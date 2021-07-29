Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2021 Results

FAIRFIELD, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of $18.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $16.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were favorably impacted by a provision for credit loss reversal of $4.9 million, reflecting the impact of an improved economic forecast and credit risk outlook.



For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $63.2 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $45.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, including items associated with the Company’s acquisition of MSB Financial Corp. (“MSB”), net income for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021 would have been $66.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “This fiscal year, while challenging in many respects, represented a significant step forward in our evolution as a full-service community bank. The incremental reallocation of our balance sheet, with a particular focus on high-value commercial loan and deposit relationships, has led to noteworthy improvements in net interest margin, net income and earnings per share. Along with our improved performance has come a cultural evolution for the Company, with an enhanced focus, both strategically and financially, on technological excellence and the client experience. While these elements are crucial to our future prosperity, we must stay true to our core beliefs that our people, performance and relationships are the bedrock of our success. To us, this means never straying from our roots in the communities that we serve and retaining the local decision making authority which has defined us for over 130 years.”

Fiscal Year End 2021 Highlights

Net income increased 40.6%, to $63.2 million, while earnings per share increased 39.5%, to $0.77 per diluted share.

Net interest margin increased 30 basis points to 2.75%, while net interest income increased 23.5% to $184.5 million.

Completed acquisition of MSB on July 10, 2020 adding total assets of $581.9 million, net loans of $530.2 million and total deposits of $460.2 million.

Core non-maturity deposits, excluding acquired balances, grew $712.5 million, or 27.5%, including organic growth of 29.4% in non-interest-bearing deposits.

Gain on sale of loans increased $2.4 million, or 75.0%, largely driven by increased mortgage banking activity.



Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at June 30, 2021, were $7.28 billion, a decrease of $74.3 million, or 1.0%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $525.6 million, or 7.8%, from June 30, 2020.

Deposits totaled $5.49 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $110.9 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2021 and $1.1 billion, or 23.8%, from June 30, 2020. For those same comparative periods core non-maturity deposits increased by $33.1 million and $1.02 billion, respectively.

Loans receivable totaled $4.85 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $53.2 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2021 and $353.0 million, or 7.8%, from June 30, 2020.

Investment securities totaled $1.72 billion at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $91.1 million, or 5.0%, from March 31, 2021 and an increase of $296.7 million, or 20.9%, from June 30, 2020.

Borrowings totaled $685.9 million at June 30, 2021, a decrease of $179.9 million, or 20.8% from March 31, 2021 and $487.3 million, or 41.5% from June 30, 2020.



Operating Results

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) improved to 1.01% and 0.86%, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, ROAA would have been 1.04% and 0.91% for the same comparative periods.

Return on average equity improved to 7.01% and 5.79% for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively, while return on average tangible equity improved to 8.81% and 7.22% for the same comparative periods. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, return on average tangible equity would have been 9.04% and 7.61% for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin increased four basis points to 2.87% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 30 basis points to 2.75% for the year ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest margin was largely the result of a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities and an increase in the average balance of non-interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Net interest income increased by $532,000 to $48.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $47.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Included in net interest income, for the quarters ended June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, was purchase accounting accretion of $3.1 million and $4.8 million, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased by $35.2 million, or 23.5%, to $184.5 million from $149.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Non-Interest Income

Fees and service charges totaled $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, unchanged from the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the year ended June 30, 2021 fees and service charges decreased by $1.0 million to $5.6 million, largely attributable to a decrease of $836,000 in loan pre-payment penalty income to $3.8 million.

Gain on sale and call of securities totaled $313,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $18,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. For the year ended June 30, 2021, gain on sale and call of securities totaled $767,000 compared to $2.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2020.

Gain on sale of loans decreased by $580,000 to $363,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 from $943,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease was largely attributable to the strategic decision to retain a comparatively greater percentage of originated loans within the portfolio. For the year ended June 30, 2021, gain on sale of loans totaled $5.6 million compared to $3.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. This growth largely reflected increases in both the volume and net price of residential mortgage loans originated and sold during the period and, to a lesser extent, $352,000 of gains on sale of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.

For the year ended June 30, 2021, a non-recurring bargain purchase gain of $3.1 million was recognized in conjunction with the acquisition of MSB.

Included in other income for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 were non-recurring gains of $205,000 and $1.0 million, respectively, attributable to the sale of properties which previously served as a Kearny Bank retail branch locations and were sold in connection with branch consolidation activities.



Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased by $2.2 million to $32.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $29.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The increase was largely attributable to asset impairment charges of $2.0 million as described in further detail below.

Non-interest expense increased by $18.3 million to $125.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2021 compared to $107.6 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. This increase was largely attributable to increases in personnel, technology and occupancy expense associated, in part, with the MSB acquisition, along with increases in merger-related expense, FDIC insurance expense and other expense.

Included in other expense for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 were asset impairment charges totaling $2.0 million and $2.7 million, respectively. These charges, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, primarily reflected net losses of $1.2 million and $1.9 million, respectively, arising from the transfer of various branch and administrative facilities to held-for-sale status. An additional impairment of $800,000 was recognized during the quarter ended June, 30, 2021 attributable to the partial write-down of the value of the Company’s equity investment in a start-up financial technology company whose remaining book value totaled $200,000 as of that date.

