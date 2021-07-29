TopLine Credit Union Foundation Hosts 5th Lawn Bowling Fundraiser Raising Over $50,000

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union, raised over $50,000 towards a scholarship fund that will help students with the costs of higher education at a recent lawn bowling benefit event.



The fifth TopLine Credit Union Foundation charitable event took place at Brookview Golf Course and Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley, Minnesota on Thursday, July 15, a beautiful warm and sunny day, with nearly 130 attendees and 50 sponsoring organizations from across the nation coming together to enjoy lawn bowling, networking, a live auction, silent auction and raffle, all to benefit a great cause — financial grants for education. Check out the video to see all the fun!

Due to the COVID pandemic the Foundation was unable to host an event last year, so the goal was to replenish coffers to continue to fund academic scholarships and support community giving initiatives. And this happened! It turned out to be a record-breaking year with attendance, sponsorships and donations, raising $50,000, over double of all previous years.

Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2015, the foundation has awarded over $71,500 to recipients pursuing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. The foundation also supports local and global financial education, and in July of 2021 awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to Africa Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria.

“It was awesome to see so many generous individuals and companies come out to support our fundraising event, with proceeds being awarded in scholarships to help students with the costs of post-secondary education,” said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. “So much as changed over the past year, yet the commitment to helping one another is stronger than ever. There was so much energy and enthusiasm on event day embracing the true credit union spirit of “people helping people” and we look forward to future fundraising events that will allow us to increase our philanthropic efforts over the coming years.”

TopLine Credit Union Foundation was established in 2015 to support our cooperative spirit to connect, care and contribute in the communities we serve with the mission of “working within the community to build a better tomorrow.” Donations are accepted year round, by contacting Foundation@TopLinecu.com, 763-391-9494 or online at www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $615 million and serves nearly 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

