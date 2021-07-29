2Checkout Wins 2021 CODiE Award Best Subscription Billing

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces it has been named the Best Subscription Billing Solution of 2021 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products around the world. 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform has been named a winner or finalist in the CODiEs competition for ten consecutive years, in the eCommerce, subscription billing or payments categories.



Integral to 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform, the subscription billing capabilities enable merchants to sell subscriptions via any model, across multiple channels. From the first order or trial, through to onboarding, upgrading, and renewal, merchants can manage the entire subscription lifecycle and ultimately maximize customer lifetime value.

The solution offers flexible pricing models, both in terms of the pricing plan - flat-rate, usage-based, hybrid, one-time charge etc.-, and billing model. To closely track their subscription business and forecast revenue, merchants have access to out-of-the-box reporting on various KPIs including renewal and churn rate, active customers and subscriptions. In addition, the platform provides a comprehensive suite of award-winning Revenue Recovery Tools that easily help recover up to 20% of recurring revenue.

“From software and SaaS to subscription boxes and streaming, the subscription model has seen an increasing adoption trend, which accelerated further during the COVID-19 pandemic. 2Checkout’s subscription billing and management solution, offered as part of the all-in-one monetization platform, uniquely support merchants curb voluntary and involuntary churn and achieve revenue uplifts as they go to market at a global level,” said Oana Trif, Director of Product, Global eCommerce & Digital Business at Verifone. “We are honored to be recognized as winners in the SIIA CODiE awards, for Best Subscription Billing category.”

“Congratulations to all of the 2021 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The products honored this year hold a particularly special place in the distinguished history of the CODiEs. Many of these winners literally helped business survive, and even thrive, as the global business community transitioned to remote status due to the pandemic. All those honored today demonstrate the resilience of this dynamic industry. Innovation continued even in the face of an unprecedented challenging year.”

Acknowledged as the premier awards program for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.

Forty-three awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA)

SIIA is the only professional organization connecting more than 700 data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing, and health technology companies. Our diverse members manage the global financial markets, develop software that solves today’s challenges through technology, provide critical information that helps inform global businesses large and small, and innovate for better health care and personal wellness outcomes.

About 2Checkout (now Verifone)

2Checkout (now Verifone) is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce. 2Checkout’s digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

In August 2020, leading global payments solution provider Verifone acquired 2Checkout, further solidifying its commitment to providing seamless and frictionless experiences to customers globally through innovative and next-generation hardware and cloud services. 2Checkout will become Verifone, and the unified company will enable omnichannel commerce wherever and whenever clients shop.