Also included in other expense, for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, were provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures, as required under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) standard, of $443,000 and $1.2 million, respectively. No such expense was recorded in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 60.86% and 1.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 60.16% and 1.72%, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, the efficiency and non-interest expense ratios for the year ended June 30, 2021 would have been 58.22% and 1.62%, respectively.



Income Taxes

Income tax expense totaled $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 27.6% and 25.9%, respectively. For the year ended June 30, 2021, income tax expense was $21.3 million compared to $12.3 million for the year ended June 30, 2020 resulting in effective tax rates of 25.2% and 21.5%, respectively.



Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing loans totaled $79.8 million, or 1.64% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, compared to $71.4 million, or 1.49% of total loans, at March 31, 2021 and $36.7 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had active COVID-19 payment deferrals on 10 loans totaling $5.6 million, representing 0.12% of total loans.

Net charge offs totaled $656,000, or 0.05% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to $750,000, or 0.06% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Net charge offs for the quarter were largely attributable to the partial charge-off of one wholesale commercial business loan totaling $592,000. For the year ended June 30, 2021, net charge offs totaled $1.6 million, or 0.03% of average loans, compared to $144,000, or 0.00% of average loans, for the year ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, the Company recorded provision for credit loss reversals of $4.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses of $1.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and $4.2 million for the year ended June 30, 2020. The provision reversals for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 primarily reflected an improved economic forecast and credit risk outlook resulting in a release of reserves within multiple loan segments. By comparison, the provision for the year ended June 30, 2020 was largely attributable to increases in qualitative factors associated with the economic impact of COVID-19.

The Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) totaled $58.2 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $63.8 million, or 1.32% of total loans at March 31, 2021 and an increase from $37.3 million, or 0.82% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. As previously disclosed, on July 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASU 2016-13, also known as the CECL standard. At adoption, the Company increased its ACL by $19.6 million and $536,000, respectively, for loans and off-balance sheet credit exposures and recognized a cumulative effect adjustment that reduced stockholders’ equity by $14.2 million, net of tax.

On July 10, 2020 the Company completed its acquisition of MSB, which resulted in an increase to the ACL of $9.0 million. Of this increase, $3.9 million was attributable to PCD loans and was recorded as an adjustment to their amortized cost basis. The remaining $5.1 million increase was attributable to non-PCD loans and was recorded via a provision for credit losses.

Capital

During the quarter and year ended June 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 3,031,820 and 10,567,073 shares of common stock at a cost of $38.5 million and $119.0 million, or $12.68 and $11.26 per share, respectively.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per common share. For the year ended June 30, 2021, cash dividends paid totaled $0.35 per share, an increase of 20.7% from the year ended June 30, 2020.

Book value per share totaled $13.21 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.23 from March 31, 2021 and $0.25 from June 30, 2020, while tangible book value per share totaled $10.49 at June 30, 2021, an increase of $0.13 from March 31, 2021 and $0.10 from June 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company’s ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets equaled 11.72% and the regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank, were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855 $ 108,991 $ (41,136 ) -37.7 % Securities available for sale 1,676,864 1,778,970 (102,106 ) -5.7 % Securities held to maturity 38,138 27,168 10,970 40.4 % Loans held-for-sale 16,492 5,172 11,320 218.9 % Loans receivable 4,851,394 4,798,239 53,155 1.1 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (58,165 ) (63,762 ) 5,597 -8.8 % Net loans receivable 4,793,229 4,734,477 58,752 1.2 % Premises and equipment 56,338 60,360 (4,022 ) -6.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,615 45,578 (8,963 ) -19.7 % Accrued interest receivable 19,362 20,562 (1,200 ) -5.8 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,705 3,888 (183 ) -4.7 % Bank owned life insurance 283,310 281,765 1,545 0.5 % Deferred income taxes, net 29,323 32,230 (2,907 ) -9.0 % Other real estate owned 178 178 - 0.0 % Other assets 51,431 47,760 3,671 7.7 % Total assets $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ (74,259 ) -1.0 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 47,972 8.8 % Interest-bearing 4,891,588 4,828,706 62,882 1.3 % Total deposits 5,485,306 5,374,452 110,854 2.1 % Borrowings 685,876 865,763 (179,887 ) -20.8 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 15,752 15,300 452 3.0 % Other liabilities 53,857 38,667 15,190 39.3 % Total liabilities 6,240,791 6,294,182 (53,391 ) -0.8 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 790 820 (30 ) -3.7 % Paid-in capital 654,396 691,280 (36,884 ) -5.3 % Retained earnings 408,367 397,594 10,773 2.7 % Unearned ESOP shares (26,753 ) (27,239 ) 486 -1.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,144 1,357 4,787 352.8 % Total stockholders' equity 1,042,944 1,063,812 (20,868 ) -2.0 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ (74,259 ) -1.0 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.32 % 14.46 % -0.14 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.72 % 11.89 % -0.17 % Share data Outstanding shares 78,965 81,943 (2,978 ) -3.6 % Book value per share $ 13.21 $ 12.98 $ 0.23 1.7 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.49 $ 10.36 $ 0.13 1.2 %

