Product Category” table included below for additional detail.

Gross margin rate increased to 29.8% in the current-year period, as compared with 19.6% in the prior-year period. The improvement over the prior-year period resulted from fixed cost leverage from higher unit volume, labor productivity, and favorable foreign currency translation. These were partially offset by the impact from industry-wide supply chain disruptions, annual customer price reductions, and wage inflation.

Net research and development expenses of $18.2 million in the 2021 second quarter increased $2.9 million, or 18.8% over the prior-year period, primarily due to increased project spending related to new awards and new technology investments, partially offset by higher reimbursements for design and development costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses of $27.2 million in the 2021 second quarter increased $5.3 million, or 24.4%, versus the prior-year period. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by the absence of temporary COVID-19 cost reduction measures that were taken by the Company in the second quarter of 2020.

Restructuring expenses of $2.1 million in the current-year period were primarily due to employee separation costs.

As described more fully in the “Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” table included below, the Company recorded Adjusted EBITDA of $43.7 million in the 2021 second quarter compared with $0.1 million in the prior-year period, an increase of $43.6 million.

Income tax expense in the 2021 second quarter was $5.7 million, as compared with $0.2 million in the prior-year period. The effective tax rate was 18.8% in the 2021 second quarter.

GAAP diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.74 compared with a diluted loss per share of $0.32 for the prior-year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, excluding restructuring expenses, non-cash purchase accounting impact and other impacts (see table herein), was $0.85. Adjusted diluted loss per share in the prior-year period was $0.30.

Guidance

The Company is updating its full-year 2021 guidance that was initially provided in its year-end 2020 earnings release on March 1, 2021:

Product revenues between $1.11 billion and $1.17 billion, based on the current forecast of customer orders and production outlook for the balance of 2021 and current foreign exchange rates

Adjusted EBITDA between 17% and 18% of product revenues

Full-year effective tax rate between 20% and 22%

Capital expenditures between $50 million and $60 million

Conference Call

As previously announced, Gentherm will conduct a conference call today at 8:00 am Eastern Time to review these results. The dial-in number for the call is 1-877-407-4018 (callers in the U.S.) or +1-201-689-8471 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the live call is 13721112.

A live webcast and one-year archived replay of the call can be accessed on the Events page of the Investor section of Gentherm's website at www.gentherm.com.

A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call until 11:59 pm Eastern Time on August 12, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (callers in the U.S.), or +1-412-317-6671 (callers outside the U.S.). The passcode for the replay is 13721112.

Investor Relations Contact

Yijing Brentano

investors@gentherm.com

(248) 308-1702

Media Contact

Melissa Fischer

media@gentherm.com

248.289.9702

About Gentherm

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 11,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Gentherm Incorporated's goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about its prospects for the future and other future events. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specified herein and are based on management's reasonable expectations and beliefs. Such statements are subject to a number of important assumptions, risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from that described in or indicated by the forward-looking statements, including:

the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect adverse impacts on the automobile and medical industries, global supply chain and global economy, which had, and may continue to have, an adverse effect on, among other things, the Company’s results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, liquidity, borrowing availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility, business operations, and stock price;

the loss of any key suppliers, or any material delays in the supply chain of the Company or the OEMs and Tier 1s supplied by the Company, including resulting from a shortage of key components (such as the significant supply disruptions currently faced by the automotive industry, including relating to semiconductors);

the Company’s failure to be in compliance with covenants under its debt agreements, which could result in the amounts outstanding thereunder being accelerated and becoming immediately due and payable;

the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing by accessing the capital markets, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all;

the macroeconomic environment, including its impact on the automotive industry, which is cyclical;

any significant declines or slower growth than anticipated in light vehicle production, and in particular in markets for electric vehicles;

market acceptance of the Company’s existing or new products, and new or improved competing products developed by competitors with greater resources;

shifting customer preferences, including due to the evolving use of automobiles and technology;

the Company’s ability to project future sales volumes, based on which the Company manages its business;

reductions in new business awards, which were limited in 2020, and could be limited in the future, due to COVID-19, global supply chain challenges and related uncertainties;

the Company’s ability to convert new business awards into product revenues;

