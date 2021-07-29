Nasal Cannula Market size worth $ 9.54 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.12% CAGR: Verified Market Research™

Jersey City, New Jersey, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Nasal Cannula Market ” By Type(Low Flow Nasal Cannula, High Flow Nasal Cannula), By Material(Plastic, Silicone), By End-user(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centre), By Applications(Cardiovascular Surgery, Oxygen Therapy, General Surgery, Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Nasal Cannula Market size was USD 6.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.54 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Nasal Cannula Market Overview

Asthma affects around 334 million individuals, making it the most common chronic disease of childhood, impacting 14% of children worldwide. Asthma is becoming more common among children. Pneumonia kills millions of people each year and is the top cause of death in children under the age of five. Lung cancer is the most lethal cancer, killing 1.6 million people each year. Globally, 4 million individuals die prematurely as a result of chronic respiratory illness. Respiratory disorders account for five of the top thirty leading causes of death. The rising frequency of respiratory malfunctions has raised the demand for nasal cannulas.

Increased flexibility for patients is another important driving factor of the Nasal Cannula Market. Nasal cannulas are used to supply oxygen when a low flow, low or medium concentration is necessary and the patient is stable. They administer oxygen in a variable manner, which means that the amount of oxygen inspired is dependent on the patient's breathing rate and pattern. In an emergency, patients may require a higher concentration of oxygen, and a non-rebreather mask or basic oxygen mask is frequently used. Flow rates of 1-4 liters per minute are employed with nasal cannulas, equal to an oxygen concentration of 24-40%. The benefits of nasal cannulas for patients with chronic stable respiratory difficulties include the ability to eat, drink, and talk while wearing them, as well as a reduction in the danger of carbon dioxide rebreathing. However, Nasal dryness is a common adverse effect of using a nasal cannula because cold, dry oxygen is poured into your nostrils.

Key Developments in Nasal Cannula Market

• In May 2019, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare introduced the Optiflow 3S nasal cannula. The F&P Optiflow 3S nasal cannula line is a new nasal cannula range developed for the administration of Optiflow nasal high flow therapy. The cannula incorporates novel features such as breathable headgear, a new philtrum pillow, and side-swapping, which, when paired with Fisher & Paykel Healthcare's patented Evaqua technology, make it the most comfortable and stable nasal cannula the business has ever created.

The major players in the market are Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Teleflex Incorporated; Flexicare Medical Ltd.; Vapotherm Inc.; ResMed Inc.; Fairmont Medical; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited; Well Lead Medical Co. Ltd.; Salter Labs., Medtronic plc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Nasal Cannula Market On the basis of Type, Material, End-user, Applications, and Geography`.

Nasal Cannula Market, By Type Low Flow Nasal Cannula High Flow Nasal Cannula



Nasal Cannula Market, By Material Plastic Silicone



Nasal Cannula Market, By Application Cardiovascular Surgery Oxygen Therapy General Surgery Cosmetic/Plastic Surgery Orthopedic Surgery Others



Nasal Cannula Market, By End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centre Others



Nasal Cannula Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