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Summary Income Statement For the three months ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 47,562 $ 49,307 $ (1,745 ) -3.5 % Taxable investment securities 8,304 7,891 413 5.2 % Tax-exempt investment securities 355 410 (55 ) -13.4 % Other interest-earning assets 549 705 (156 ) -22.1 % Total Interest Income 56,770 58,313 (1,543 ) -2.6 % Interest expense Deposits 5,156 6,670 (1,514 ) -22.7 % Borrowings 3,451 4,012 (561 ) -14.0 % Total interest expense 8,607 10,682 (2,075 ) -19.4 % Net interest income 48,163 47,631 532 1.1 % (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (4,941 ) 1,126 (6,067 ) -538.8 % Net interest income after (reversal of) provision

for credit losses 53,104 46,505 6,599 14.2 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,325 1,325 - 0.0 % Gain on sale and call of securities 313 18 295 1638.9 % Gain on sale of loans 363 943 (580 ) -61.5 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,545 1,530 15 1.0 % Electronic banking fees and charges 452 456 (4 ) -0.9 % Other income 400 1,194 (794 ) -66.5 % Total non-interest income 4,398 5,466 (1,068 ) -19.5 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,777 16,965 812 4.8 % Net occupancy expense of premises 2,998 3,433 (435 ) -12.7 % Equipment and systems 3,575 3,823 (248 ) -6.5 % Advertising and marketing 581 567 14 2.5 % Federal deposit insurance premium 490 488 2 0.4 % Directors' compensation 749 748 1 0.1 % Other expense 5,816 3,792 2,024 53.4 % Total non-interest expense 31,986 29,816 2,170 7.3 % Income before income taxes 25,516 22,155 3,361 15.2 % Income taxes 7,033 5,732 1,301 22.7 % Net income $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 2,060 12.5 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.04 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.01 Cash dividends declared $ 7,710 $ 7,205 $ 505 Dividend payout ratio 41.7 % 43.9 % -2.2 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 77,658 80,673 (3,015 ) Diluted 77,680 80,690 (3,010 )





For the three months ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,817,980 $ 4,816,592 $ 1,388 0.0 % Taxable investment securities 1,720,838 1,674,223 46,615 2.8 % Tax-exempt investment securities 63,047 73,573 (10,526 ) -14.3 % Other interest-earning assets 117,212 169,291 (52,079 ) -30.8 % Total interest-earning assets 6,719,077 6,733,679 (14,602 ) -0.2 % Non-interest-earning assets 609,762 617,440 (7,678 ) -1.2 % Total assets $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ (22,280 ) -0.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,930,193 $ 1,831,617 $ 98,576 5.4 % Savings 1,118,402 1,084,981 33,421 3.1 % Certificates of deposit 1,934,650 1,904,234 30,416 1.6 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,983,245 4,820,832 162,413 3.4 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,802 865,690 (199,888 ) -23.1 % Other borrowings 6,670 - 6,670 0.0 % Total borrowings 672,472 865,690 (193,218 ) -22.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,655,717 5,686,522 (30,805 ) -0.5 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 566,632 525,018 41,614 7.9 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 52,292 57,018 (4,726 ) -8.3 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 618,924 582,036 36,888 6.3 % Total liabilities 6,274,641 6,268,558 6,083 0.1 % Stockholders' equity 1,054,198 1,082,561 (28,363 ) -2.6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ (22,280 ) -0.3 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 118.80 % 118.41 % 0.39 % 0.3 %





For the three months ended June 30, March 31, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2021 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.95 % 4.09 % -0.14 % Taxable investment securities 1.93 % 1.89 % 0.04 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.25 % 2.23 % 0.02 % Other interest-earning assets 1.87 % 1.67 % 0.20 % Total interest-earning assets 3.38 % 3.46 % -0.08 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.27 % 0.34 % -0.07 % Savings 0.15 % 0.21 % -0.06 % Certificates of deposit 0.71 % 0.96 % -0.25 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.41 % 0.55 % -0.14 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.07 % 1.85 % 0.22 % Other borrowings 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.07 % Total borrowings 2.05 % 1.85 % 0.20 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.61 % 0.75 % -0.14 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.77 % 2.71 % 0.06 % Net interest margin (3) 2.87 % 2.83 % 0.04 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.24 % 0.30 % -0.06 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.75 % 1.62 % 0.13 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.86 % 56.15 % 4.71 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.12 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.01 % 6.07 % 0.94 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 8.81 % 7.57 % 1.24 %