managing the Company’s growth effectively and to integrate successfully any recent business ventures, acquisitions, and strategic investments and alliances into the Company’s business;

the loss or insolvency of any of the Company’s key customers;

the impact of price downs in the ordinary course, or additional increased pricing pressures from the Company’s customers;

the feasibility of Company’s development of new products on a timely, cost effective basis, or at all;

security breaches and other disruptions to the Company’s IT systems;

work stoppages impacting the Company, its suppliers or customers;

changes in free trade agreements or the implementation of additional tariffs, and the Company’s ability to pass-through tariff costs;

unfavorable changes to currency exchange rates;

the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property in certain jurisdictions;

the Company’s ability to effectively implement ongoing restructuring and other cost-savings measures or realize the full amount of estimated savings; and

compliance with, and increased costs related to, domestic and international regulations.

The foregoing risks should be read in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors”, in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent SEC filings, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. In addition, the business outlook discussed in this release does not include the potential impact of any business combinations, acquisitions, divestitures, strategic investments and other significant transactions that may be completed after the date hereof, each of which may present material risks to the Company’s future business and financial results.

Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Product revenues $ 266,005 $ 136,061 $ 554,540 $ 364,674 Cost of sales 186,792 109,326 387,658 271,872 Gross margin 79,213 26,735 166,882 92,802 Operating expenses: Net research and development expenses 18,227 15,341 35,830 33,101 Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,223 21,889 55,749 47,729 Restructuring expenses 2,091 (598 ) 2,882 3,168 Total operating expenses 47,541 36,632 94,461 83,998 Operating income (loss) 31,672 (9,897 ) 72,421 8,804 Interest expense, net (630 ) (1,361 ) (1,669 ) (2,109 ) Foreign currency (loss) gain (515 ) (1,741 ) 258 (2,679 ) Other income 12 2,882 3 3,146 Earnings (loss) before income tax 30,539 (10,117 ) 71,013 7,162 Income tax expense 5,748 205 13,313 5,611 Net income (loss) $ 24,791 $ (10,322 ) $ 57,700 $ 1,551 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.75 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.75 $ 0.05 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.74 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.72 $ 0.05 Weighted average number of shares – basic 33,100 32,580 33,025 32,635 Weighted average number of shares – diluted 33,544 32,580 33,469 32,869

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

REVENUE BY PRODUCT CATEGORY AND RECONCILIATION OF FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Climate Control Seat $ 98,229 $ 49,879 96.9 % $ 207,402 $ 132,407 56.6 % Seat Heaters 69,864 33,342 109.5 % 146,585 97,874 49.8 % Steering Wheel Heaters 26,697 7,980 234.5 % 55,561 27,215 104.2 % Automotive Cables 22,940 9,833 133.3 % 47,221 31,973 47.7 % Battery Performance Solutions 17,577 6,653 164.2 % 35,337 17,862 97.8 % Electronics 14,652 13,488 8.6 % 29,757 23,864 24.7 % Other Automotive 5,146 3,211 60.3 % 12,612 9,663 30.5 % Subtotal Automotive segment 255,105 124,386 105.1 % 534,475 340,858 56.8 % Medical segment 10,900 11,675 (6.6 )% 20,065 23,816 (15.7 )% Total Company $ 266,005 $ 136,061 — $ 554,540 $ 364,674 — Foreign currency translation impact 11,113 — 21,992 — Total Company, excluding foreign

currency translation impact $ 254,892 $ 136,061 87.3 % $ 532,548 $ 364,674 46.0 %

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 24,791 $ (10,322 ) $ 57,700 $ 1,551 Add back: Depreciation and amortization 9,628 9,847 19,323 20,000 Income tax expense 5,748 205 13,313 5,611 Interest expense 630 1,361 1,669 2,109 Adjustments: Restructuring expense 2,091 (598 ) 2,882 3,168 Unrealized currency (gain) loss (11 ) 1,609 (306 ) 2,374 Gain on sale of patents — (1,978 ) — (1,978 ) Acquisition expenses 844 — 958 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 43,721 $ 124 $ 95,539 $ 32,835 Product revenues $ 266,005 $ 136,061 $ 554,540 $ 364,674 Adjusted EBITDA % 16.4 % 0.1 % 17.2 % 9.0 %

