Wilsonart® Honored with Kitchen & Bath Business Readers’ Choice Award

TEMPLE, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces, has been named a winner of Kitchen & Bath Business (KBB) magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Now in its 9th year, the annual awards program celebrates the best kitchen and bath brands across 25 different categories. Based on input from the magazine’s design-savvy subscribers and followers, Wilsonart earned top honors for Kitchen Countertops.



“The readers of Kitchen & Bath Business are discriminating design leaders and industry professionals which makes this honor particularly rewarding,” said Danielle Mikesell, global vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “This recognition reinforces that our products, service and core values continue to resonate among those who value brands that deliver premium quality and performance.”

Building on its 65-year legacy of delivering on-trend designs, best-in-class products and unmatched service, Wilsonart most recently captured the attention of the kitchen and bath industry with the introduction of Wilsonart® Home, a curation of the brand’s most sought-after collections. Featuring designs inspired by the world around us, the collection keeps the whole design space in mind with surfaces versatile enough to be used anywhere – from countertops and cabinets to walls, furnishings and everything in between.

“We continuously strive to create innovative, stylish and durable surfaces that enhance all of life’s moments – beautifully, efficiently and sustainably,” noted Mikesell. “Wilsonart Home extends this tradition with its portfolio of classic and cutting-edge surfaces engineered to elevate residential design by offering endless inspiration and premium performance.”

Offering a virtually endless array of design and application options, the Wilsonart Home collections include:

Wilsonart ® Quartz

Quartz Wilsonart ® Solid Surface

Solid Surface Wilsonart ® THINSCAPE ® Performance Tops

THINSCAPE Performance Tops Wilsonart ® High Pressure Laminate (HPL)

High Pressure Laminate (HPL) Wetwall™ Water-Proof Wall Panel System

Wilsonart ® Traceless™

Traceless™ Wilsonart ® Decorative Metals

Decorative Metals Wilsonart ® Backsplash

Backsplash Wilsonart® Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL)



More than 24,000 votes were cast for this year’s awards with judging criteria focused on product design, availability, price and supplier/manufacturer support. The full list of winners is featured in the July/August issue of Kitchen & Bath Business magazine and posted at kbbonline.com.

For more information about Wilsonart Home, visit wilsonart.com/applications/home.

About Wilsonart

Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service you can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Coordinated TFL & Edgeband, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, and other decorative engineered surface options for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone®, and Wetwall™ brands, the Company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.