____________________



(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Year-to-Year Comparative Financial Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct. Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855 $ 180,967 $ (113,112 ) -62.5 % Securities available for sale 1,676,864 1,385,703 291,161 21.0 % Securities held to maturity 38,138 32,556 5,582 17.1 % Loans held-for-sale 16,492 20,789 (4,297 ) -20.7 % Loans receivable, including yield adjustments 4,851,394 4,498,397 352,997 7.8 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (58,165 ) (37,327 ) (20,838 ) 55.8 % Net loans receivable 4,793,229 4,461,070 332,159 7.4 % Premises and equipment 56,338 57,389 (1,051 ) -1.8 % Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock 36,615 58,654 (22,039 ) -37.6 % Accrued interest receivable 19,362 17,373 1,989 11.4 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,705 3,995 (290 ) -7.3 % Bank owned life insurance 283,310 262,380 20,930 8.0 % Deferred income tax assets, net 29,323 25,480 3,843 15.1 % Other real estate owned 178 178 - 0.0 % Other assets 51,431 40,746 10,685 26.2 % Total assets $ 7,283,735 $ 6,758,175 $ 525,560 7.8 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 593,718 $ 419,138 $ 174,580 41.7 % Interest-bearing 4,891,588 4,011,144 880,444 21.9 % Total deposits 5,485,306 4,430,282 1,055,024 23.8 % Borrowings 685,876 1,173,165 (487,289 ) -41.5 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 15,752 16,569 (817 ) -4.9 % Other liabilities 53,857 53,982 (125 ) -0.2 % Total liabilities 6,240,791 5,673,998 566,793 10.0 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 790 837 (47 ) -5.6 % Paid-in capital 654,396 722,871 (68,475 ) -9.5 % Retained earnings 408,367 387,911 20,456 5.3 % Unearned ESOP shares (26,753 ) (28,699 ) 1,946 -6.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,144 1,257 4,887 388.8 % Total stockholders' equity 1,042,944 1,084,177 (41,233 ) -3.8 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,283,735 $ 6,758,175 $ 525,560 7.8 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.32 % 16.04 % -1.72 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.72 % 13.29 % -1.57 % Share data Outstanding shares 78,965 83,663 (4,698 ) -5.6 % Book value per share $ 13.21 $ 12.96 $ 0.25 1.9 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.49 $ 10.39 $ 0.10 1.0 %





Summary Income Statement For the year ended Variance (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Variance or Change Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct. Interest income Loans $ 198,515 $ 187,003 $ 11,512 6.2 % Taxable investment securities 31,238 39,321 (8,083 ) -20.6 % Tax-exempt investment securities 1,652 2,393 (741 ) -31.0 % Other interest-earning assets 2,955 4,491 (1,536 ) -34.2 % Total Interest Income 234,360 233,208 1,152 0.5 % Interest expense Deposits 31,535 58,852 (27,317 ) -46.4 % Borrowings 18,316 25,002 (6,686 ) -26.7 % Total interest expense 49,851 83,854 (34,003 ) -40.6 % Net interest income 184,509 149,354 35,155 23.5 % (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1,121 ) 4,197 (5,318 ) -126.7 % Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 185,630 145,157 40,473 27.9 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges 5,622 6,647 (1,025 ) -15.4 % Gain on sale and call of securities 767 2,250 (1,483 ) -65.9 % Gain on sale of loans 5,574 3,186 2,388 75.0 % Loss on sale of real estate owned - (28 ) 28 -100.0 % Income from bank owned life insurance 6,267 6,225 42 0.7 % Electronic banking fees and charges 1,717 1,245 472 37.9 % Bargain purchase gain 3,053 - 3,053 0.0 % Other income 1,751 194 1,557 802.6 % Total non-interest income 24,751 19,719 5,032 25.5 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 68,800 62,015 6,785 10.9 % Net occupancy expense of premises 12,673 11,424 1,249 10.9 % Equipment and systems 14,870 11,755 3,115 26.5 % Advertising and marketing 2,161 2,788 (627 ) -22.5 % Federal deposit insurance premium 1,940 286 1,654 578.3 % Directors' compensation 2,993 3,079 (86 ) -2.8 % Merger-related expenses 4,349 951 3,398 357.3 % Debt extinguishment expenses 796 2,156 (1,360 ) -63.1 % Other expense 17,303 13,170 4,133 31.4 % Total non-interest expense 125,885 107,624 18,261 17.0 % Income before income taxes 84,496 57,252 27,244 47.6 % Income taxes 21,263 12,287 8,976 73.1 % Net income $ 63,233 $ 44,965 $ 18,268 40.6 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.77 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.77 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 0.06 Cash dividends declared $ 28,538 $ 23,733 $ 4,805 Dividend payout ratio 45.1 % 52.8 % -7.7 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 82,387 82,409 (22 ) Diluted 82,391 82,430 (39 )





For the year ended Variance Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, June 30, Variance or Change (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,866,436 $ 4,568,816 $ 297,620 6.5 % Taxable investment securities 1,571,452 1,291,516 279,936 21.7 % Tax-exempt investment securities 74,604 111,477 (36,873 ) -33.1 % Other interest-earning assets 200,435 122,278 78,157 63.9 % Total interest-earning assets 6,712,927 6,094,087 618,840 10.2 % Non-interest-earning assets 620,934 595,158 25,776 4.3 % Total assets $ 7,333,861 $ 6,689,245 $ 644,616 9.6 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,726,190 $ 1,041,188 $ 685,002 65.8 % Savings 1,066,794 831,832 234,962 28.2 % Certificates of deposit 1,931,887 2,032,046 (100,159 ) -4.9 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,724,871 3,905,066 819,805 21.0 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 931,148 1,236,139 (304,991 ) -24.7 % Other borrowings 2,563 56,957 (54,394 ) -95.5 % Total borrowings 933,711 1,293,096 (359,385 ) -27.8 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,658,582 5,198,162 460,420 8.9 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 518,149 334,522 183,627 54.9 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,737 60,236 5,501 9.1 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 583,886 394,758 189,128 47.9 % Total liabilities 6,242,468 5,592,920 649,548 11.6 % Stockholders' equity 1,091,393 1,096,325 (4,932 ) -0.4 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,333,861 $ 6,689,245 $ 644,616 9.6 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.63 % 117.24 % 1.39 % 1.2 %