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with GAAP throughout this release, the Company has provided here or elsewhere information regarding adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”), Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings per share (“Adjusted earnings per share” or “Adjusted EPS”), free cash flow, Net Debt and Revenue excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, each a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, deferred financing cost amortization, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by product revenues. The Company defines Adjusted EPS as earnings adjusted by gains and losses not reflective of the Company’s ongoing operations and related tax effects including transaction expenses, debt retirement expenses, impairment of assets held for sale, gain or loss on sale of business, restructuring expense, unrealized currency gain or loss and unrealized revaluation of derivatives. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities less Purchases of property and equipment. The Company defines Net Debt as the principal amount of all Consolidated Funded Indebtedness (as defined in the Credit Agreement) less cash and cash equivalents. The Company defines Revenue excluding the impact of foreign currency translation as revenue, less the estimated effects of foreign currency exchange on revenue by translating actual revenue using the prior period foreign currency exchange rates.

The Company’s reconciliations are included in this release or can be found in the supplemental materials furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s Form 8-K dated July 29, 2021.

In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses Free Cash Flow and Net Debt as supplemental measures of its liquidity and the other non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Management provides such non-GAAP financial measures so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses with the belief that it will assist investors in properly assessing the Company's performance on a period-over-period basis by excluding matters not indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating or liquidity results. In evaluating our non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we may incur revenues, expenses, and cash and non-cash obligations that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There also can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures in the future, and any such modification may be material. Other companies in our industry may define and calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do and those calculations may not be comparable to our metrics. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as a substitute for net income, revenue or other consolidated income statement or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release and other public communications may include estimates of future Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted EPS. Such forward-looking non-GAAP measures may differ significantly from the corresponding GAAP measures, due to depreciation and amortization, tax expense, and/or interest expense, some or all of which management has not quantified for the future periods.

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 24,791 $ (10,322 ) $ 57,700 $ 1,551 Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2,050 2,141 4,100 4,284 Restructuring expenses 2,091 (598 ) 2,882 3,168 Unrealized currency (gain) loss (11 ) 1,609 (306 ) 2,374 Gain on sale of patents — (1,978 ) — (1,978 ) Acquisition expenses 844 — 958 — Tax effect of above (1,311 ) (619 ) (1,991 ) (2,329 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ 28,454 $ (9,767 ) $ 63,343 $ 7,070 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 33,100 32,580 33,025 32,635 Diluted 33,544 32,580 33,469 32,869 Earnings (loss) per share, as reported: Basic $ 0.75 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.75 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.74 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.72 $ 0.05 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.86 $ (0.30 ) $ 1.92 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.85 $ (0.30 ) $ 1.89 $ 0.22

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 186,863 $ 268,345 Accounts receivable, net 198,225 211,672 Inventory: Raw materials 80,208 68,362 Work in process 9,369 8,247 Finished goods 48,669 45,792 Inventory, net 138,246 122,401 Other current assets 35,668 41,188 Total current assets 559,002 643,606 Property and equipment, net 155,439 152,581 Goodwill 66,710 68,024 Other intangible assets, net 41,009 46,421 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,195 30,642 Deferred income tax assets 72,558 73,912 Other non-current assets 12,960 7,653 Total assets $ 933,873 $ 1,022,839 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 115,096 $ 116,043 Current lease liabilities 6,046 6,032 Current maturities of long-term debt 2,500 2,500 Other current liabilities 83,500 81,409 Total current liabilities 207,142 205,984 Long-term debt, less current maturities 45,794 189,934 Non-current lease liabilities 21,275 24,233 Pension benefit obligation 7,644 8,163 Other non-current liabilities 6,808 8,194 Total liabilities $ 288,663 $ 436,508 Shareholders’ equity: Common Stock: No par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized 33,145,066 and 32,921,341 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 132,742 121,073 Paid-in capital 6,162 7,458 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,176 ) (14,982 ) Accumulated earnings 530,482 472,782 Total shareholders’ equity 645,210 586,331 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 933,873 $ 1,022,839

GENTHERM INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)