InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast featuring AmpliTech Group Inc. Director of Communications Shan Sawant

The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features Shan Sawant, Director of Communications for AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), a company engaged in the design, development and manufacture of custom radio frequency (RF) components for the commercial, SATCOM, space and military markets.

Throughout the interview, Sawant discussed AmpliTech’s business model, offering an overview of the company’s proven, decades-long track record of providing vital radio frequency components to an impressive list of clients.

“AmpliTech provides high-quality radio frequency (RF) components that allow for high performance, low noise wireless connections in devices and systems,” Sawant said. “As we know, today, virtually every mobile device requires a wireless signal of some kind, and systems are beginning to need to process more data than ever before. That creates an unprecedented demand for signal bandwidth to move applications and data in a fast and highly reliable way.”

“Think of the proliferating usage of mobile devices, communication systems, autonomous vehicles, entertainment content distribution, IoT devices; the list just goes on and on. To support these trends, a range of services must be built out to carry these signals… AmpliTech builds products that enable these signals to travel further and more reliably,” he continued. “Our technology amplifies the signal while isolating the noise that otherwise could threaten the success of the transmission. We have a broad client list includes General Dynamics, Honeywell, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, L3, Motorola and Raytheon.”

“We offer a full line of products for a range, as well as custom products designed for specific use cases,” Sawant noted. “We also provide a range of consulting services to help our customers develop, design and actually implement their projects.”

Join InvestorBrandNetwork’s Stuart Smith and Shan Sawant, Director of Communications for AmpliTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG), to learn about the company’s expanding focus on the commercial market, its seasoned management team headed by CEO Fawad Maqbool and its recent milestones and goals in the face of enormous growth potential driven by the widespread adoption of 5G technology.