For the year ended June 30, June 30, Variance Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2020 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 4.08 % 4.09 % -0.01 % Taxable investment securities 1.99 % 3.04 % -1.05 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.21 % 2.15 % 0.06 % Other interest-earning assets 1.47 % 3.67 % -2.20 % Total interest-earning assets 3.49 % 3.83 % -0.34 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.41 % 1.10 % -0.69 % Savings 0.31 % 0.81 % -0.50 % Certificates of deposit 1.10 % 2.00 % -0.90 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.67 % 1.51 % -0.84 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 1.97 % 1.99 % -0.02 % Other borrowings 0.06 % 0.74 % -0.68 % Total borrowings 1.96 % 1.93 % 0.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.88 % 1.61 % -0.73 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.61 % 2.22 % 0.39 % Net interest margin (3) 2.75 % 2.45 % 0.30 % Non-interest income to average assets 0.34 % 0.29 % 0.05 % Non-interest expense to average assets 1.72 % 1.61 % 0.11 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.16 % 63.66 % -3.50 % Return on average assets 0.86 % 0.67 % 0.19 % Return on average equity 5.79 % 4.10 % 1.69 % Return on average tangible equity (5) 7.22 % 5.10 % 2.12 %





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Summary Balance Sheet At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855 $ 108,991 $ 129,694 $ 145,818 $ 180,967 Securities available for sale 1,676,864 1,778,970 1,695,893 1,508,542 1,385,703 Securities held to maturity 38,138 27,168 29,549 31,576 32,556 Loans held-for-sale 16,492 5,172 12,601 20,170 20,789 Loans receivable 4,851,394 4,798,239 4,828,634 4,954,750 4,498,397 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (58,165 ) (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (64,860 ) (37,327 ) Net loans receivable 4,793,229 4,734,477 4,765,248 4,889,890 4,461,070 Premises and equipment 56,338 60,360 61,181 61,808 57,389 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,615 45,578 45,578 55,118 58,654 Accrued interest receivable 19,362 20,562 19,826 20,368 17,373 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,705 3,888 4,151 4,420 3,995 Bank owned life insurance 283,310 281,765 280,235 278,639 262,380 Deferred income taxes, net 29,323 32,230 30,846 33,319 25,480 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 178 178 Other assets 51,431 47,760 49,278 49,468 40,746 Total assets $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 7,310,209 $ 6,758,175 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 $ 419,138 Interest-bearing 4,891,588 4,828,706 4,793,785 4,552,202 4,011,144 Total deposits 5,485,306 5,374,452 5,312,613 5,039,912 4,430,282 Borrowings 685,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,173,165 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 15,752 15,300 16,100 17,008 16,569 Other liabilities 53,857 38,667 48,448 51,689 53,982 Total liabilities 6,240,791 6,294,182 6,242,812 6,186,149 5,673,998 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 790 820 849 895 837 Paid-in capital 654,396 691,280 724,389 769,269 722,871 Retained earnings 408,367 397,594 388,376 378,134 387,911 Unearned ESOP shares (26,753 ) (27,239 ) (27,726 ) (28,212 ) (28,699 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 6,144 1,357 6,453 3,974 1,257 Total stockholders' equity 1,042,944 1,063,812 1,092,341 1,124,060 1,084,177 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 7,310,209 $ 6,758,175 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.32 % 14.46 % 14.89 % 15.38 % 16.04 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.72 % 11.89 % 12.32 % 12.81 % 13.29 % Share data Outstanding shares 78,965 81,943 84,938 89,510 83,663 Book value per share $ 13.21 $ 12.98 $ 12.86 $ 12.56 $ 12.96 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.49 $ 10.36 $ 10.33 $ 10.15 $ 10.39

____________________

(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from depository institutions $ 21,463 $ 20,502 $ 23,968 $ 18,628 $ 20,391 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 46,392 88,489 105,726 127,190 160,576 Total cash and cash equivalents $ 67,855 $ 108,991 $ 129,694 $ 145,818 $ 180,967 Securities available for sale Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 34,603 $ 43,060 $ 47,763 $ 50,877 $ 54,054 Asset-backed securities 242,989 250,741 255,407 258,801 172,447 Collateralized loan obligations 189,880 169,776 196,685 196,398 193,788 Corporate bonds 158,351 173,462 167,168 122,276 143,639 Trust preferred securities - 2,881 2,866 2,773 2,627 Debt securities 625,823 639,920 669,889 631,125 566,555 Mortgage-backed securities: Collateralized mortgage obligations 13,739 16,800 20,510 25,770 30,903 Residential pass-through securities 744,491 806,655 705,991 625,715 561,954 Commercial pass-through securities 292,811 315,595 299,503 225,932 226,291 Mortgage-backed securities 1,051,041 1,139,050 1,026,004 877,417 819,148 Total securities available for sale $ 1,676,864 $ 1,778,970 $ 1,695,893 $ 1,508,542 $ 1,385,703 Securities held to maturity Debt securities: Municipal and state obligations $ 25,824 $ 27,168 $ 29,549 $ 31,576 $ 32,556 Debt securities: 25,824 27,168 29,549 31,576 32,556 Mortgage-backed securities: Commercial pass-through securities 12,314 - - - - Mortgage-backed securities 12,314 - - - - Total securities held to maturity $ 38,138 $ 27,168 $ 29,549 $ 31,576 $ 32,556 Total securities $ 1,715,002 $ 1,806,138 $ 1,725,442 $ 1,540,118 $ 1,418,259





