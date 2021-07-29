Notice of Timbercreek Financial Q2 2021 Results Conference Call

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the “Company”) announced today it will host a conference call to discuss its 2021 second quarter financial results on August 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. EDT. The Company will issue its second quarter financial results before market opens on August 6, 2021.



Q2 2021 CONFERENCE CALL

DATE: Friday, August 6, 2021

TIME: 1:00 p.m. EDT

Please Login from your computer as a Guest:

https://timbercreekfinancial.adobeconnect.com/tfq22021/

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, call the Dial-In Number:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (866) 211-4953

Participant International Dial-In Number: (837) 415-0258

Conference ID: 3859426

The audio webcast and accompanying slide show can be accessed at www.timbercreekfinancial.com/investor-relations/webcasts-presentations

The playback of the conference call will also be available on www.timbercreekfinancial.com following the call.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, www.timbercreekfinancial.com .

For further information, please contact:

Timbercreek Financial

Karynna Ma, VP | Investor Relations

416-923-9967

kma@timbercreek.com