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family $ 2,039,260 $ 2,055,396 $ 2,076,483 $ 2,110,300 $ 2,059,568 Nonresidential 1,079,444 1,110,765 1,123,695 1,124,330 960,853 Commercial business 168,951 183,181 202,010 255,888 138,788 Construction 93,804 95,533 90,398 79,178 20,961 Total commercial loans 3,381,459 3,444,875 3,492,586 3,569,696 3,180,170 One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 1,447,721 1,323,485 1,305,351 1,353,197 1,273,022 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 47,871 59,721 65,298 71,540 82,920 Other consumer loans 3,259 3,445 4,123 4,136 3,991 Total consumer loans 51,130 63,166 69,421 75,676 86,911 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,880,310 4,831,526 4,867,358 4,998,569 4,540,103 Unaccreted yield adjustments (28,916 ) (33,287 ) (38,724 ) (43,819 ) (41,706 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 4,851,394 4,798,239 4,828,634 4,954,750 4,498,397 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (58,165 ) (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (64,860 ) (37,327 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,793,229 $ 4,734,477 $ 4,765,248 $ 4,889,890 $ 4,461,070 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family 41.8 % 42.5 % 42.7 % 42.2 % 45.3 % Nonresidential 22.1 % 23.0 % 23.1 % 22.5 % 21.2 % Commercial business 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.2 % 5.1 % 3.1 % Construction 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.8 % 1.6 % 0.4 % Total commercial loans 69.3 % 71.3 % 71.8 % 71.4 % 70.0 % One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 29.7 % 27.4 % 26.8 % 27.1 % 28.1 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 0.9 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.8 % Other consumer loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.5 % 1.9 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ 2 $ - $ 238 $ 5 Nonaccrual loans 79,767 71,416 71,472 44,837 36,691 Total nonperforming loans 79,767 71,418 71,472 45,075 36,696 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 79,945 $ 71,596 $ 71,650 $ 45,253 $ 36,874 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.64 % 1.49 % 1.48 % 0.91 % 0.82 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 1.10 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.62 % 0.55 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 1.19 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.30 % 0.82 % ACL to nonperforming loans 72.92 % 89.28 % 88.69 % 143.89 % 101.72 % Net charge offs $ 656 $ 750 $ 109 $ 67 $ 38 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.00 %





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 $ 419,138 Interest-bearing demand 1,902,478 1,923,184 1,752,699 1,561,135 1,264,151 Savings 1,111,364 1,105,481 1,075,122 1,025,245 906,597 Certificates of deposit 1,877,746 1,800,041 1,965,964 1,965,822 1,840,396 Interest-bearing deposits 4,891,588 4,828,706 4,793,785 4,552,202 4,011,144 Total deposits 5,485,306 5,374,452 5,312,613 5,039,912 4,430,282 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,167,429 Overnight borrowings 20,000 - - - - Depositor sweep accounts - - - - 5,736 Total borrowings 685,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,173,165 Total funding $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 $ 6,117,452 $ 5,603,447 Loans as a % of deposits 87.7 % 88.2 % 89.9 % 97.4 % 101.2 % Deposits as a % of total funding 88.9 % 86.1 % 86.0 % 82.4 % 79.1 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 11.1 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 17.6 % 20.9 % Funding by source: Retail funding: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 $ 419,138 Interest-bearing demand 1,902,478 1,923,184 1,752,699 1,561,135 1,264,151 Savings 1,111,364 1,105,481 1,075,122 1,025,245 906,597 Certificates of deposit 1,398,808 1,508,494 1,658,277 1,775,189 1,773,257 Total retail deposits 5,006,368 5,082,905 5,004,926 4,849,279 4,363,143 Depositor sweep accounts - - - - 5,736 Total retail funding 5,006,368 5,082,905 5,004,926 4,849,279 4,368,879 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 20,322 $ 32,952 $ 43,112 $ 57,251 $ 35,760 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 458,616 258,595 264,575 133,382 31,379 Total wholesale deposits 478,938 291,547 307,687 190,633 67,139 FHLB advances 665,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 1,167,429 Overnight borrowings 20,000 - - - - Total wholesale funding 1,164,814 1,157,310 1,173,338 1,268,173 1,234,568 Total funding $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 $ 6,117,452 $ 5,603,447 Retail funding as a % of total funding 81.1 % 81.5 % 81.0 % 79.3 % 78.0 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 18.9 % 18.5 % 19.0 % 20.7 % 22.0 %





Summary Income Statement For the three months ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Interest income Loans $ 47,562 $ 49,307 $ 49,466 $ 52,180 $ 46,192 Taxable investment securities 8,304 7,891 7,707 7,336 9,769 Tax-exempt investment securities 355 410 433 454 487 Other interest-earning assets 549 705 787 914 903 Total interest income 56,770 58,313 58,393 60,884 57,351 Interest expense Deposits 5,156 6,670 8,647 11,062 12,439 Borrowings 3,451 4,012 5,193 5,660 4,462 Total interest expense 8,607 10,682 13,840 16,722 16,901 Net interest income 48,163 47,631 44,553 44,162 40,450 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (4,941 ) 1,126 (1,365 ) 4,059 174 Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 53,104 46,505 45,918 40,103 40,276 Non-interest income Fees and service charges 1,325 1,325 1,896 1,076 1,696 Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 313 18 813 (377 ) 19 Gain on sale of loans 363 943 2,378 1,890 1,348 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,545 1,530 1,596 1,596 1,537 Electronic banking fees and charges 452 456 404 405 325 Bargain purchase gain - - - 3,053 - Other income 400 1,194 67 90 77 Total non-interest income 4,398 5,466 7,154 7,733 5,002 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 17,777 16,965 17,081 16,977 15,527 Net occupancy expense of premises 2,998 3,433 3,120 3,122 2,688 Equipment and systems 3,575 3,823 3,902 3,570 2,948 Advertising and marketing 581 567 513 500 751 Federal deposit insurance premium 490 488 490 472 286 Directors' compensation 749 748 748 748 769 Merger-related expenses - - - 4,349 447 Debt extinguishment expenses - - 796 - - Other expense 5,816 3,792 3,860 3,835 3,475 Total non-interest expense 31,986 29,816 30,510 33,573 26,891 Income before income taxes 25,516 22,155 22,562 14,263 18,387 Income taxes 7,033 5,732 5,614 2,884 4,698 Net income $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 $ 13,689 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Cash dividends declared $ 7,710 $ 7,205 $ 6,706 $ 6,917 $ 6,449 Dividend payout ratio 41.7 % 43.9 % 39.6 % 60.8 % 47.1 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 77,658 80,673 85,120 86,008 80,678 Diluted 77,680 80,690 85,123 86,009 80,680





For the three months ended Average Balance Sheet Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,817,980 $ 4,816,592 $ 4,871,268 $ 4,958,293 $ 4,567,229 Taxable investment securities 1,720,838 1,674,223 1,544,095 1,350,511 1,369,014 Tax-exempt investment securities 63,047 73,573 79,044 82,603 89,263 Other interest-earning assets 117,212 169,291 266,114 247,543 141,964 Total interest-earning assets 6,719,077 6,733,679 6,760,521 6,638,950 6,167,470 Non-interest-earning assets 609,762 617,440 632,084 624,252 605,876 Total assets $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 $ 6,773,346 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,930,193 $ 1,831,617 $ 1,683,222 $ 1,464,238 $ 1,189,044 Savings 1,118,402 1,084,981 1,058,675 1,006,075 876,580 Certificates of deposit 1,934,650 1,904,234 1,899,406 1,988,689 1,879,039 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,983,245 4,820,832 4,641,303 4,459,002 3,944,663 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,802 865,690 1,057,958 1,130,836 1,202,522 Other borrowings 6,670 - - 3,568 96,770 Total borrowings 672,472 865,690 1,057,958 1,134,404 1,299,292 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,655,717 5,686,522 5,699,261 5,593,406 5,243,955 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 566,632 525,018 502,479 479,141 380,067 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 52,292 57,018 73,683 79,620 72,007 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 618,924 582,036 576,162 558,761 452,074 Total liabilities 6,274,641 6,268,558 6,275,423 6,152,167 5,696,029 Stockholders' equity 1,054,198 1,082,561 1,117,182 1,111,035 1,077,317 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 $ 6,773,346 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 118.80 % 118.41 % 118.62 % 118.69 % 117.61 %





For the three months ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale 3.95 % 4.09 % 4.06 % 4.21 % 4.05 % Taxable investment securities 1.93 % 1.89 % 2.00 % 2.17 % 2.85 % Tax-exempt investment securities (1) 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.19 % 2.20 % 2.18 % Other interest-earning assets 1.87 % 1.67 % 1.18 % 1.48 % 2.54 % Total interest-earning assets 3.38 % 3.46 % 3.45 % 3.67 % 3.72 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.47 % 0.60 % 0.72 % Savings 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.33 % 0.57 % 0.81 % Certificates of deposit 0.71 % 0.96 % 1.22 % 1.50 % 1.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.41 % 0.55 % 0.75 % 0.99 % 1.26 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.07 % 1.85 % 1.96 % 2.00 % 1.47 % Other borrowings 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % 0.13 % Total borrowings 2.05 % 1.85 % 1.96 % 2.00 % 1.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.61 % 0.75 % 0.97 % 1.20 % 1.29 % Interest rate spread (2) 2.77 % 2.71 % 2.48 % 2.47 % 2.43 % Net interest margin (3) 2.87 % 2.83 % 2.64 % 2.66 % 2.62 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) 0.24 % 0.30 % 0.39 % 0.43 % 0.30 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.75 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.85 % 1.59 % Efficiency ratio (4) 60.86 % 56.15 % 59.01 % 64.69 % 59.16 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.63 % 0.81 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.01 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 4.10 % 5.08 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (5) 8.81 % 7.57 % 7.52 % 5.08 % 6.35 %

____________________

(1) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (2) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.



This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 $ 13,689 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Bargain purchase gain - - - (3,053 ) - Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans - - - 3,563 - Merger-related expenses - - - 3,123 426 Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges 870 264 243 - - Net effect of sales and calls of securities (220 ) (13 ) (571 ) - - Debt extinguishment expenses - - 558 - - Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (12 ) - (523 ) - - Net effect of sales of other assets (144 ) (587 ) - - - Adjusted net income $ 18,977 $ 16,087 $ 16,655 $ 15,012 $ 14,115 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 $ 13,689 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 7,033 5,732 5,614 2,884 4,698 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (4,941 ) 1,126 (1,365 ) 4,059 174 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 20,575 $ 23,281 $ 21,197 $ 18,322 $ 18,561 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 77,658 80,673 85,120 86,008 80,678 Weighted average common shares - diluted 77,680 80,690 85,123 86,009 80,680 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 $ 6,773,346 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.63 % 0.81 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.83 % 0.83 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 $ 1,111,035 $ 1,077,317 Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.01 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 4.10 % 5.08 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.20 % 5.94 % 5.96 % 5.40 % 5.24 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the three months ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 $ 1,111,035 $ 1,077,317 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (3,825 ) (4,045 ) (4,317 ) (4,341 ) (4,124 ) $ 839,478 $ 867,621 $ 901,970 $ 895,799 $ 862,298 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 8.81 % 7.57 % 7.52 % 5.08 % 6.35 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.04 % 7.42 % 7.39 % 6.70 % 6.55 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 31,986 $ 29,816 $ 30,510 $ 33,573 $ 26,891 Non-recurring transactions: Merger-related expenses - - - (4,349 ) (447 ) Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges (1,239 ) (375 ) (347 ) - - Debt extinguishment expenses - - (796 ) - - Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,747 $ 29,441 $ 29,367 $ 29,224 $ 26,444 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.75 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.85 % 1.59 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.68 % 1.60 % 1.59 % 1.61 % 1.56 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,747 $ 29,441 $ 29,367 $ 29,224 $ 26,444 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 48,163 $ 47,631 $ 44,553 $ 44,162 $ 40,450 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 4,398 5,466 7,154 7,733 5,002 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sales and calls of securities (313 ) (18 ) (813 ) - - Bargain purchase gain - - - (3,053 ) - Net effect of sales of other assets (205 ) (837 ) - - - Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,043 $ 52,242 $ 50,894 $ 48,842 $ 45,452 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.86 % 56.15 % 59.01 % 64.69 % 59.16 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.08 % 56.36 % 57.70 % 59.83 % 58.18 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP For the year ended (Dollars in Thousands, June 30, June 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2020 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 63,233 $ 44,965 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Bargain purchase gain (3,053 ) - Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans 3,563 - Merger-related expenses 3,123 878 Branch consolidation expenses and impairment

charges 1,377 749 Net effect of sales and calls of securities (804 ) (1,575 ) Debt extinguishment expenses 558 1,520 Reversal of income tax valuation allowance (535 ) (591 ) Net effect of sales of other assets (731 ) - Tax benefit arising from the adoption of the CARES Act provisions - (1,624 ) Adjusted net income $ 66,731 $ 44,322 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision income: Net income (GAAP) $ 63,233 $ 44,965 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 21,263 12,287 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (1,121 ) 4,197 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 83,375 $ 61,449 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 82,387 82,409 Weighted average common shares - diluted 82,391 82,430 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.77 $ 0.55 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.77 $ 0.55 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.54 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.81 $ 0.54 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,333,861 $ 6,689,245 Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.86 % 0.67 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.91 % 0.66 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,091,393 $ 1,096,325 Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.79 % 4.10 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 6.11 % 4.04 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,091,393 $ 1,096,325 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (4,133 ) (4,564 ) $ 876,365 $ 880,866 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.22 % 5.10 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 7.61 % 5.03 %





For the year ended Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP June 30, June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2020 Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 125,885 $ 107,624 Non-routine transactions: Merger-related expenses (4,349 ) (951 ) Branch consolidation expenses and impairment charges (1,961 ) (720 ) Debt extinguishment expenses (796 ) (2,156 ) Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 118,779 $ 103,797 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.72 % 1.61 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.62 % 1.55 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 118,779 $ 103,797 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 184,509 $ 149,354 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 24,751 19,719 Non-routine transactions: Net effect of sales and calls of securities (1,144 ) (2,234 ) Bargain purchase gain (3,053 ) - Net effect of sales of other assets (1,042 ) 342 Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 204,021 $ 167,181 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.16 % 63.66 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 58.22 % 62.09 %

